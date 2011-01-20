« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:49:59 pm
Count me in then, I wouldnt go into one of that Brexit supporting twats pubs if he promised me free drinks for life.

I've not set foot in a Spoons for five years at least. Maybe once, because I was desperate for a piss. Wouldn't give them the hair off my arse.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:50:58 am
But it literally was about her, RB. She'd been suspended for months amid an 'investigation' that had been seemingly standing still despite the facts being straightforward, with no assurances she'd be able to stand, as other MPs were prevented from standing for Labour and she was inundated with abuse and rape and death threats. Putting aside whether it would be acceptable in a workplace context, how was she supposed to run an election campaign under those conditions?

But in general, there's a weird strain of authoritarianism on this thread. This notion that everyone must stop thinking or questioning anything and just shut up and do what they're told, because it doesn't matter what Labour do, who's in the party or whether they keep their pledges. The most important thing is power, for power's sake. 

Think being a member of a political party means you can have democratic involvement? Proles like you are only good for emptying your wallets and knocking on doors. Don't like the continuation of disastrous or inhumane Tory policies? You're just a naive lefty who has no place in politics. Want someone who knows the area and has worked hard for the community as an MP rather than some PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people? Who said you get a say? Think you're too good to be lied to? You're nothing.

It's just immensely frustating and it's going to block the possibility of any meaningful change, as 'We need to get the Tories out' gives way to 'We need to keep the Tories out'. And if the electorate start believing there's no meaningful difference between the main parties, things are going to get very dark in society.

Good post.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 02:03:53 pm
Well there's a few things here. The first is to disregard the actions of lunatics and trolls who are nothing to do with this.

The second is to remember why she was under investigation. It didn't come from nowhere, it was the latest in a long line of Abbott displaying poor judgement with a completely unnecessary letter which she wrote to the Observer, that she thought was a good idea, that she sent to be published without checking (presumably) if anyone in the Labour leadership might want to have a read of it first. Her claims of it being a first draft are bizarre in that they either show her making another disastrous gaffe; or that she is just secretly pretty racist towards non-black minority groups herself but doesn't want that known publicly, if she intended to edit out those parts.

The letter threatened to once again up-end the party over matters of how seriously Labour will allow various forms of bigotry and anti-semitism. I don't know if you watched the first 6-9 months of Rishi Sunak's PMQs but the only attack he had on Starmer (it seemed, as he trotted it out weekly) was that he was a Corbyn supporter and a danger to the country.

This ended up leaving the leader of the party in the unenviable position of either withdrawing the whip and allowing a investigation into her comments - or letting her remain and validating Sunak's attack that the Corbyn anti-semitism stink is still all over the party.

Besides the tactical issue of sending such a letter that only helps the opposition, why on earth did she think such a statement would worth writing? Who the hell benefits from declaring some sort of league table of racism where you can mention slavery and Jim Crow laws but neglect to mention the holocaust - instead comparing the plight of White Jewish people (itself a racist or ignorant and factually untrue statement) to redheads? Such comments are beneath the dignity of a woman who did indeed hold status of being a trailblazing politician, and only demeans her legacy and her standing as an MP.

So after that reminder, it is worth saying that - anyone within the party has the right to push for more socialist, left-wing policies. They have the duty to try to ensure their constituents are given the best chances of enjoying the benefits of a left wing government rather than a right wing one. But nothing, literally nothing is to be gained by the ridiculous constant belittling of the shadow cabinet, the PLP, or the leader of the party. If Abbott - or anyone else - doesn't like the party under Starmer, leave.

I left before the 2019 election due to Corbyn's behaviour. I rejoined when he was finally gone. We are a political party. We work together. We can have policy disagreements and find consensus, that's democracy. But what we should not have, is some of the pointless, stupid, infighting and immature approach to politics which marked Labour under Corbyn and still exists with some of his former cronies. Either be part of the solution, or you're part of the problem.

