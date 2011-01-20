« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm
It's a modern, social media driven phenomenon for people to have opinions on how politicians should run the country? We're going to have to agree to disagree on that ;D

When they treat politics the same way they treat footie, then yeah. People seem to think politics is an easy lark and that anybody can do it and if only others will listen and accept what's clearly good for them then everything will be hunky dory. Thinking like that saddled us with Bozo and Truss!

Opinions are important, but let's not pretend being leader of a major political party is a piece of piss?
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
I agree with this.

There's real opportunity to do some real transformational stuff, currently.  People and the country are begging for a change! 

If they can't promise some big stuff, with a 20 point lead, then when.........??

The country fucking hates the Tories!

What is "big stuff" though?

I've yet to see the manifesto, but we live in a country where sensible measures to reduce child poverty, reduce NHS waiting times, renationalise the railways etc can be seen as radical.

It's not about 20 point leads - it's about the country being broke, beset with shortages and foodbanks, rampant homlessness and needing a ton of money to fix it all. The country is a shambles. Now is the time for overhauling the foundations. Later on, we can consider how to build upwards.

I honestly get the feeling that many on here are voting Labour but don't expect anything to change - and as with Endo, they would rather be right than actually see something positive. People are writing Starmer off before he's even taken charge, and will clearly savage him the minute things go awry.

Honestly don't know why some on here are even bothering to vote, other than they clearly hate Tories more than they like Labour.
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm
For me an example of big stuff that could be done within the economic constraints is introducing PR, but I know Starmer has never promised that. Another is abolishing the HoL, which he did promise. There are plenty of constitutional or social changes that can be made that don't cost much.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm
For me an example of big stuff that could be done within the economic constraints is introducing PR, but I know Starmer has never promised that. Another is abolishing the HoL, which he did promise. There are plenty of constitutional or social changes that can be made that don't cost much.

Any opposition party that promises PR opens itself up to accusations of changing the rules because it can't win under existing rules.
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
Any opposition party that promises PR opens itself up to accusations of changing the rules because it can't win under existing rules.

And any winning party that doesn't introduce it opens itself up to accusations of not changing the rules because it will harm their chances of winning.
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm
But that also furthers my point, you can't see the woods for the trees. If there's any a time a party can promise to push something through like that and face those accusations it's now. As I said, Labour should be a means to an end, if something is good for the country you should go for it when you have the opportunity.
John C

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm
How many times does that happen, though.  The regular posters in here, who are sometimes critical of Labour (and Starmer), never say stuff like that.
That's not true, it gets said very often.
koptommy93

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 10:48:25 pm
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Faiza Shaheen looks like shes being dropped as a candidate too.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Faiza Shaheen looks like shes being dropped as a candidate too.

Yes. For liking anti-semitic tweets, she only has herself to blame.
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm
For me an example of big stuff that could be done within the economic constraints is introducing PR, but I know Starmer has never promised that. Another is abolishing the HoL, which he did promise. There are plenty of constitutional or social changes that can be made that don't cost much.

These are big, but are they going to be important in the minds of the electorate right here, right now? I honestly think Labour are going to have their hands full just trying to sort out the economy and rebuilding our relationship with the EU - bear in mind that's going to be an uphill struggle against the right wing media.

I think it's possible for electoral reform to enter the discussion in a few years - maybe something for the election after this one?
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
Yes. For liking anti-semitic tweets, she only has herself to blame.

It was a single tweet I think, before she was a member of the party in 2014 and apologised for liking.

And the press knew she wasnt being selected before she did, classy.

Thats two ethnic minority women in a day, the Party is on a roll.

There is a point at which this ruthlessness will cost it votes if it hasnt already.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
https://x.com/RachaelBurford/status/1795932670024614028?t=U06OSTD2h6aN2TO57uwbZA&s=08

Sounds like we will be having a new parliamentary candidate in my seat
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 10:59:56 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
Any opposition party that promises PR opens itself up to accusations of changing the rules because it can't win under existing rules.

