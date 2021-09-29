People complain about party loyalty, but the premise is that its far better than the alternative. With 650 MPs each trying to look after the number 1 issue in their constituency youd never get anything done. A lot of stuff you have to suck up and see that its for the greater good. Robyn Cook being a prime example. Did a great job as a labour minister when he was to the left of most. But realised it was for the greater good. On the most serious of issues? He resigned. Thats how you do politics otherwise nothing ever gets done!
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Corbyn asked if it was time for voters looking for a left alternative to the government to look beyond Labour, he said:"Its a bit of both. Its always been a bit of both. Ive always been in the Labour party, Ive now been removed from the Labour party. But Ive got thousands of friends in the Labour party and many are strongly supporting my campaign."---"Ive always been in the Labour party" - but has he ever been loyal to a Labour leader in that time. Kinnock said he just left him to it as there was no point in whipping him for support. An odd parliamentarian that doesn't believe in party loyalty. His inability to bring the 'right' of the party with him in 2019 can be placed at the door of some centrist malcontents or he can fess up to a degree of responsibility given his behaviour under various leaders since the early 80s.
It's all very well saying Starmer and Sunak sound alike to you, but it's odd not to recognise how similar Abbott and Portillo sound. Which make sense since they both went to the same private school (Harrow) and university (Cambridge)Yeah this is the thing. She may purport to be a Labour MP, and some may view her politics as within the broad church, but as with many of her peers on the regressive/fringe left they are not so committed to the whole "democratic" part of the party's democractic socialists. With Abbott, you can see this more directly in the active part that she played to subvert elections in Venezuela. She (at least once, maybe more) joined a delegation of 'impartial' observers to launder for the dictatorship by lying about the elections being free and fair - there's a reason they used useful idiots/twats with a handy business card (UK MP) over the actual official and experienced international monitoring bodies. She also then (again like many of her peers in the weirdo fringe) claimed that UK and US elections were more liable to fraud. You can't build alliances in government with people who don't believe in the importance of democracy. She has more in common with the recent history (and of the early 20th century) of the tory party on that. Labour wouldn't be losing out on an ally if she wasn't stood up again to take her beyond 40 years in her safe seat.She's a crank.
Point of Order Chairman.It wasnt the ultra posh Harrow but Harrow County Grammar School. So she didnt go to the fee paying Harrow.However she did send her son to the fee paying City of London School. Not cheap.https://www.cityoflondonschool.org.uk/about/fees
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
A bit nicer than my comp.
Faiza Shaheen confirmed running as an Indy in CWG.IDS likes this
IDS will be the token old school Tory Bogeyman in the next Parliament.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Future leader? (Again)
It just goes to show that for some people the Labour party is just a vehicle to get into Parliament for a cushy career under the red rosette. Its never been about making things better for their constituents or for the country but about their own personal benefit.
Disappointing. If there was a principle at stake - revolutionary socialism perhaps - I could understand it. But she seems to be standing out of a fit of pique, brought on by thwarted personal ambition.
Welsh first minister loses VONC https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1vvqq1pp12o
Honestly the ego on her.Shell get 24 votes, lose her deposit and be grifting with Novara by August.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]