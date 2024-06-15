« previous next »
The **** writes articles in the S*n, goes after lefties like senator Joe McCarthy and breaks out in a rash if one of his MP's gets within 50 yards of a picket line. He aint my man.

As a political leader i've no doubt he reads all the papers, especially the likes of the Telegraph and S*n who hated his f**king guts to the extent they often devoted 10+ pages to attacks on him. Not quite the same as writing articles for them and cozying up to their owner like the other kid starving, genocide enabling, lying b@st*rd.
The mental gymnastics not to criticise him is remarkable :lmao
As a political leader i've no doubt he reads all the papers, especially the likes of the Telegraph and S*n who hated his f**king guts to the extent they often devoted 10+ pages to attacks on him. Not quite the same as writing articles for them and cozying up to their owner like the other kid starving, genocide enabling, lying b@st*rd.

Starmer isn't the Prime minister, so he hasn't 'starved any kids' nor has he 'enabled genocide'.
The Brexit vote.

To be fair that's the one issue i have with Corbyn myself, he clearly, like most genuine leftists of his and earlier generations like Tony Benn, Michael Foot, Barbara Castle and even the great Clem Attlee was against the Common Market/EU on the grounds that it was club set up in the interests of big business. Dont forget in the 70's there was no bigger advocate for the Common Market in this country than Margaret Thatcher, people my age will remember the garish pro Common Market jumpers she used to wear, she only cooled on Europe when it became clear a superstate was in the offing, when it was simply a vehicle for f**king over workers she positively gushed about it.
Deep down Corbyn was clearly a leaver, he should have had the courage of his convictions to go with his instincts, his heart clearly wasnt in the position he took.
As a political leader i've no doubt he reads all the papers, especially the likes of the Telegraph and S*n who hated his f**king guts to the extent they often devoted 10+ pages to attacks on him. Not quite the same as writing articles for them and cozying up to their owner like the other kid starving, genocide enabling, lying b@st*rd.

So you're good with people reading the S*n then as long as it follows your agenda.

I'd prefer that Labour didn't engage with that shitrag at all, but in politics, compromise and the bigger picture is needed. This is where Corbyn showed just how shite he was. Unable to compromise, unable to see the bigger picture, unable to challenge the Tories, unable to get people to share his vision (Whatever that vision was - I still am not clear). With Corbyn we got a professional protester instead of a political leader. He was far more interested in his 'principals' than in the country he could have changed for the better had he not been so rubbish at doing anything other than sniping from the sidelines and pushing his pet projects - many of which the voters of the UK could never get behind.

His 'reading of the room' was breathtakingly laughable.
Starmer isn't the Prime minister, so he hasn't 'starved any kids' nor has he 'enabled genocide'.

True, we've got all that to look forward to
Deep down Corbyn was clearly a leaver, he should have had the courage of his convictions to go with his instincts, his heart clearly wasnt in the position he took.
You were lauding him being a man of principle earlier. Only when it suits apparently for you or him.
True, we've got all that to look forward to

So you admit that you were talking shite before then?

Good stuff. Small steps and all that.
You were lauding him being a man of principle earlier. Only when it suits apparently for you or him.

Maybe he was being genuine, the position he took was that he wasnt a fan of the EU but after half a century in the thing our economy had become too intertwined to just pull out, sounds reasonable, its only my opinion that he was still a card carrying hardcore leaver.
So you admit that you were talking shite before then?

Good stuff. Small steps and all that.

You are a scouser and you back Starmer? i feel embaressed for you lad.
You are a scouser and you back Starmer? i feel embaressed for you lad.

Who should scousers back at the election then?
You are a scouser and you back Starmer? i feel embaressed for you lad.

I'm not originally from Liverpool. I've only lived here for 37 years (Merseyside for 42 years now)

Of course I back Starmer. I want the Tories out. I originally backed Corbyn and every other Labour leader.

If Starmer ever looks as fucking hopeless as Corbyn and doesn't get the Tories out and Labour in then I'd have to review that. Most of the shite people throw at Starmer is - from what I can see - lies and bullshit. With your posts today, there are also double standards at play. There also appears to be wilful projection - for example blaming someone that has no control or ability to influence or change something as if that thing is all their fault. This seems quite a common theme.

I'd have loved it if Corbyn was a sensible, competent politician because if he had been, we would have seen the Tories out on their ear and the country becoming a better place. But he wasn't. He was fucking shite. If he'd had any ability of being a Labour leader then that would have been great. From accounts I've read, he's a pretty good local politician that looks after his constituents. But being a leader of the party and being able to offer consistent and credible opposition takes something he didn't have. If you want to lead the country then you can't target and alienate half the electorate because you disagree with where they choose to get their news from. If Starmer refused to speak or write in the S*n, The Torygraph, The Express, The Daily Fail and the like then he's alienating and refusing to engage with literally millons of voters. Around 70% of the country that reads papers, reads those papers. Should a prospective leader refuse to engage with that 70%?
You are a scouser and you back Starmer? i feel embaressed for you lad.
What you on about

Tories out I reckon
If anything, Tories out is scouse as it gets

There's only really one party that can do that right now until FPTP is erased (which may never happen)

I feel embarassed for anyone without a laser focus on punishing those behind the last decade and a half of utter negligent rule and borderline criminal decline. I voted for Corbyn, he got absolutely crushed. Absolutely.

I back change. I back even, moderate change. When you're plummeting into the abyss, even a reduction in speed of the plummet is better than falling at the pace you were, or the whataboutery of impossible What Ifs.
You are a scouser and you back Starmer? i feel embaressed for you lad.
you sound pretty gutted and fearful about there being a Labour government soon. genuinely strange
As a political leader i've no doubt he reads all the papers, especially the likes of the Telegraph and S*n who hated his f**king guts to the extent they often devoted 10+ pages to attacks on him. Not quite the same as writing articles for them and cozying up to their owner like the other kid starving, genocide enabling, lying b@st*rd.

Fucking hell.
Do you even read the shite you spout you fucking loon?
you sound pretty gutted and fearful about there being a Labour government soon. genuinely strange

Trying to stay out of discussions like this because I find them triggering, but it does seem there are some on the left who are more concerned about the bloodshed in the Middle East than they are about the people outright murdered by 14 years of Tory austerity and a botched Covid response.

I mean, nobody wants to see innocent lives lost and nobody wants to say one life is more important than another. But there comes a point where you have to draw a line, no matter how unpalatable it is.
