Well it's not now. My point was that it's short term, all at once ('rip the plaster off' type analogy) - so I'll be wrong if it's a leading story in a couple of days



Where I work in South London it has already caused a lot of ill feeling amongst my colleagues (regardless of their political engagement or loyalties). Particularly amongst Black colleagues. It is definitely on people's radar.Obviously that is unlikely to have any electoral effect in some very safe Labour seats. But the way that the party is going about some of this stuff does bring to mind that LBJ quote about it being better having your enemies inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in. At the moment it feels like Labour are making a lot of enemies and putting them outside the tent. That won't lose them the election but I do wonder whether looking further down the road they are burning up a lot of the goodwill that a government needs to maintain from the people who are not it's natural supporters if it is to be truly effective.