It's not something Labour should be devoting time to immediately, especially with a large majority. It will be painted by the usual suspects as a party seizing power and looking to stay in power almost indefinitely. Yes, that's ridiculous, but we know what the electorate is like unfortunately.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
It was a single tweet I think, before she was a member of the party in 2014 and apologised for liking.

And the press knew she wasnt being selected before she did, classy.

Thats two ethnic minority women in a day, the Party is on a roll.

There is a point at which this ruthlessness will cost it votes if it hasnt already.

Actually I think there were multiple tweets
koptommy93

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
https://x.com/RachaelBurford/status/1795932670024614028?t=U06OSTD2h6aN2TO57uwbZA&s=08

Sounds like we will be having a new parliamentary candidate in my seat
Removing her seems over the top and harsh
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
Actually I think there were multiple tweets

The way I understood it the other Tweets related to the Green Party.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3697 on: Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm
The way I understood it the other Tweets related to the Green Party.

That was 3 of the 14 I believe, I heard rumours she was already on a warning for her social media posting before this.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 11:04:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm
The way I understood it the other Tweets related to the Green Party.

There were some endorsing Green Party candidates and policies which she should know is against the Labour Party rules. She's been incredibly stupid although one suspects she knows what she was doimg so she can campaign as an independent and say the Labour Party don't want people like her
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
Removing her seems over the top and harsh

Its completely unnecessary and pushing people buttons on the left (and Im not on the left of the party at all). When centerist MPs and candidates were being pushed out there was understandably outrage, the Party should always be a broad church of centre to the left, its how you have a debate on policy matters and arrive at a consensus, now we seem to be going the other way and booting out anyone whose on the left of the party. It was bullshit before and its bullshit now, its completely distracting from the actual election campaign which is the most important thing.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:04:20 pm
There were some endorsing Green Party candidates and policies which she should know is against the Labour Party rules. She's been incredibly stupid although one suspects she knows what she was doimg so she can campaign as an independent and say the Labour Party don't want people like her

Why would she want to campaign as an independent when she was pretty much guaranteed to overturn Duncan-Smiths tiny majority?
zero zero

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm
For me an example of big stuff that could be done within the economic constraints is introducing PR, but I know Starmer has never promised that. Another is abolishing the HoL, which he did promise.
The two biggest issues (according to yougov) for voters are the economy and the NHS. Neither of those will change my life in any way immediately or in the near future.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 11:10:17 pm
zero zero

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
Thats two ethnic minority women in a day, the Party is on a roll.

There is a point at which this ruthlessness will cost it votes if it hasnt already.
One says racist things and the other likes them. Good riddance.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm
Why would she want to campaign as an independent when she was pretty much guaranteed to overturn Duncan-Smiths tiny majority?

Because it seems to be what all the Corbynites are tweaking for at the moment.

As for it being completely unnecessary I strongly disagree, she's broken numerous Labour Party rules over the last few days and she'll know about them as well. So she's either stupid to give up a guaranteed seat or she's looking for something else.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3705 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
One says racist things and the other likes them. Good riddance.

Absolutely.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3706 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm
Lots of baby, enlarged breasts and Rabbi talk by Faiza Shaheen on Newsnight.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3707 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
Because it seems to be what all the Corbynites are tweaking for at the moment.

As for it being completely unnecessary I strongly disagree, she's broken numerous Labour Party rules over the last few days and she'll know about them as well. So she's either stupid to give up a guaranteed seat or she's looking for something else.

Tweaking? I take it you mean Tweeting? I dont use Twitter so I have no idea whose Tweeting what, but as long as its not racist or offensive Im not sure what the issue is.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3708 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
Tweaking? I take it you mean Tweeting? I dont use Twitter so I have no idea whose Tweeting what, but as long as its not racist or offensive Im not sure what the issue is.

I meant twerking, autocorrect not helping there!

