Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Red Beret on June  1, 2024, 07:42:50 pm
Frottage has proved far more effective than Galloway at wielding influence far beyond his standing.

The English public love a public school rascal but arent too keen on a Bolshi Scot.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: John C on May 29, 2024, 04:18:49 pm
This.
I find it bewildering when referring to Labour people keep saying, I don't like this or that, blah blah, moan moan. Fuck me, hold the Tories to account not Labour. Understand the damage those twats have done in their 14 years innings. Just allow Labour to get on with governing.
Like blaming the attack for only scoring 3 when you've let 5 in.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Owen Jones in the Guardian today bleating on about factionalism in the Labour Party causing left wing MPs to be banned, despite Dianne Abbott not actually being banned.

Then goes on to call the Labour leader dishonest. During a General Election campaign.

In another article Chris Mullin says there's no chance that he'd be selected for a seat now. Then tells a story about how he was a hair's breadth away from not being selected originally in 1983. So nothing's actually changed then?

Apparently it's shocking that two of the senior assistants at Labour Party HQ have been selected for seats. So if only local parties should select their candidate, how are the talented people who move to London to work at Party HQ going to build relationships with local constituency membership and get selected?
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Is that Chris Mullin the famous Mackem?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:09:13 am
Is that Chris Mullin the famous Mackem?

Yes, apparently agitprop socialists are the only suitable candidate for a parachute.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: oldfordie on May 31, 2024, 11:39:38 pm
Yeah they have added to the seat but I cant see how that makes Labours chances so much better as it does look like a toss up between Torys and Lib Dems so I assume tactical voting advice would be vote Lib Dems.
it's probably down to the Labour lead in the polls nationally, plus the seat used to be Labour pre-Thatcher.

The Lib-Dems will target it though for tactical voting and Labour having bigger fish to fry should ensure the Lib-Dems win it
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: PaulF on June  1, 2024, 11:06:24 pm
Like blaming the attack for only scoring 3 when you've let 5 in.

Is Starmer Darwin Nunez?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:05:21 pm
Is Starmer Darwin Nunez?

Can only beat what's in front of you?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:09:13 am
Is that Chris Mullin the famous Mackem?

Wrote a mediocure novel 30 years ago and has been dining out on it ever since I think?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on June  1, 2024, 11:25:10 am
I would guess Faiza Shaheen is going to run as an Independent in Chingford and Woodford Green, so IDS might have a chance of hanging on after all.

Shed get about 3 votes and lose her deposit.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
Wrote a mediocure novel 30 years ago and has been dining out on it ever since I think?
I enjoyed it. dated now though, how the establishment would never allow a far left government to take power, ermm. that's exactly what he was calling for back in 1983. the other extreme is Liz Truss. if people think it's wrong for a few far right nutters to have the power to put Liz in power then why do they think it's ok for a few far left to have the same power, fact is as said back in the 80s, the Tory and Labour members don't represent the views of the average Tory/Labour voters.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:02:59 am
Owen Jones in the Guardian today bleating on about factionalism in the Labour Party causing left wing MPs to be banned, despite Dianne Abbott not actually being banned.

Then goes on to call the Labour leader dishonest. During a General Election campaign.

In another article Chris Mullin says there's no chance that he'd be selected for a seat now. Then tells a story about how he was a hair's breadth away from not being selected originally in 1983. So nothing's actually changed then?

Apparently it's shocking that two of the senior assistants at Labour Party HQ have been selected for seats. So if only local parties should select their candidate, how are the talented people who move to London to work at Party HQ going to build relationships with local constituency membership and get selected?

Owen Jones isnt a member of the party, so:

1) Jones has no allegiance to the Labour Party, so can call Starmer whatever he wants

2) Jones can frankly fuck off

3) Putting all factional BS to one side because both sides have done it, personally Id always prefer to have a Labour Party candidate stand in an area they have some relationship with, be that they used to live there, they do live there, they work there etc parachuting people into safe seats really should be the last resort.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:05:55 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/diane-abbott-confirms-she-will-run-as-labour-candidate-in-general-election-13146971

Was always going to be the case. Shell win, be a backbench MP in a government with a big majority.

