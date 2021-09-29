« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 119300 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:52:31 am
Abbott putting her foot in it again with that tweet. She is a complete liability and absolute load of shite. She should have been booted out.

Funny though
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,752
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 am »
Let's just be grateful she's no longer the shadow Home Secretary.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 11:40:41 am »
Quote from: filopastry on June  2, 2024, 08:28:28 pm
Genuinely just an accident as far as I know

Anyone who has ever door knocked understands this is obviously a mistake. I've knocked on Tory doors, I've had Labour canvassers knock on mine to see who I vote for and I've been leafletting for them at the time! And I've and delivered leaflets that have been immediately binned.

If she doesn't understand this basic facet of campaigning and Volunteering, then she shouldn't be anywhere near being considered as an MP anyway. Clown.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:05:21 pm by Byrnee »
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,889
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:40:41 am
Anyone who has ever door knocked understands this is obviously a mistake. I've knocked on Tory doors, I've had Labour canvassers knock on mine to see who I vote for and I've been leafletting for them at the time! And I've and delivered leaflets that have been immediately so binned.

If she doesn't understand this basic facet of campaigning and Volunteering, then she shouldn't be anywhere near being considered as an MP anyway. Clown.

I've had it a few times as well in the same seat, even though I'm a member.
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 12:10:46 pm »
I swear to God just ban politicians from using social media unless it goes through a Comms team. It's embarrassing.

The idea of tweeting that last night after everything that's happened genuinely shows to me a lack of judgement so catastrophically poor that Labour should just bite the bullet. I give her 3 weeks before she tweets something inane and offensive about Israel, just before the election. They can't say they haven't been warned.

Alternatively take her fucking phone away and limit access to her social media for 5 weeks. It's like the Thick of It now, ridiculous.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,616
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 12:34:19 pm »
This Labour candidate seems to have a few exploitable actions;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c722dzpmrl0o
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,251
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 01:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 12:10:46 pm
I swear to God just ban politicians from using social media unless it goes through a Comms team. It's embarrassing.

The idea of tweeting that last night after everything that's happened genuinely shows to me a lack of judgement so catastrophically poor that Labour should just bite the bullet. I give her 3 weeks before she tweets something inane and offensive about Israel, just before the election. They can't say they haven't been warned.

Alternatively take her fucking phone away and limit access to her social media for 5 weeks. It's like the Thick of It now, ridiculous.

What did she tweet, google isn't helping me here.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:39:17 pm
What did she tweet, google isn't helping me here.

She apparently tweeted that Starmer is a liar and promptly deleted it.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,583
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm
She apparently tweeted that Starmer is a liar and promptly deleted it.
the BBC guy who is claiming it, and who provided the screenshot, is coming across a bit weird. The screenshot itself looks very dodgy in terms of the font and the spacing and the lack of the lower part (showing comment / retweet counts

Quote
Blimey… tweeted (and then deleted) from Diane Abbott account tonight

The row rumbles on


https://x.com/nickeardleybbc/status/1797368537750651276
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:45:31 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 01:59:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:39:17 pm
What did she tweet, google isn't helping me here.
Same question from me. And same problem with Google.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm
She apparently tweeted that Starmer is a liar and promptly deleted it.
Thank you.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 02:20:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm
the BBC guy who is claiming it, and who provided the screenshot, is coming across a bit weird. The screenshot itself looks very dodgy in terms of the font and the spacing and the lack of the lower part (showing comment / retweet counts


https://x.com/nickeardleybbc/status/1797368537750651276
I'd say it's genuine as it would be a ridiculous thing to make up.  The person that took the screenshot probably has some custom settings set-up on Twitter.

Complete self-defeating nonsense from Labour though.  I see myself as being more to the left of the party - certainly left of Reeves on economic policies - but I wish the left would, for the time-being at least, just throw-in behind the only leader they're going to have for this election and get themselves organised to put forward some well thought through socialist policies.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,752
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 02:30:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm
the BBC guy who is claiming it, and who provided the screenshot, is coming across a bit weird. The screenshot itself looks very dodgy in terms of the font and the spacing and the lack of the lower part (showing comment / retweet counts


https://x.com/nickeardleybbc/status/1797368537750651276

Oddly, the Abbott comment could be said to confirm the truth of Starmer's assertion.

