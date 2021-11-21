I'm not being precious, nor am I daft, nor did I make any 'conspiratorial' conclusions. I posted an article which stated that party members from Shaheen's consituency had raised concerns with her divisive language around Gaza - which is a bigger issue and on balance most likely to be the reason for her deselection rather than some supposed endorsement of Green Party candidates.
That makes a lot more sense, now you've expanded on your initial post.
Your initial post just linking to the article came across differently given the context of Shaheen's comments (about 'professional organisations'), that she's since recognised were wrong and apologised unequivocally about (copied below):
“I know what’s wrong with it, of course, the line that’s there about ‘they’re in professional organisations’, it plays into a trope and I absolutely don’t agree with that and I’m sorry about that.
But given your defence of her earlier which implied you didn't know why she was rebuked, I wasn't sure at the time if you were defending those unpleasant comments. That's why I seem to have incorrectly assumed you thought there was a conspiracy to get her (rather than a sincere concern about her divisive tone and comments from within her community). Apologies for that