The other issue is that it shows such political naivety, you would think Abbott is a 2019 newcomer. The right-wing media in this country has a stranglehold on the newspapers and has now ventured into Social media and GB News. Whilst the Tories have to be dragged over broken glass, and have hundreds of videos and photos released before they even partially faux-apologise for partying during lockdown, Keir Starmer has to promise to quit if the police investigation into him having a curry shows he broke Covid rules. While the Tories profit from land ownership and non-dom status, billionaire owners of newspapers force Angela Rayner to also promise to quit if police rule that she broke a minor tax rule and owes HMRC around £1500. The difference in scale of corruption and influence is extraordinary and the Left are always held to a much higher standard than the Right (mainly because the Left holds itself to a higher standard too).

I don't agree with everything Labour do. I would like a bolder economic approach. But I'm not a former employee of the Bank of England and have no idea how bad things are with the economy, nor how fragile it is. I know I trust a Labour Chancellor more than Jeremy fucking Hunt. I know I trust Wes Streeting more than that clot Victoria Atkins pretending the Tories are going to build more GP surgeries. I know I trust a fucking Lettuce more than the lunatic PM we had just over a year ago now. Let's not pretend to give this comparison between the parties any credence. There is nothing more toxic, and more helpful to the Tories than pretending Labour are basically the same.

If I have a problem with something at work, I have to suggest a preferred solution or alternate approach. If instead, I just email everyone and say: "More lies from the Boss" - how far do you think I will get? And if clients of the company see these comments, do you think that will help or hinder the reputation of the company and it's employees behind the scenes?

Its not authoritarianism. It's not shutting up dissenting voices from proposing good economic, or social, or political ideas. It's asking the party MPs to stop tweeting stupid shit, making up policy on-the-fly or protest marching their way into Sunak's next attack on Starmer.
Nice post, @Byrnee.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:30:45 pm
Good post.
Is it though? Did a double take, and had to go back to make sure this was really about Dianne Abbott!

Because reading about a 70 year old incumbent (working 37 years as an MP) member of the establishment - who's shown herself to be a bigot, on more than enough occasions now to those willing to listen - being talked about as if she's the candidate for change was really quite a shock.

Not least because she's given up pretending to give a shit about Hackney, at least according to my local friends, retiring to her twitter account and shitstirring (with even her supporters regularly pondering 'is she a well woman?'). If we're charitably looking at merely 'broadening the discussion' among the PLP then, again, I'm not sure that an elected representative of the public who tweets to a restricted audience and limits replies is the person to look up to.

As for the "PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people" line - well let's try and keep it decent and not mention how Oxbridge Graduate (History, Master's from Cambridge) Diane was selected (way beyond her competency) for the biggest job she ever had as Shadow Home Sec by (her ex) Corbyn.

I think we can and should aspire for a bit better - especially if the goal is "meaningful change"! - than sticking with the bigot we know, as opposed to trying to get someone elected who is slightly more concerned with the job they're elected for rather than tweeting.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:48:04 pm
Is it though? Did a double take, and had to go back to make sure this was really about Dianne Abbott!

Because reading about a 70 year old incumbent (working 37 years as an MP) member of the establishment - who's shown herself to be a bigot, on more than enough occasions now to those willing to listen - being talked about as if she's the candidate for change was really quite a shock.

Not least because she's given up pretending to give a shit about Hackney, at least according to my local friends, retiring to her twitter account and shitstirring (with even her supporters regularly pondering 'is she a well woman?'). If we're charitably looking at merely 'broadening the discussion' among the PLP then, again, I'm not sure that an elected representative of the public who tweets to a restricted audience and limits replies is the person to look up to.

As for the "PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people" line - well let's try and keep it decent and not mention how Oxbridge Graduate (History, Master's from Cambridge) Diane was selected (way beyond her competency) for the biggest job she ever had as Shadow Home Sec by (her ex) Corbyn.

I think we can and should aspire for a bit better - especially if the goal is "meaningful change"! - than sticking with the bigot we know, as opposed to trying to get someone elected who is slightly more concerned with the job they're elected for rather than tweeting.
Another good post.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Only the first paragraph of Sheer Magnetism's post was about Abbott the way I read it. I couldn't really care less about Diane Abbott - I think she's a liability and Labour would be better off without her but at the same time the way the party has handled the investigation was (being generous so as not to assume nefarious motives) highly incompetent and disrespectful. 

