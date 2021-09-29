« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 02:22:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:18:34 pm
People complain about party loyalty, but the premise is that its far better than the alternative. With 650 MPs each trying to look after the number 1 issue in their constituency youd never get anything done. A lot of stuff you have to suck up and see that its for the greater good.

Robyn Cook being a prime example. Did a great job as a labour minister  when he was to the left of most. But realised it was for the greater good. On the most serious of issues? He resigned.

Thats how you do politics otherwise nothing ever gets done!
Yeah, Cook is a good shout. Rebels begin to be ignored if it's all they do. Cook created huge waves because he was so dignified and considered in how he rejected Iraq.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 02:28:28 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:14:59 pm
Corbyn asked if it was time for voters looking for a left alternative to the government to look beyond Labour, he said:

"Its a bit of both. Its always been a bit of both. Ive always been in the Labour party, Ive now been removed from the Labour party. But Ive got thousands of friends in the Labour party and many are strongly supporting my campaign."

---

"Ive always been in the Labour party" - but has he ever been loyal to a Labour leader in that time. Kinnock said he just left him to it as there was no point in whipping him for support. An odd parliamentarian that doesn't believe in party loyalty. His inability to bring the 'right' of the party with him in 2019 can be placed at the door of some centrist malcontents or he can fess up to a degree of responsibility given his behaviour under various leaders since the early 80s.

Corbyn has only ever used the Labour party as a reason for a cushy career where he hasn't really had to work, he's never been Labour!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 03:35:47 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:04:24 pm
It's all very well saying Starmer and Sunak sound alike to you, but it's odd not to recognise how similar Abbott and Portillo sound. Which make sense since they both went to the same private school (Harrow) and university (Cambridge)
Yeah this is the thing. She may purport to be a Labour MP, and some may view her politics as within the broad church, but as with many of her peers on the regressive/fringe left they are not so committed to the whole "democratic" part of the party's democractic socialists.

With Abbott, you can see this more directly in the active part that she played to subvert elections in Venezuela. She (at least once, maybe more) joined a delegation of 'impartial' observers to launder for the dictatorship by lying about the elections being free and fair - there's a reason they used useful idiots/twats with a handy business card (UK MP) over the actual official and experienced international monitoring bodies. She also then (again like many of her peers in the weirdo fringe) claimed that UK and US elections were more liable to fraud.

You can't build alliances in government with people who don't believe in the importance of democracy. She has more in common with the recent history (and of the early 20th century) of the tory party on that. Labour wouldn't be losing out on an ally if she wasn't stood up again to take her beyond 40 years in her safe seat.

She's a crank.

Point of Order Chairman.

It wasnt the ultra posh Harrow but Harrow County Grammar School. So she didnt go to the fee paying Harrow.

However she did send her son to the fee paying City of London School. Not cheap.
https://www.cityoflondonschool.org.uk/about/fees
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 03:47:37 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:35:47 pm
Point of Order Chairman.

It wasnt the ultra posh Harrow but Harrow County Grammar School. So she didnt go to the fee paying Harrow.

However she did send her son to the fee paying City of London School. Not cheap.
https://www.cityoflondonschool.org.uk/about/fees


Portillo and Abbott went to the Boys and Girls Harrow Grammar Schools respectively.
I think they've been close friends for a long time, and knew each other at school.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 03:51:14 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:35:47 pm
Point of Order Chairman.

It wasnt the ultra posh Harrow but Harrow County Grammar School. So she didnt go to the fee paying Harrow.

However she did send her son to the fee paying City of London School. Not cheap.
https://www.cityoflondonschool.org.uk/about/fees
A bit nicer than my comp.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 03:57:24 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:51:14 pm
A bit nicer than my comp.



At least you went to a comp!

In my day the choice was between a grammar and a secondary modern where the lads had teddy boy hair styles and carried bicycle chains.

There was another offering called a Technical School (Toccy Tech was the only one I knew of in Liverpool) but I dont know what the entry requirements were.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm
Faiza Shaheen confirmed running  as an Indy in CWG.

IDS likes this
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 04:21:30 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm
Faiza Shaheen confirmed running  as an Indy in CWG.

IDS likes this

IDS will be the token old school Tory Bogeyman in the next Parliament.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 04:23:12 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:21:30 pm
IDS will be the token old school Tory Bogeyman in the next Parliament.

To be fair I still think we have a chance of taking him down, just need to do the work.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 04:30:09 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm
Faiza Shaheen confirmed running  as an Indy in CWG.

IDS likes this

Disappointing. If there was a principle at stake - revolutionary socialism perhaps - I could understand it. But she seems to be standing out of a fit of pique, brought on by thwarted personal ambition.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 04:31:28 pm
Absolute insanity, cannibalising ourselves as usual.  Chance to get an actual right wing grifter borderline crook out of parliament and no, hurt feelings come first.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:21:30 pm
IDS will be the token old school Tory Bogeyman in the next Parliament.

Future leader? (Again)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 04:34:03 pm
It just goes to show that for some people the Labour party is just a vehicle to get into Parliament for a cushy career under the red rosette. Its never been about making things better for their constituents or for the country but about their own personal benefit.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 04:35:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm
Future leader? (Again)

His father was a decorated WWII Spitfire ace, dont you know.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 05:03:35 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:34:03 pm
It just goes to show that for some people the Labour party is just a vehicle to get into Parliament for a cushy career under the red rosette. Its never been about making things better for their constituents or for the country but about their own personal benefit.

I mean that sounds like Faiza to a tee.

Her whole launch bit is actually aping a lot of the Tory rhetoric on "overdevelopment" which you get in outer London
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 05:22:44 pm
Faiza Shaheen takes her baby everywhere.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 05:23:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:30:09 pm
Disappointing. If there was a principle at stake - revolutionary socialism perhaps - I could understand it. But she seems to be standing out of a fit of pique, brought on by thwarted personal ambition.

Further proof they really don't care about the plights of normal people.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 05:35:10 pm
Welsh first minister loses VONC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1vvqq1pp12o
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 07:04:56 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:35:10 pm
Welsh first minister loses VONC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1vvqq1pp12o

Great start for him.  Wonder if he will ride this and the dodgy donor stuff, out.

He probably though it was small potatoes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm
Lasted about 2 lettuces so far... can he make it to 3?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm
Faiza Shaheen confirmed running  as an Indy in CWG.

IDS likes this

Honestly the ego on her.

Shell get 24 votes, lose her deposit and be grifting with Novara by August.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4141 on: Today at 01:37:25 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm
Honestly the ego on her.

Shell get 24 votes, lose her deposit and be grifting with Novara by August.
It's pretty funny that she (and the people doing sympathetic PR for her) are referring to Shama Tatler as not being local, 'parachuted in' - she works about 10 miles away as a Councillor in Brent ;D
