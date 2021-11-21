It's stuff like this why Labour tries to keep a tight control over matters for me. The Left is far too prepared to tear itself apart over such issues, whilst the Tories dont have to gaf.



Thats one way of looking at it, the other way is that the party has gone out of it way to provoke the left, then when they kick of, its now a case of look at the left, there kicking off again. And anyone who reads my posts knows Im not even particularly left wing, but there is a level of hypocrisy here that bothers me here because this to me doesnt look that different to what the left of the party was doing to the centre under the previous leadership, now the centre is doing it to the left. It was bullshit then and its bullshit now.