The other three paragraphs are bang on the money. There have been strings of posts in both this thread and the election one of the nature he describes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:48:04 pm
Is it though? Did a double take, and had to go back to make sure this was really about Dianne Abbott!

Because reading about a 70 year old incumbent (working 37 years as an MP) member of the establishment - who's shown herself to be a bigot, on more than enough occasions now to those willing to listen - being talked about as if she's the candidate for change was really quite a shock.

Not least because she's given up pretending to give a shit about Hackney, at least according to my local friends, retiring to her twitter account and shitstirring (with even her supporters regularly pondering 'is she a well woman?'). If we're charitably looking at merely 'broadening the discussion' among the PLP then, again, I'm not sure that an elected representative of the public who tweets to a restricted audience and limits replies is the person to look up to.

As for the "PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people" line - well let's try and keep it decent and not mention how Oxbridge Graduate (History, Master's from Cambridge) Diane was selected (way beyond her competency) for the biggest job she ever had as Shadow Home Sec by (her ex) Corbyn.

I think we can and should aspire for a bit better - especially if the goal is "meaningful change"! - than sticking with the bigot we know, as opposed to trying to get someone elected who is slightly more concerned with the job they're elected for rather than tweeting.

I can't honestly believe I agree with you :D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:10:26 pm
Only the first paragraph of Sheer Magnetism's post was about Abbott the way I read it. I couldn't really care less about Diane Abbott - I think she's a liability and Labour would be better off without her but at the same time the way the party has handled the investigation was (being generous so as not to assume nefarious motives) highly incompetent and disrespectful. 

The other three paragraphs are bang on the money. There have been strings of posts in both this thread and the election one of the nature he describes.

If the other three are bang on the money maybe you could point people in the direction of the disastrous or inhumane Tory policies Labour will continue?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:40:10 pm
If the other three are bang on the money maybe you could point people in the direction of the disastrous or inhumane Tory policies Labour will continue?

Off the top of my head and with the caveat that we have not yet seen a manifesto so the jury is still out on some of these:

Continuing austerity in all but name through Reeve's fiscal rules
Keeping the 2 child benefit cap and the rape clause
Keeping the draconian anti-protest laws
Abandoning their pledge to introduce self-ID for trans people
Abandoning their pledge to renationalise key industries like water and energy
No reversal of Hard Brexit

Maybe Sheer Magnetism had others in mind when he made the post, you'd have to ask him.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:40:10 pm
If the other three are bang on the money maybe you could point people in the direction of the disastrous or inhumane Tory policies Labour will continue?

They have suggested that they are going to carry on with the two child limit which I would say is pretty inhumane. On the subject of benefits I was very disappointed in the lack of pushback from Labour when Sunak did his speech attacking benefits claimants with mental health conditions.

In the absence of any other ideas on how to deal with the country's demographic timebomb I would say that their willingness to go along with the Tory line of making a reduction in immigration numbers a priority is pretty disastrous.

I'm sure that there will be lots of good stuff in the manifesto that will outweigh the above. Even in the absence of anything inspiring I don't find the bad points so objectionable that I would refuse to vote Labour. The problem for me at the moment is that things like the issues above are examples where you would really expect the Labour Party to be pushing back and standing up for the people they are supposed to protect against the Tories - for example people with disabilities or who are marginalised socially or financially. At the moment the current Labour party seems pretty reluctant to do this for fear of 'frightening the horses'. There are plenty on here that will tell you that this is good politics and that they should be dodging these issues for electoral reasons. I guess the assumption from them is that once Labour is in power the government will about turn and start doing the right thing. Personally I don't have that faith unfortunately.

My impression of the upcoming Labour government is that it will be one that is gentler and fairer than the Tories and will have good intentions but unfortunately will also be one that lacks the imagination and strength of conviction to really move the country off the moribund path it is currently on. So it will be a sort of grey competence with a smile on it's face. Now that will obviously be a massive relief after 14 disastrous years but I do worry that the country (and potentially the wider global community) is now in too big of a hole for what Labour is offering to be enough to properly deal with the challenges that are on their way.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:49 pm by Sammy5IsAlive »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
On immigration to be fair I think the trend is downwards anywhere really without doing anything, so it basically commits them to sod all.

