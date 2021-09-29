« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 118741 times)

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 10:55:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:31 am
Abbott putting her foot in it again with that tweet. She is a complete liability and absolute load of shite. She should have been booted out.

Funny though
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 11:02:56 am »
Let's just be grateful she's no longer the shadow Home Secretary.
Byrnee

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 11:40:41 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm
Genuinely just an accident as far as I know

Anyone who has ever door knocked understands this is obviously a mistake. I've knocked on Tory doors, I've had Labour canvassers knock on mine to see who I vote for and I've been leafletting for them at the time! And I've and delivered leaflets that have been immediately binned.

If she doesn't understand this basic facet of campaigning and Volunteering, then she shouldn't be anywhere near being considered as an MP anyway. Clown.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:40:41 am
Anyone who has ever door knocked understands this is obviously a mistake. I've knocked on Tory doors, I've had Labour canvassers knock on mine to see who I vote for and I've been leafletting for them at the time! And I've and delivered leaflets that have been immediately so binned.

If she doesn't understand this basic facet of campaigning and Volunteering, then she shouldn't be anywhere near being considered as an MP anyway. Clown.

I've had it a few times as well in the same seat, even though I'm a member.
Byrnee

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 12:10:46 pm »
I swear to God just ban politicians from using social media unless it goes through a Comms team. It's embarrassing.

The idea of tweeting that last night after everything that's happened genuinely shows to me a lack of judgement so catastrophically poor that Labour should just bite the bullet. I give her 3 weeks before she tweets something inane and offensive about Israel, just before the election. They can't say they haven't been warned.

Alternatively take her fucking phone away and limit access to her social media for 5 weeks. It's like the Thick of It now, ridiculous.
So Howard Philips

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm »
This Labour candidate seems to have a few exploitable actions;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c722dzpmrl0o
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 12:10:46 pm
I swear to God just ban politicians from using social media unless it goes through a Comms team. It's embarrassing.

The idea of tweeting that last night after everything that's happened genuinely shows to me a lack of judgement so catastrophically poor that Labour should just bite the bullet. I give her 3 weeks before she tweets something inane and offensive about Israel, just before the election. They can't say they haven't been warned.

Alternatively take her fucking phone away and limit access to her social media for 5 weeks. It's like the Thick of It now, ridiculous.

What did she tweet, google isn't helping me here.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:39:17 pm
What did she tweet, google isn't helping me here.

She apparently tweeted that Starmer is a liar and promptly deleted it.
classycarra

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:42:00 pm
She apparently tweeted that Starmer is a liar and promptly deleted it.
the BBC guy who is claiming it, and who provided the screenshot, is coming across a bit weird. The screenshot itself looks very dodgy in terms of the font and the spacing and the lack of the lower part (showing comment / retweet counts

Quote
Blimey… tweeted (and then deleted) from Diane Abbott account tonight

The row rumbles on


https://x.com/nickeardleybbc/status/1797368537750651276
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 01:59:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:39:17 pm
What did she tweet, google isn't helping me here.
Same question from me. And same problem with Google.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:42:00 pm
She apparently tweeted that Starmer is a liar and promptly deleted it.
Thank you.
thaddeus

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 02:20:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:43:21 pm
the BBC guy who is claiming it, and who provided the screenshot, is coming across a bit weird. The screenshot itself looks very dodgy in terms of the font and the spacing and the lack of the lower part (showing comment / retweet counts


https://x.com/nickeardleybbc/status/1797368537750651276
I'd say it's genuine as it would be a ridiculous thing to make up.  The person that took the screenshot probably has some custom settings set-up on Twitter.

Complete self-defeating nonsense from Labour though.  I see myself as being more to the left of the party - certainly left of Reeves on economic policies - but I wish the left would, for the time-being at least, just throw-in behind the only leader they're going to have for this election and get themselves organised to put forward some well thought through socialist policies.
Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 02:30:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:43:21 pm
the BBC guy who is claiming it, and who provided the screenshot, is coming across a bit weird. The screenshot itself looks very dodgy in terms of the font and the spacing and the lack of the lower part (showing comment / retweet counts


https://x.com/nickeardleybbc/status/1797368537750651276

Oddly, the Abbott comment could be said to confirm the truth of Starmer's assertion.

Which leads me to think that Abbott's tweet is genuine, since it would need a stupid person to agree with Starmer while trying to say he's speaking bullshit.
