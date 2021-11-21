« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 112868 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:33:24 pm
Speaking of antisemite sympathisers, Im suprised Phillips and Creasy haven't been de-selected.

Why? Neither of them have said, posted or liked anything anti-semitic of any nature.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:37:34 pm
Rayner tells ITV: "I dont see any reason why Diane Abbott cant stand as a Labour MP going forward... I am saying that as the deputy leader of the Labour party."

She adds that she's "not happy" about negative briefings to the press on Abbott from within Labour: "I dont think that is how we should conduct ourselves."

It gets better and better

I agree that the briefing was really unhelpful, I'm just not sure how much of it actually came from allies of the leader versus allies of Abbott, I mean it seems to have worked out pretty well for Abbott all things considered, but it could be that other people within Labour are just that stupid!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:37:34 pm
Rayner tells ITV: "I dont see any reason why Diane Abbott cant stand as a Labour MP going forward... I am saying that as the deputy leader of the Labour party."

She adds that she's "not happy" about negative briefings to the press on Abbott from within Labour: "I dont think that is how we should conduct ourselves."

It gets better and better
Starmer will bin Rayner after the election I reckon. I like her a lot but she has a habit of showing him up or disagreeing with him publicly.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:40:12 pm
Starmer will bin Rayner after the election I reckon. I like her a lot but she has a habit of showing him up or disagreeing with him publicly.

Starmer has pretty much said the same thing today though
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:40:12 pm
Starmer will bin Rayner after the election I reckon. I like her a lot but she has a habit of showing him up or disagreeing with him publicly.

She has an elected role she basically  can't be binned, although I know in the Corbyn years they did try to get rid of Tom Watson at some stage didn't they?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:41:10 pm
Starmer has pretty much said the same thing today though
As far as I can tell he just keeps repeating that no decision has been taken
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:39:09 pm
But Kenny's now saying he doesn't know whether it was before she was a Labour member or not. It's all got very confused as a result.

I agree with you. In fact I've already said it. Who cares who she endorsed before she was a member of the Labour Party? It would obviously be self-destructive for any party to prevent anyone joining them if they had previously belonged to a rival organisation.



As i said before:

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:49:58 pm
Again, it would be nice to see the endorsements. Is it a case of her wishing someone good luck or saying well done for getting a nomination to stand as a Green candidate (perfectly reasonable) or did she say 'Vote for Green candidate....' (not acceptable)? And was she a member of the Labour Party when it happened?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Its also not been much of a purge so far, given the likes of Burgon, Long-Bailey, McDonnell, etc seem to be candidates for the next election
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:39:09 pm
But Kenny's now saying he doesn't know whether it was before she was a Labour member or not. It's all got very confused as a result.

I agree with you. In fact I've already said it. Who cares who she endorsed before she was a member of the Labour Party? It would obviously be self-destructive for any party to prevent anyone joining them if they had previously belonged to a rival organisation.


Hang on, Ive never indicated otherwise, I quoted the post I made in a reply to you

The only post I made on the subject is really quite unambiguous

 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:03 pm
She is saying this is before she joined the Labour Party.


Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:38:38 pm
She was called to a meeting on Tuesday about her conduct (presumably the appointment was made ahead of Tuesday), so I'm not sure that your conspiracy about the news article particularly works out timeline-wise

I'm not sure why I'm being attacked in this thread, I think I've been fairly balanced and I think I'm also entitled to believe what I want to believe on this issue. I haven't said anything offensive.

Don't sit there behind your keyboard acting the big man and throwing "conspiracy" at people you don't agree with. You don't know me and you've no insight whatsoever into my mindset and my proclivity for conspiracies. The article says that JLM and PLP had received complaints about Shaheen, it doesn't say they received them on Tuesday. I never said they received them on Tuesday, I never said she was deselected from the party because of the article. I think it's reasonable to assume that whatever was raised (along with, seemingly, the tweets) are the reason she was deselected.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:34:21 pm
I mean she was so upset that she couldn't read the NEC email properly, but not so upset that she couldn't make it to the Newsnight studios in an hour and a half

Rumour is that she left his/her baby crying on her own as she walked around the area where she lived to try to make sense of what this means for her and for all other people looking to stand for Labour.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:38:58 pm
Ha! The same Jess Phillips - now the paragon of virtue - who the Corbynistas were slagging off for 8 years from 2015 to 2023? That Jess Phillips?

Just in case that was aimed at me, here is the last time a Corbynite attacked Phillips ,  I defended her

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 10, 2023, 04:52:21 pm

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:45:14 pm
I'm not sure why I'm being attacked in this thread, I think I've been fairly balanced and I think I'm also entitled to believe what I want to believe on this issue. I haven't said anything offensive.

Don't sit there behind your keyboard acting the big man and throwing "conspiracy" at people you don't agree with. You don't know me and you've no insight whatsoever into my mindset and my proclivity for conspiracies. The article says that JLM and PLP had received complaints about Shaheen, it doesn't say they received them on Tuesday. I never said they received them on Tuesday, I never said she was deselected from the party because of the article. I think it's reasonable to assume that whatever was raised (along with, seemingly, the tweets) are the reason she was deselected.
Don't be so precious.