One of the things thats surprising about the current factionalism is - what does it matter for the next govt. The likes of Abbott, Lloyd Mole etc would be a fucking nightmare with a slender majority. But they can comfortably be put out to pasture.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
The more Shaheen opens her mouth (and more light is shone on what she's said in the past), the more inspired a choice it seems to have not selected her!

Now in the last few hours she's taken an unwanted picture of a Labour canvassing who knocked on her door, trying to shame some volunteer for doing a role she should be grateful for (if she truly wants to stand for Labour, which seems unlikely now despite her threats of legal action)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Also quite ambivalent about the Abbott thing now.

I think shes a massive detriment to the party now; and her views on foreign policy generally range from gross to misguided to dangerous. But equally I dont think shes a bad person (unlike Lloyd Mole for example) and shes had fucking awful abuse and blazed a pathway for others to follow. A dignified retirement was the best option but little boys thinking theyre Josh Lyman in the West Wing ruined it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm
The more Shaheen opens her mouth (and more light is shone on what she's said in the past), the more inspired a choice it seems to have not selected her!

Now in the last few hours she's taken an unwanted picture of a Labour canvassing who knocked on her door, trying to shame some volunteer for doing a role she should be grateful for (if she truly wants to stand for Labour, which seems unlikely now despite her threats of legal action)

Yep she says that the Labour app tells you who lives at the house. Maybe that canvasser, who looked young, didnt recognise the name or didnt look? Instead she has just posted the picture of some person doing what will be a thankless job.

Shaheen is a bell end. The idea that people should know who she is, she also is quite fame hungry. She couldnt stop gushing that Jon Stewart tweeted her. Plus her crocodile tears on Newsnight made me ill.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:01:11 pm
Shed get about 3 votes and lose her deposit.

She does have a bit of a following in some areas, she is pretty marmite generally equally some of those people likely wouldn't vote for a Labour moderate anyway (I include some of the Labour members in that!)

On the other hand you would think Labour can squeeze some of the softer vote, I mean for those its basically throwing away a vote in a race between the Labour candidate and IDS.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm
The more Shaheen opens her mouth (and more light is shone on what she's said in the past), the more inspired a choice it seems to have not selected her!

Now in the last few hours she's taken an unwanted picture of a Labour canvassing who knocked on her door, trying to shame some volunteer for doing a role she should be grateful for (if she truly wants to stand for Labour, which seems unlikely now despite her threats of legal action)

https://x.com/faizashaheen/status/1797259113778327974
Are you referring to this ^

It seems a bit snidey to send a canvasser round under the circumstances.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
Wrote a mediocure novel 30 years ago and has been dining out on it ever since I think?

To be fair to Chris Mullin he was a campaigning journalist for causes like the Birmingham Six.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
https://x.com/faizashaheen/status/1797259113778327974
Are you referring to this ^

It seems a bit snidey to send a canvasser round under the circumstances.

Genuinely just an accident as far as I know
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:43:44 pm
She does have a bit of a following in some areas, she is pretty marmite generally equally some of those people likely wouldn't vote for a Labour moderate anyway (I include some of the Labour members in that!)

On the other hand you would think Labour can squeeze some of the softer vote, I mean for those its basically throwing away a vote in a race between the Labour candidate and IDS.

That should really be all anyone in the constituency needs to know.

Looking at the last election, his majority is wafer thin. But there doesn't seem to be enough LD voters in the area for effective tactical voting. It's largely down to Deform splitting the Tory vote, and the Greens and Workers Party not peeling off too many Labour votes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
There is an argument that all that the past week has done in the eyes of the electorate is show that the Labour leadership is willing to take on its troublemakers.

Compare in contrast to the Conservative and Unionist Party leadership that continues to allow an former PM the Tory whip despite her dalliances with conspiracy nonces and dangers.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:53:33 pm
That should really be all anyone in the constituency needs to know.

Looking at the last election, his majority is wafer thin. But there doesn't seem to be enough LD voters in the area for effective tactical voting. It's largely down to Deform splitting the Tory vote, and the Greens and Workers Party not peeling off too many Labour votes.

To be honest Workers party and Greens will probably be chasing a lot of the same voters as Faiza anyway.

Tory vote in these kind of London/Essex order areas is a bit more resilient than some places, on the other hand some of those Tory/Labour switchers were actively put off by Faiza as a candidate in '19. Small boundary change as well
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
Wrote a mediocure novel 30 years ago and has been dining out on it ever since I think?

