I worked at parliament for 25 years and can honestly say that Abbot was the most unpopular MP in the place amongst all the minions and underlings like myself (ie catering, security, admin, cleaners etc), and MP's are a pretty detestable bunch in general. To say she was universally detested would not be exaggerating, with obnoxious and racist being the two words most often used. I never liked her myself from my dealings with her.