You drew a conspiratorial conclusion from the timing of an article, and I pointed out why I thought that conspiracy was daft (using her words about a meeting on Tuesday to politely disagree with you)

I haven't attacked you.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:39:37 pm
I agree that the briefing was really unhelpful, I'm just not sure how much of it actually came from allies of the leader versus allies of Abbott, I mean it seems to have worked out pretty well for Abbott all things considered, but it could be that other people within Labour are just that stupid!


I said it before when Elphicke crossed the floor, I really hope that arrogance and complacency isnt kicking in with Starmer and the party leadership and that they think they can just do as they please.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:50:54 pm
I said it before when Elphicke crossed the floor, I really hope that arrogance and complacency isnt kicking in with Starmer and the party leadership and that they think they can just do as they please.

I get the Elphicke thing, but if someone crosses the floor you pretty much always take them to damage the other side, its just with Elphicke that was much more of a mixed blessing than usual, because yes I totally get it about her views!

Elphicke is basically irrelevant now though, no longer a Labour MP and not running again.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:50:54 pm
I said it before when Elphicke crossed the floor, I really hope that arrogance and complacency isnt kicking in with Starmer and the party leadership and that they think they can just do as they please.

I think its safe to say that the decision Starmer and his team are taking is fully based on giving them the biggest wins that they perceive in the media, so in this case getting rid of controversial far left candidates and taking on people who help them score a win at PMQ's with people deserting the Tories.

For me however, taking on Elphicke was a worse decision than completely kneecapping people like Shaheen and Abbott. They are liabilities, in particular Abbott.

By the way I think thats me up to three attacks on women of colour now, so can I call Liz Truss a c*nt so that I don't tip over gamble's limit of attacks meaning I am racist.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:58:02 pm
I think its safe to say that the decision Starmer and his team are taking is fully based on giving them the biggest wins that they perceive in the media, so in this case getting rid of controversial far left candidates and taking on people who help them score a win at PMQ's with people deserting the Tories.

For me however, taking on Elphicke was a worse decision than completely kicking the legs under people like Shaheen and Abbott. They are liabilities, in particular Abbott.

By the way I think thats me up to three attacks on women of colour now, so can I call Liz Truss a c*nt so that I don't tip over gamble's limit of attacks meaning I am racist.

If you include your back handed compliment about Elphicke the score is 3-2.

However as they are all female.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:00:11 pm
If you include your back handed compliment about Elphicke the score is 3-2.

However as they are all female.

She's still far behind the score with what she's called Wes Streeting in the past anyway ;D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:56:22 pm
I get the Elphicke thing, but if someone crosses the floor you pretty much always take them to damage the other side, its just with Elphicke that was much more of a mixed blessing than usual, because yes I totally get it about her views!

Elphicke is basically irrelevant now though, no longer a Labour MP and not running again.

Or you think she is not someone we want associated with the party, good enough for the Tories but not for us.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:50:49 pm
Don't be so precious.

You drew a conspiratorial conclusion from the timing of an article, and I pointed out why I thought that conspiracy was daft (using her words about a meeting on Tuesday to politely disagree with you)

I haven't attacked you.

I'm not being precious, nor am I daft, nor did I make any 'conspiratorial' conclusions. I posted an article which stated that party members from Shaheen's consituency had raised concerns with her divisive language around Gaza - which is a bigger issue and on balance most likely to be the reason for her deselection rather than some supposed endorsement of Green Party candidates.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:01:33 pm
Or you think she is not someone we want associated with the party, good enough for the Tories but not for us.

I mean if we are letting me judge who should be associated with Labour we're gonna need a bigger culling boat ;D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:58:02 pm
I think its safe to say that the decision Starmer and his team are taking is fully based on giving them the biggest wins that they perceive in the media, so in this case getting rid of controversial far left candidates and taking on people who help them score a win at PMQ's with people deserting the Tories.

For me however, taking on Elphicke was a worse decision than completely kneecapping people like Shaheen and Abbott. They are liabilities, in particular Abbott.

By the way I think thats me up to three attacks on women of colour now, so can I call Liz Truss a c*nt so that I don't tip over gamble's limit of attacks meaning I am racist.

You could balance it out by slating David Lammy, that way we can take gender out of the question and just focus on your racism?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:02:11 pm
I'm not being precious, nor am I daft, nor did I make any 'conspiratorial' conclusions. I posted an article which stated that party members from Shaheen's consituency had raised concerns with her divisive language around Gaza - which is a bigger issue and on balance most likely to be the reason for her deselection rather than some supposed endorsement of Green Party candidates.

My suspicion is that recent stuff did play more of a role, but if a candidate has already been warned about their social media posting in the past and as the party sees it re-offends I guess its all on the table.

Just speculation on my part.

I mean she benefited from quite the stitch-up back in 2018, when the selection of candidate was allegedly delayed so that she had been in the party long enough to be eligible to run, and then an all-woman shortlist was imposed to exclude the previous candidate who had actually done a lot of the work in making it a more competitive seat.

Faiza's PR like to make out that she made the seat marginal, it had already become pretty marginal when she became candidate (Tory majority 2,438)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: John C link==355081.msg19468260#msg19468260 date=1717019102
That's not true, it gets said very often.
Rank hypocrisy is rank.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Shaheens going to challenge the Partys decision to de-select her, according to the Guardian, just now.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:18:43 pm
Shaheens going to challenge the Partys decision to de-select her, according to the Guardian, just now.

Dirty laundry time.
