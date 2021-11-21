« previous next »
It's unusual practice for a Labour Party member to endorse an opposition candidate against your own. It's almost unheard of for an actual candidate (or MP) to do this. Alistair Campbell was thrown out of the Labour Party a few years ago for endorsing a Lib Dem candidate (for reasons of tactical voting). He remains outside because he maintains his commitment to tactical voting.

So this will have put Shaheen on the back foot, regardless of her feelings about the organised machinations of the Jews. Reading about her tweets she looks to have been foolish rather than evil. But foolishness is not a great quality in any politician.

Campbell voted Lib Dem in a European election as a protest against Corbybs stance on Europe.

Just for the record Yorky

Campbell voted Lib Dem in a European election as a protest against Corbybs stance on Europe.

You can vote for the opposition and maintain your membership of the Labour Party. That's a private matter. What you can't do is proclaim the fact or encourage anyone else to. That invites a ban.
Labour have always been great at shooting themselves, in the foot.
It's barely a blip on the national news agenda, and it's clearly been deliberately timed to ensure it's all talked about at once rather than by drip feed over the coming weeks.

There's lots of things Labour do that could be classed as shooting themselves in the foot, but this isn't one of them. If anything that description's more apt for the MPs who've been regularly warned about their behaviour and haven't improved it.

Not convinced Abbott wanted to run anyway - although her real step up in already existing ugly stuff in the last year or so has probably cost herself some decent outgoing plaudits and potentially a cosy Lords seat - but the other two have clearly shot themselves in the foot in terms of their political careers. Not sure you can blame Labour for them doing that
Shes also supposedly endorsed Green candidates, which is an immediate expulsion.

Again, it would be nice to see the endorsements. Is it a case of her wishing someone good luck or saying well done for getting a nomination to stand as a Green candidate (perfectly reasonable) or did she say 'Vote for Green candidate....' (not acceptable)? And was she a member of the Labour Party when it happened?
It's barely a blip on the national news agenda, and it's clearly been deliberately timed to ensure it's all talked about at once rather than by drip feed over the coming weeks.

There's lots of things Labour do that could be classed as shooting themselves in the foot, but this isn't one of them. If anything that description's more apt for the MPs who've been regularly warned about their behaviour and haven't improved it.

Not convinced Abbott wanted to run anyway - although her real step up in already existing ugly stuff in the last year or so has probably cost herself some decent outgoing plaudits and potentially a cosy Lords seat - but the other two have clearly shot themselves in the foot in terms of their political careers. Not sure you can blame Labour for them doing that

Its been the leading story on the BBC website and news channel for the last 24 hours, it was even on the BBC News channels international coverage FFS
You can vote for the opposition and maintain your membership of the Labour Party. That's a private matter. What you can't do is proclaim the fact or encourage anyone else to. That invites a ban.

Well yeah, its a secret election so who will know? Its not much of a protest if you dont say you voted against the party
Its been the leading story on the BBC website and news channel for the last 24 hours, it was even on the BBC News channels international coverage FFS
Well it's not now. My point was that it's short term, all at once ('rip the plaster off' type analogy) - so I'll be wrong if it's a leading story in a couple of days