As much as I think Labour have done an amazing job in opposition I do think its a fair concern that what they have had to do to become electable could end up significantly tying their hands in power, plus the Tories have been going full scorched earth in fucking things up as much as they can.

Actually a good piece in a similar vein here https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/politics/66577/is-labour-ready-for-government-sam-freedman
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:35:55 pm
On immigration to be fair I think the trend is downwards anywhere really without doing anything, so it basically commits them to sod all.

As much as I think Labour have done an amazing job in opposition I do think its a fair concern that what they have had to do to become electable could end up significantly tying their hands in power, plus the Tories have been going full scorched earth in fucking things up as much as they can.

Actually a good piece in a similar vein here https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/politics/66577/is-labour-ready-for-government-sam-freedman

Presumably why they got the likes of Sue Gray in early to handle their preparations for this kind of stuff.

Not a fan of Freedman myself to be honest, the clue is in his first paragraph where he thirsts to serve under Cameron...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 06:41:15 pm
Presumably why they got the likes of Sue Gray in early to handle their preparations for this kind of stuff.

Not a fan of Freedman myself to be honest, the clue is in his first paragraph where he thirsts to serve under Cameron...

I can well imagine his role in education would be divisive! I do find him interesting on politics generally, and he at least is certainly not a partisan Tory these days!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Without a complete Manifesto you are correct to say we don't know for sure but I would push back that the differences are quite dramatic or at least understandable.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:57:13 pm
Off the top of my head and with the caveat that we have not yet seen a manifesto so the jury is still out on some of these:

Continuing austerity in all but name through Reeve's fiscal rules
The Tories 2010 austerity drive was a complete failure. Labour have promised that we won't be repeating that. They have pledged to have fully-funded, costed measures to grow the economy, but Bedroom Taxes and Benefits cuts are a world apart from cutting the Non-Dom loophole and adding VAT To private school tuition. Given Brexit, we have financial issues where it is difficult to suddenly turn on the spending taps. But Reeves is intelligent enough to know once the economy moves to a stable footing away from the Tories schizophrenic swings of leadership and financial mismanagement, that there will be ways to build the economy steadily. 

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:57:13 pm
Keeping the 2 child benefit cap and the rape clause
Honestly, at the moment this one feels just linked to the above. There has to be choices made to try to save money and I would hope that funds are diverted to various school dinners, clubs, etc to help child welfare increase until we can spend more here and eliminate child poverty.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:57:13 pm
Keeping the draconian anti-protest laws
I like a protest as much as the next person, been on a few good marches. All the ones I have been on, would have been allowed today. I think unfortunately Just Stop Oil / Extinction Rebellion, however well intentioned, seriously misjudged this. You can't just keep inconveniencing normal people who have literally no direct impact in this fight. Most of whom (judging by polls of the UK) are fully on board with the need to fight climate change, to reduce fossil fuels. If I want to just get my kid to school, or, worst case, get an ambulance to my house, anyone who stops that isn't on my side. I never understood why this wasn't always just done at fossil fuel headquarters, or outside 10 Downing St, or just better targeted at individuals who could then start to act.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:57:13 pm
Abandoning their pledge to introduce self-ID for trans people

Again, look at the polls for this. This is just such a niche issue and most people agree with it. I certainly do. The idea of Self-ID is preposterous in terms of allowing people to then use that ID to enter spaces meant for the protection of certain groups. In every other walk of life this is perfectly normal, and we all accept it without question.