Which leads me to think that Abbott's tweet is genuine, since it would need a stupid person to agree with Starmer while trying to say he's speaking bullshit.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 03:32:35 pm »
The factionalism can get in the fucking bin. Honestly, it makes me wonder whether they really care about the people and what we've been through for 14 years.

Zip it for 5 weeks!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,251
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 03:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm
She apparently tweeted that Starmer is a liar and promptly deleted it.

Thank you.
I wonder how she managed to not tweet that his pants are on fire.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 03:39:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:20:33 pm
I'd say it's genuine as it would be a ridiculous thing to make up.  The person that took the screenshot probably has some custom settings set-up on Twitter.

Complete self-defeating nonsense from Labour though.  I see myself as being more to the left of the party - certainly left of Reeves on economic policies - but I wish the left would, for the time-being at least, just throw-in behind the only leader they're going to have for this election and get themselves organised to put forward some well thought through socialist policies.

That's why her and others similar to her are just absolute fucking clowns with everything all about themselves.

Get behind the campaign and make sure the Tory's get rinsed for as many seats as possible, that way it will be much easier to get through more left leaning legislation, but no that's clearly all just too sensible. More important is trying to be spiteful and put smiles on Tory faces everywhere.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,102
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:30:37 pm
Oddly, the Abbott comment could be said to confirm the truth of Starmer's assertion.

Which leads me to think that Abbott's tweet is genuine, since it would need a stupid person to agree with Starmer while trying to say he's speaking bullshit.

She wants to be a martyr. Labour stole her thunder by allowing her to stand. So now she's trying to get herself thrown out. :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 04:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm
She wants to be a martyr. Labour stole her thunder by allowing her to stand. So now she's trying to get herself thrown out. :D
You would think that her constituents would have had enough of her childish antics by now.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,035
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 06:38:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:37:25 pm
Thank you.
I wonder how she managed to not tweet that his pants are on fire.
well of course they don't care about the people, these fucktards are far happier being protestors who have no chance of winning power in order to actually do anything.

It's why they adore Corbyn as he's part of the same ilk
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,889
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm »
Faiza Shaheen now putting out a questionnaire asking if people would support her if she ran as an Indy, maybe data harvesting, maybe having second thoughts about how much support she really has.

Will need to decide soon either way
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,102
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 06:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:39:58 pm
You would think that her constituents would have had enough of her childish antics by now.

Frankly it's one seat I wouldn't mind Labour losing, but it's solid red at this point. Even if you combine votes from all other parties, it's still less than half what Abbot secured at the last election. You would need a really low turnout and a massive swing against her to unseat her.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,274
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm
Faiza Shaheen now putting out a questionnaire asking if people would support her if she ran as an Indy, maybe data harvesting, maybe having second thoughts about how much support she really has.

Will need to decide soon either way

Wouldnt it be easier for her to make an application direct to Novara?
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4021 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm
Wouldnt it be easier for her to make an application direct to Novara?

😁
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Or maybe Starmer really was lying? Surely, it can't be beyond the realms of possibility.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,583
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 12:25:34 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Or maybe Starmer really was lying? Surely, it can't be beyond the realms of possibility.
about respecting Abbott?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,102
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 06:48:33 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Or maybe Starmer really was lying? Surely, it can't be beyond the realms of possibility.

Just because Starmer said he has a lot more respect for Abbott than she realises, doesn't mean he had that much respect for her to begin with. ;)

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 07:10:49 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Or maybe Starmer really was lying? Surely, it can't be beyond the realms of possibility.

It's completely irrelevant. We are in the midst of a few weeks before The General Election. She is literally just back after a long investigation and apologising for saying a load.of dumb shit and hasn't got the common sense to keep her mouth shut for a few more weeks? Every time these clowns do or say something stupid now it gives the Tory rags a few days to divert attention away from policy announcements, or Tory gaffes, lies and corruption.

Whatever her intent, it harms Labour and affects their electioneering. It's either gross stupidity or completely narcissistic behaviour, to have more care for your own opinions than literally removing the Tories from.power.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:14:17 am by Byrnee »
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 