He achieved more than this I think Circa. He was hugely instrumental in getting the Birmingham Six released. And he was, in his way, a great educator. But I don't think he had anything to do with Sunderland before he became an MP there. He was much an outsider to the North East as Mandelson was.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm
Genuinely just an accident as far as I know

Confected outrage, surely. I mean, why would a Labour canvasser waste time trying to court her vote?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 08:56:04 pm
There is an argument that all that the past week has done in the eyes of the electorate is show that the Labour leadership is willing to take on its troublemakers.

Compare in contrast to the Conservative and Unionist Party leadership that continues to allow an former PM the Tory whip despite her dalliances with conspiracy nonces and dangers.

True enough. When you consider that the Labour Leader during the 2017 and 2019 elections has been kicked out of the party and is having to stand as in independent, the excuse that "she's a former PM" doesn't really hold water.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:00:58 pm
To be honest Workers party and Greens will probably be chasing a lot of the same voters as Faiza anyway.

Tory vote in these kind of London/Essex order areas is a bit more resilient than some places, on the other hand some of those Tory/Labour switchers were actively put off by Faiza as a candidate in '19. Small boundary change as well

Well looking at the recent election history, it looks like most Liberal Democrat voters are already voting tactically to try and oust the scumbag. There's just not a lot of spare votes left lying around for anyone to hoover up. It will probably come down the boundary change and Deform.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:07:05 pm
Confected outrage, surely. I mean, why would a Labour canvasser waste time trying to court her vote?
Her taking a picture of a volunteer is shitty behaviour. Understand why she is angry any upset but she's coming across as unbelievably self important
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm
Well looking at the recent election history, it looks like most Liberal Democrat voters are already voting tactically to try and oust the scumbag. There's just not a lot of spare votes left lying around for anyone to hoover up. It will probably come down the boundary change and Deform.

And there should be some swing there as well with the national picture, just hopefully enough!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:45:50 pm
To be fair to Chris Mullin he was a campaigning journalist for causes like the Birmingham Six.

Im increasingly sure I had him mixed up with someone else
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
On the whole Shaheen as an independent thing. Its nonsense. Corbyn and Abbott (if shed had to) are national figures with decades of support in extremely political areas.

Shes someone who ran against Ian Duncan Smith. Its like Milani when he ran in Uxbridge - the votes were against IDS/Johnson as much as they were for Labour and will be again.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
https://x.com/faizashaheen/status/1797259113778327974
Are you referring to this ^

It seems a bit snidey to send a canvasser round under the circumstances.

Of course and this completely justifies posting a public image of a young volunteer for them to potentially be abused...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
On the whole Shaheen as an independent thing. Its nonsense. Corbyn and Abbott (if shed had to) are national figures with decades of support in extremely political areas.

Shes someone who ran against Ian Duncan Smith. Its like Milani when he ran in Uxbridge - the votes were against IDS/Johnson as much as they were for Labour and will be again.

She does have some following locally, I live in Highams Park and that seems her strongest bit, she will push hard on Gaza obviously and on how she was robbed after all her hard work. I was somewhat confused when she talked about her 6 years of work to win the constituency when she was living in New York for about 3 of those by my recollection.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
On the whole Shaheen as an independent thing. Its nonsense. Corbyn and Abbott (if shed had to) are national figures with decades of support in extremely political areas.

Shes someone who ran against Ian Duncan Smith. Its like Milani when he ran in Uxbridge - the votes were against IDS/Johnson as much as they were for Labour and will be again.

Yes I think that's the problem, she thinks its the same as Corbyn, it isn't, she isn't the incumbent and there is a very divisive Tory who could well win if the vote is split.

Realistically if she runs the only real objective I can see for her is to deprive Labour of the seat and give it to IDS, as she is that annoyed with Labour.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Im increasingly sure I had him mixed up with someone else

From what I remember Mullin was a Bennite and a traditional left but had Cabinet posts under Blair but resigned at least once.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Cannot believe that Abbott has fired this up again.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:51 pm
Cannot believe that Abbott has fired this up again.

I mean this is where the shes now a liability who will lose the whip almost instantly in a new parliament comes in.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
The problem with both sides of Labour (not so much the majority in the middle of the party) is theyre full of arrogant, petty and pathetic people
