Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *

So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 03:57:00 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:47:06 pm
He always did seem a very unpleasant character, that said I am always a bit wary of when serious allegations are received right before an election, the party has to investigate and the candidate is suspended in the meantime, so is auto-excluded from running while the investigation goes on, whatever the eventual outcome is.

But I don't really see what other option there is.

The allegations are eight years old.

Is that the Party have had the  allegations for eight and sat in them or, more likely, they are eight years old and only just come to light.
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm »
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:57:00 pm
The allegations are eight years old.

Is that the Party have had the  allegations for eight and sat in them or, more likely, they are eight years old and only just come to light.
Sky's article said it was reported last week.

LRM seems to know exactly what it's about, cos he said it's about his behaviour eight years ago (but claims its vexatious and entirely untrue)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:04:19 pm by classycarra »
filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Sky reported it as it was reported last week.

LRM seems to know exactly what it's about, cos he said it's about his behaviour eight years ago (but claims its vexatious and entirely untrue)

I mean the party doesn't have much choice really if they are serious allegations, but it is something that could be open to abuse as well
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Sky's article said it was reported last week.

LRM seems to know exactly what it's about, cos he said it's about his behaviour eight years ago (but claims its vexatious and entirely untrue)
The existence of Lloyd Russell-Moyle had passed me by until today.  That clip from Lisan isn't exactly a great first impression but I hope Labour do retain a strong voice from the left within the party as the inner circle are almost universally centrists.  If Dodgy Dave's One Nation Tories could accommodate the ERG then Starmer's Labour can accommodate the Socialist Campaign Group (although the influence of the ERG is arguably the root cause of the Tories now facing electoral wipe-out).

It's a dangerous precedent for a complaint being raised this close to a GE to rule out a prospective candidate when the alleged offence happened eight years ago.  I don't think Labour have necessarily done the wrong thing - if they'd selected Russell-Moyle and he'd later been found guilty it would be disastrous - but it feels like the thin end of the wedge.
Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 04:20:00 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm
I mean the party doesn't have much choice really if they are serious allegations, but it is something that could be open to abuse as well

It would be a particular form of schadenfraude, if that's the right meaning, for a Corbynite to fall foul of a false complaint so close to an election after the Corbynites did the same with Jas Athwal in 2019 accusing him of sexual assault so that Sam Tarry could take the seat they were competing for...
Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:15:41 pm
The existence of Lloyd Russell-Moyle had passed me by until today.  That clip from Lisan isn't exactly a great first impression but I hope Labour do retain a strong voice from the left within the party as the inner circle are almost universally centrists.  If Dodgy Dave's One Nation Tories could accommodate the ERG then Starmer's Labour can accommodate the Socialist Campaign Group (although the influence of the ERG is arguably the root cause of the Tories now facing electoral wipe-out).

It's a dangerous precedent for a complaint being raised this close to a GE to rule out a prospective candidate when the alleged offence happened eight years ago.  I don't think Labour have necessarily done the wrong thing - if they'd selected Russell-Moyle and he'd later been found guilty it would be disastrous - but it feels like the thin end of the wedge.

His attempt to intimidate Miriam Cates in the commons last year was weird and creepy. Not the behaviour of a normal person, wouldn't be surprised if he's a proper wrong un.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 04:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm
His attempt to intimidate Miriam Cates in the commons last year was weird and creepy. Not the behaviour of a normal person, wouldn't be surprised if he's a proper wrong un.

Cates is a bad bellend.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 04:40:04 pm »
It's stuff like this why Labour tries to keep a tight control over matters for me. The Left is far too prepared to tear itself apart over such issues, whilst the Tories dont have to gaf.
Popcorn's Art



Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 04:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:00:47 pm
I'll be surprised if it makes any difference in the polls as well, the focus and rage is all coming from Corbynites on Twitter.

You clearly haven't been following this thread  ;)
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 04:48:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:22:35 pm
Ill bet you this as well, whatever endorsements Shaheen made towards the Green Party before she was a member of the Labour Party, they pale into insignificance compared to the endorsements for the Tories made by Natalie Elphicke.