You've said her being suspended was unnecessary despite her engaging with racist tweets, so that's what the issue is, alongside promoting Green Party policies and candidates over Labour ones which is an automatic expulsion from the party. If she hadn't done that then she'd still be the candidate.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3709 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm
I meant twerking, autocorrect not helping there!

You've said her being suspended was unnecessary despite her engaging with racist tweets, so that's what the issue is, alongside promoting Green Party policies and candidates over Labour ones which is an automatic expulsion from the party. If she hadn't done that then she'd still be the candidate.

So as I understood it and Im happy to be corrected, the racist tweet that was discussed in detail was from 2014 and she apologised for it, if there are any other tweets that were racist Id have to see them before I could comment one way or the other. The one that was mentioned specifically about the Green Party was her friend becoming a candidate, wasnt clear how long ago it was, again if theres others Id want to see them but the media being what it is they usually focus on the most controversial tweets so Im assuming the others were less controversial but again without seeing them its hard to say.

But if the other tweets are that bad then why wait until now to tell her shes not standing, the tweet about Israel was like I said from 2014, Starmer has been leader for 5 years and vowed to root antisemitism out of the party, then she should have been out a long time ago, not 5 weeks before an election.
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3710 on: Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm
Seems some of these Corbynites would rather do their best to damage Labour's election chances, rather than acknowledge that they might have been taking Labour down a dead end road?
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3711 on: Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm
Seems some of these Corbynites would rather do their best to damage Labour's election chances, rather than acknowledge that they might have been taking Labour down a dead end road?

Id seriously question if the partys actions over the last 24 hours will help or hinder its election chances. They seem to be looking for fights and where they dont exist are picking them. If Abbott and Shaheen werent deemed to able to stand for the party, they could have done it ages ago, instead they are leaking to the press with an election 5 weeks away.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3712 on: Today at 12:16:23 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm
Seems some of these Corbynites would rather do their best to damage Labour's election chances, rather than acknowledge that they might have been taking Labour down a dead end road?

Odd lot. Tried making the point on a Facebook group that I'm very much on the left and a socialist but their division isn't helping and they came after me like I'm some idiot! Lad, ideals are nice for a nice society but we are far from that! Jesus. Brain dead just as much as the far right. Never really seen it until now.
classycarra

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3713 on: Today at 01:16:46 am
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
One says racist things and the other likes them. Good riddance.
Succinctly put, well said.

Bizarre to think (or at least imply) that the ethnicity of known bigots should be a defence against them being subjected to party rules (and laws that parties have to follow)

Good to also see that creepy crank Moyle not staying on too
Robinred

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3714 on: Today at 02:32:02 am
Changing the subject, (though its actually precisely the subject), anyone else re-watch BBC 4s rerun of Boys from the Blackstuff? It has been re-broadcast because of Bernard Hills demise.

A very apt yet poignant reminder of the damage that Thatchers zealotry did to Britain. Id actually forgotten just how powerful and well acted it was. The combination of wit with a sort of compassionate, and farcical hopelessness was summed up with Yosser in the confessional: - Im desperate Father. Im Daniel, Father Daniel; call me Dan. Im desperate Dan.

Pure gold.
Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3715 on: Today at 03:12:17 am
Honestly the performative crying about Lloyd Mole and Shaheen etc. Theyve fucked around and being found out. Nonsense people behaving stupidly. Theyre either idiots, or deliberately goaded for this so they can join the self proclaimed Peace and Justice party with magic grandpa and achieved fuck all. Only got themselves to blame.
Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3716 on: Today at 03:13:54 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm
Id seriously question if the partys actions over the last 24 hours will help or hinder its election chances. They seem to be looking for fights and where they dont exist are picking them. If Abbott and Shaheen werent deemed to able to stand for the party, they could have done it ages ago, instead they are leaking to the press with an election 5 weeks away.

It wont do a thing. I dont know much about Shaheen - but Id argue that her chances were due to the fact shes up against one of the most unpopular men around rather than her own personal charm or charisma.