You have to take driving lessons, and two different tests before you can drive a car. You have to take exams and study to gain qualifications. You have to be assessed by doctors and often go through invasive medical procedures to receive different types of medication. You need ID to enter bars and pubs to drink. It is a pretty normal part of a functioning society that certain spaces require certain state licensed certification. It is a proven method for the society to keep most people safe. This rule does not prohibit people from living their lives and changing their gender, nor does it prevent them dressing as the opposite gender or changing their name to one of the opposite gender. It does however mean there is a threshold which must be met that should prevent people who are not serious about this, from accessing places they should not be in, or taking advantage of the system - to avoid prison for example.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:57:13 pm
Abandoning their pledge to renationalise key industries like water and energy

I'd love the idea of Nationalising everything in an ideal world. But the costs of doing so are absolutely prohibitive. For now. People are sick of the trains, the water companies. That said, you are completely ignoring the most exciting part of this - I think GB energy is just the start of a project which will allow a state backed clean energy company to force the other privately ran companies to measure up or divest back to the state. Either way it is more choice for us, it is clean energy, and it's a serious measurable proposal for change in the right direction. If successful, would it be crazy to assume that somewhere Labour have plans to introduce GB Water and GB Trains as part of a 2029 manifesto pledge?

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:57:13 pm
No reversal of Hard Brexit

We all know why both parties are avoiding this. It's the elephant in the room. Frottage is coming under fire already for bringing it up. Labour will absolutely have to deal with this but I think they know the public (and more importantly, the right wing media, and the Gammons in this country) are absolutely incapable of having a mature, respectful discussion about this.

I think that we will see a return to some sort of Single Market (maybe in all but name) within a couple of years if Labour get the margins they need. It solves so many issues in one fell swoop and if sold right, they can argue it helps with immigration as we have more co-operation, and instantly assures businesses worldwide that the UK is back, allowing the economy to get back on track. It also avoids any further issues with Ireland. We'll see. Either way - we know the Tories plan. Doubling down for fear of the right and Reform. Ignoring the facts of the unfolding disaster it's all their doing. Everyone in the country knows what a mess it's been. You'll have to pardon me paraphrasing, but under Labour Brexit can only get better.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
I wish bynree would post more often.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:06:38 pm
I've not set foot in a Spoons for five years at least. Maybe once, because I was desperate for a piss. Wouldn't give them the hair off my arse.

Bet you regretted that choice climbing the third flight up to the pisser.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:26:37 pm
Bet you regretted that choice climbing the third flight up to the pisser.

Nah, just found an empty pint glass. I'm sure whoever picked it up didn't notice the difference. ;)

(j/k, toilet was on the ground floor.)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:06:38 pm
I've not set foot in a Spoons for five years at least. Maybe once, because I was desperate for a piss. Wouldn't give them the hair off my arse.

Ive been once since the referendum and that was because it was drinks after our work Christmas lunch and I got outvoted on the venue.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:09:44 pm
Without a complete Manifesto you are correct to say we don't know for sure but I would push back that the differences are quite dramatic or at least understandable.
The Tories 2010 austerity drive was a complete failure. Labour have promised that we won't be repeating that. They have pledged to have fully-funded, costed measures to grow the economy, but Bedroom Taxes and Benefits cuts are a world apart from cutting the Non-Dom loophole and adding VAT To private school tuition. Given Brexit, we have financial issues where it is difficult to suddenly turn on the spending taps. But Reeves is intelligent enough to know once the economy moves to a stable footing away from the Tories schizophrenic swings of leadership and financial mismanagement, that there will be ways to build the economy steadily. 
Honestly, at the moment this one feels just linked to the above. There has to be choices made to try to save money and I would hope that funds are diverted to various school dinners, clubs, etc to help child welfare increase until we can spend more here and eliminate child poverty.
I like a protest as much as the next person, been on a few good marches. All the ones I have been on, would have been allowed today. I think unfortunately Just Stop Oil / Extinction Rebellion, however well intentioned, seriously misjudged this. You can't just keep inconveniencing normal people who have literally no direct impact in this fight. Most of whom (judging by polls of the UK) are fully on board with the need to fight climate change, to reduce fossil fuels. If I want to just get my kid to school, or, worst case, get an ambulance to my house, anyone who stops that isn't on my side. I never understood why this wasn't always just done at fossil fuel headquarters, or outside 10 Downing St, or just better targeted at individuals who could then start to act.

Again, look at the polls for this. This is just such a niche issue and most people agree with it. I certainly do. The idea of Self-ID is preposterous in terms of allowing people to then use that ID to enter spaces meant for the protection of certain groups. In every other walk of life this is perfectly normal, and we all accept it without question.

