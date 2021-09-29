Labour aren't what many of us would like ideally, but will a properly "left" labour party ever win a general election in this country? For a number of reasons I doubt it, to be honest.



You can judge left wing in many ways, the way most people judge is more about the real life impact of policys, Poverty in general, taking millions of kids and pensioners out of poverty, Care. NHS+ Welfare, Housing. Education. theres absolutely no way Labour can be classed as not proper Labour on these issues, it's the economic arguments that upset the hard left and even then it's more about seeing Capitalism and big business as evil. I actually agree with some of the points made but I never let myself lose sight of the big picture of what Labours purpose is. to improve lives. I could make a argument that proves the far left are willing to allow millions to suffer in poverty if they can change the economic system but that would derail the thread, point is more about what left wing is all about. if this Labour government can come in and repair the damage this Tory government have done, improve standard of living and all the other good things then they should be acknowledged as proper Labour, I will be long gone as this is going to take a long time, I just hate the thought of Labour going through all this shit again and I hope people remember when they are criticised, it will happen, that's certain.