That's just clever play  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm by Red-Soldier »
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:40:04 pm
It's stuff like this why Labour tries to keep a tight control over matters for me. The Left is far too prepared to tear itself apart over such issues, whilst the Tories dont have to gaf.

Perennial Starmer basher Andrew Fisher in todays iPaper:

https://inews.co.uk/author/andrew-fisher
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 05:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm
Perennial Starmer basher Andrew Fisher in todays iPaper:

https://inews.co.uk/author/andrew-fisher

I'm glad I stay mostly out of political debate. Life's too short to get wound up over stuff like this. I'm just glad the Tories will soon be out the door.
Popcorn's Art



RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:43:07 pm
I'm glad I stay mostly out of political debate. Life's too short to get wound up over stuff like this. I'm just glad the Tories will soon be out the door.

Reckon I'm going to have to take a step back.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 06:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm
Perennial Starmer basher Andrew Fisher in todays iPaper:

https://inews.co.uk/author/andrew-fisher

Will give the ginger Owen Jones musings a miss.
west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:40:04 pm
It's stuff like this why Labour tries to keep a tight control over matters for me. The Left is far too prepared to tear itself apart over such issues, whilst the Tories dont have to gaf.

Thats one way of looking at it, the other way is that the party has gone out of it way to provoke the left, then when they kick of, its now a case of look at the left, there kicking off again. And anyone who reads my posts knows Im not even particularly left wing, but there is a level of hypocrisy here that bothers me here because this to me doesnt look that different to what the left of the party was doing to the centre under the previous leadership, now the centre is doing it to the left. It was bullshit then and its bullshit now.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 06:31:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Thats one way of looking at it, the other way is that the party has gone out of it way to provoke the left, then when they kick of, its now a case of look at the left, there kicking off again. And anyone who reads my posts knows Im not even particularly left wing, but there is a level of hypocrisy here that bothers me here because this to me doesnt look that different to what the left of the party was doing to the centre under the previous leadership, now the centre is doing it to the left. It was bullshit then and its bullshit now.

It's sheer idiocy. Wait until you're in power you absolute spoons, children are going hungry and cold in this country!
The Real Rasta

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 09:38:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red link==355081.msg19468966#msg19468966 date=1717090149
Thats one way of looking at it, the other way is that the party has gone out of it way to provoke the left, then when they kick of, its now a case of look at the left, there kicking off again. And anyone who reads my posts knows Im not even particularly left wing, but there is a level of hypocrisy here that bothers me here because this to me doesnt look that different to what the left of the party was doing to the centre under the previous leadership, now the centre is doing it to the left. It was bullshit then and its bullshit now.
Its the hypocrisy that rankles  :-X
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 12:07:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Thats one way of looking at it, the other way is that the party has gone out of it way to provoke the left, then when they kick of, its now a case of look at the left, there kicking off again. And anyone who reads my posts knows Im not even particularly left wing, but there is a level of hypocrisy here that bothers me here because this to me doesnt look that different to what the left of the party was doing to the centre under the previous leadership, now the centre is doing it to the left. It was bullshit then and its bullshit now.

Aren't the more left leaning people in the party pretty consistently getting into trouble with racist, anti-semitic and general anti-west comments though? It doesn't seem like a left vs centre thing, more of an offensive vs inoffensive thing.
Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Thats one way of looking at it, the other way is that the party has gone out of it way to provoke the left, then when they kick of, its now a case of look at the left, there kicking off again. And anyone who reads my posts knows Im not even particularly left wing, but there is a level of hypocrisy here that bothers me here because this to me doesnt look that different to what the left of the party was doing to the centre under the previous leadership, now the centre is doing it to the left. It was bullshit then and its bullshit now.
the big difference is that under the previous leadership there was a tiny chance of electoral success (I would argue no chance) but under the current leadership it looks like there is a real chance of overturning a huge Tory majority and getting back into power to make a difference to people's lives.

That was something the previous incumbent had no interest in, he was happy as a protester, he didn't expect to win the leadership and he never wanted to win and become Prime Minister
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 08:32:10 am »
Just make a decision re Abbott ffs or itll drag on and on.
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 08:37:06 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:32:10 am
Just make a decision re Abbott ffs or itll drag on and on.

Letting it drag on looks like very poor management.

Just let her stand. Shes pretty harmless.
