Off the top of my head and with the caveat that we have not yet seen a manifesto so the jury is still out on some of these:



Continuing austerity in all but name through Reeve's fiscal rules



Keeping the 2 child benefit cap and the rape clause



Keeping the draconian anti-protest laws



Abandoning their pledge to introduce self-ID for trans people



Abandoning their pledge to renationalise key industries like water and energy



No reversal of Hard Brexit



Without a complete Manifesto you are correct to say we don't know for sure but I would push back that the differences are quite dramatic or at least understandable.The Tories 2010 austerity drive was a complete failure. Labour have promised that we won't be repeating that. They have pledged to have fully-funded, costed measures to grow the economy, but Bedroom Taxes and Benefits cuts are a world apart from cutting the Non-Dom loophole and adding VAT To private school tuition. Given Brexit, we have financial issues where it is difficult to suddenly turn on the spending taps. But Reeves is intelligent enough to know once the economy moves to a stable footing away from the Tories schizophrenic swings of leadership and financial mismanagement, that there will be ways to build the economy steadily.Honestly, at the moment this one feels just linked to the above. There has to be choices made to try to save money and I would hope that funds are diverted to various school dinners, clubs, etc to help child welfare increase until we can spend more here and eliminate child poverty.I like a protest as much as the next person, been on a few good marches. All the ones I have been on, would have been allowed today. I think unfortunately Just Stop Oil / Extinction Rebellion, however well intentioned, seriously misjudged this. You can't just keep inconveniencing normal people who have literally no direct impact in this fight. Most of whom (judging by polls of the UK) are fully on board with the need to fight climate change, to reduce fossil fuels. If I want to just get my kid to school, or, worst case, get an ambulance to my house, anyone who stops that isn't on my side. I never understood why this wasn't always just done at fossil fuel headquarters, or outside 10 Downing St, or just better targeted at individuals who could then start to act.Again, look at the polls for this. This is just such a niche issue and most people agree with it. I certainly do. The idea of Self-ID is preposterous in terms of allowing people to then use that ID to enter spaces meant for the protection of certain groups. In every other walk of life this is perfectly normal, and we all accept it without question.You have to take driving lessons, and two different tests before you can drive a car. You have to take exams and study to gain qualifications. You have to be assessed by doctors and often go through invasive medical procedures to receive different types of medication. You need ID to enter bars and pubs to drink. It is a pretty normal part of a functioning society that certain spaces require certain state licensed certification. It is a proven method for the society to keep most people safe. This rule does not prohibit people from living their lives and changing their gender, nor does it prevent them dressing as the opposite gender or changing their name to one of the opposite gender. It does however mean there is a threshold which must be met that should prevent people who are not serious about this, from accessing places they should not be in, or taking advantage of the system - to avoid prison for example.I'd love the idea of Nationalising everything in an ideal world. But the costs of doing so are absolutely prohibitive. For now. People are sick of the trains, the water companies. That said, you are completely ignoring the most exciting part of this - I think GB energy is just the start of a project which will allow a state backed clean energy company to force the other privately ran companies to measure up or divest back to the state. Either way it is more choice for us, it is clean energy, and it's a serious measurable proposal for change in the right direction. If successful, would it be crazy to assume that somewhere Labour have plans to introduce GB Water and GB Trains as part of a 2029 manifesto pledge?We all know why both parties are avoiding this. It's the elephant in the room. Frottage is coming under fire already for bringing it up. Labour will absolutely have to deal with this but I think they know the public (and more importantly, the right wing media, and the Gammons in this country) are absolutely incapable of having a mature, respectful discussion about this.I think that we will see a return to some sort of Single Market (maybe in all but name) within a couple of years if Labour get the margins they need. It solves so many issues in one fell swoop and if sold right, they can argue it helps with immigration as we have more co-operation, and instantly assures businesses worldwide that the UK is back, allowing the economy to get back on track. It also avoids any further issues with Ireland. We'll see. Either way - we know the Tories plan. Doubling down for fear of the right and Reform. Ignoring the facts of the unfolding disaster it's all their doing. Everyone in the country knows what a mess it's been. You'll have to pardon me paraphrasing, but under Labour Brexit can only get better.