You have to take driving lessons, and two different tests before you can drive a car. You have to take exams and study to gain qualifications. You have to be assessed by doctors and often go through invasive medical procedures to receive different types of medication. You need ID to enter bars and pubs to drink. It is a pretty normal part of a functioning society that certain spaces require certain state licensed certification. It is a proven method for the society to keep most people safe. This rule does not prohibit people from living their lives and changing their gender, nor does it prevent them dressing as the opposite gender or changing their name to one of the opposite gender. It does however mean there is a threshold which must be met that should prevent people who are not serious about this, from accessing places they should not be in, or taking advantage of the system - to avoid prison for example.

I'd love the idea of Nationalising everything in an ideal world. But the costs of doing so are absolutely prohibitive. For now. People are sick of the trains, the water companies. That said, you are completely ignoring the most exciting part of this - I think GB energy is just the start of a project which will allow a state backed clean energy company to force the other privately ran companies to measure up or divest back to the state. Either way it is more choice for us, it is clean energy, and it's a serious measurable proposal for change in the right direction. If successful, would it be crazy to assume that somewhere Labour have plans to introduce GB Water and GB Trains as part of a 2029 manifesto pledge?

We all know why both parties are avoiding this. It's the elephant in the room. Frottage is coming under fire already for bringing it up. Labour will absolutely have to deal with this but I think they know the public (and more importantly, the right wing media, and the Gammons in this country) are absolutely incapable of having a mature, respectful discussion about this.

I think that we will see a return to some sort of Single Market (maybe in all but name) within a couple of years if Labour get the margins they need. It solves so many issues in one fell swoop and if sold right, they can argue it helps with immigration as we have more co-operation, and instantly assures businesses worldwide that the UK is back, allowing the economy to get back on track. It also avoids any further issues with Ireland. We'll see. Either way - we know the Tories plan. Doubling down for fear of the right and Reform. Ignoring the facts of the unfolding disaster it's all their doing. Everyone in the country knows what a mess it's been. You'll have to pardon me paraphrasing, but under Labour Brexit can only get better.
Another excellent post m8, it's annoying to hear all these demands while completely ignoring how we got here, idiots making it so easy for the  Torys to hammer the genuine, it applys to the protesters but also applies to the 2 children cap. long history of people abusing the system being defended made it easy for the Torys to chop it with the support of the public, just demanding Labour has to reverse all this isn't enough, they have to justify it and am not sure if the public will back it when it comes to the crunch, Labour will find other ways around it am sure.
No need to go into Brexit, am surprised it's being raised considering who played a part in bringing it about.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:09:44 pm
Snip

I think much of that is fair enough. Although it does go along with some of my concerns about Labour in its current form (both in terms of the prospective government and it's supporters on here and elsewhere). The first would be that I feel like there is a little bit of complacency (if that is not too strong a word) about the economic task facing Labour. I get a bit of a feeling that things are going to be like they were back in 1997, when Labour took over from a dysfunctional Tory government who had mismanaged the economy and purely by being competent got things back on track and created money to spend on public services. I think that we are in a different, much more difficult, place currently. I don't really subscribe to buzz words about Labour's economic policies needing to be 'transformative' etc but I do feel that it will not be enough just to stick with the economic consensus of the last c30 years and expect to solve the countries problems through competence alone.

The second thing that I picked up on was what you were saying about how choices have to be made to save money. As above I agree about the difficult situation that Labour are inheriting - if anything I am more pessimistic. But for me when the Tories talk about having to make 'tough choices' we are used to that being used as shorthand for those at the bottom of society bearing the burden of balancing the books. It concerns me somewhat that it seems that the current Labour party, as well as yourself and oldfordie above also, seem comfortable to continue along this path. Surely it is not too much to ask to have the Labour party say that they will remove the 2 child limit and fund this through taxes etc. on people/businesses who can afford it more. I'm not naive - I'm sure that the Tories and the media would scream and shout and Labour would lose some of the votes and seats that they are currently on course to win. But again - is it too much to ask for the Labour Party to actually stand on it's principles and try to lead public thought on things like poverty and benefits rather than taking the lazy route of simply following the path of least resistance?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 09:18:04 pm
SNIP
I don't really subscribe to buzz words about Labour's economic policies needing to be 'transformative' etc but I do feel that it will not be enough just to stick with the economic consensus of the last c30 years and expect to solve the countries problems through competence alone.
SNIP
What's 1997-2010 done to feature in an 'economic consensus of the last 30 years' statement regarding austerity/funding cuts?

