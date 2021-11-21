I'm not being precious, nor am I daft, nor did I make any 'conspiratorial' conclusions. I posted an article which stated that party members from Shaheen's consituency had raised concerns with her divisive language around Gaza - which is a bigger issue and on balance most likely to be the reason for her deselection rather than some supposed endorsement of Green Party candidates.
My suspicion is that recent stuff did play more of a role, but if a candidate has already been warned about their social media posting in the past and as the party sees it re-offends I guess its all on the table.
Just speculation on my part.
I mean she benefited from quite the stitch-up back in 2018, when the selection of candidate was allegedly delayed so that she had been in the party long enough to be eligible to run, and then an all-woman shortlist was imposed to exclude the previous candidate who had actually done a lot of the work in making it a more competitive seat.
Faiza's PR like to make out that she made the seat marginal, it had already become pretty marginal when she became candidate (Tory majority 2,438)