https://ifs.org.uk/taxlab/taxlab-data-item/uk-government-spending-over-time
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 09:18:04 pm
I think much of that is fair enough. Although it does go along with some of my concerns about Labour in its current form (both in terms of the prospective government and it's supporters on here and elsewhere). The first would be that I feel like there is a little bit of complacency (if that is not too strong a word) about the economic task facing Labour. I get a bit of a feeling that things are going to be like they were back in 1997, when Labour took over from a dysfunctional Tory government who had mismanaged the economy and purely by being competent got things back on track and created money to spend on public services. I think that we are in a different, much more difficult, place currently. I don't really subscribe to buzz words about Labour's economic policies needing to be 'transformative' etc but I do feel that it will not be enough just to stick with the economic consensus of the last c30 years and expect to solve the countries problems through competence alone.

The second thing that I picked up on was what you were saying about how choices have to be made to save money. As above I agree about the difficult situation that Labour are inheriting - if anything I am more pessimistic. But for me when the Tories talk about having to make 'tough choices' we are used to that being used as shorthand for those at the bottom of society bearing the burden of balancing the books. It concerns me somewhat that it seems that the current Labour party, as well as yourself and oldfordie above also, seem comfortable to continue along this path. Surely it is not too much to ask to have the Labour party say that they will remove the 2 child limit and fund this through taxes etc. on people/businesses who can afford it more. I'm not naive - I'm sure that the Tories and the media would scream and shout and Labour would lose some of the votes and seats that they are currently on course to win. But again - is it too much to ask for the Labour Party to actually stand on it's principles and try to lead public thought on things like poverty and benefits rather than taking the lazy route of simply following the path of least resistance?

We live in a democracy, not a technocracy. The one branch where there is scope for appointing technocrats, loads of people want to democratise.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:42:58 pm
What's 1997-2010 done to feature in an 'economic consensus of the last 30 years' statement regarding austerity/funding cuts?

https://ifs.org.uk/taxlab/taxlab-data-item/uk-government-spending-over-time

Not so much austerity/funding cuts, more the whole 'fiscal rules' idea. New Labour did significantly increase spending on public services, and got results for those increases. That is a good thing. What I am getting at is how they used stuff like PFI to manipulate the economic figures so that they could stick to their self imposed fiscal rules. Many of those PFI arrangements have in the long run proved counterproductive and could be seen as a can kicking exercise where New Labour attempted to have it's cake and eat it, leaving subsequent governments to deal with the consequences.

Gordon Brown promised an end to boom and bust economics but in the end failed to deliver. Whilst the GFC was not Labour's fault what it did do was expose the failure of their fiscal rules and other economic policies to create a resilient  and self sufficient economy that was insulated from the fluctuations of the financial sector.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 09:59:07 pm
Not so much austerity/funding cuts, more the whole 'fiscal rules' idea. New Labour did significantly increase spending on public services, and got results for those increases. That is a good thing. What I am getting at is how they used stuff like PFI to manipulate the economic figures so that they could stick to their self imposed fiscal rules. Many of those PFI arrangements have in the long run proved counterproductive and could be seen as a can kicking exercise where New Labour attempted to have it's cake and eat it, leaving subsequent governments to deal with the consequences.

Gordon Brown promised an end to boom and bust economics but in the end failed to deliver. Whilst the GFC was not Labour's fault what it did do was expose the failure of their fiscal rules and other economic policies to create a resilient  and self sufficient economy that was insulated from the fluctuations of the financial sector.
Irritated the fuck out me, that, at the time. It is not just meaningless, it is/was idiotic. Economic cycles are inevitable in any kind of free market economy. And you do not need to be economist to recognize this.
