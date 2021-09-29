« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 110767 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 08:25:43 pm »
Yeah I find it tiresome these attempts to shut down any and all criticism of Starmer and Labour and paint it all as coming from the "hard left". There are plenty of people posting perfectly reasonable criticisms while still agreeing that Labour need to win.

That said, those just calling them Tory Lite without any sort of reasoned argument are deserving of criticism, it's just silly.

I appreciate some might take this with a pinch of salt as it's coming from one of the few people on here who isn't actually really a Labour supporter (but I still want them to win... a plurality at least).  ;D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 08:26:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:22:33 pm
This labelling of everyone who disagrees with the current direction of the Labour party as 'hard/far left' is so tiresome. Out of interest, I wonder which of the below are 'hard/far left' policies?


I think opposition from within the Labour Party is from what might be called the far left of the Labour Party, or what was once called the Bennites

Obviously not everyone fits into terms, but they are useful as shorthand
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 08:27:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:22:33 pm
This labelling of everyone who disagrees with the current direction of the Labour party as 'hard/far left' is so tiresome. Out of interest, I wonder which of the below are 'hard/far left' policies?


As I see it, the problem more Starmer (and Starmer's labour party) being labelled as 'Tory Lite' or 'Red Tories' and the like.
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:56:03 pm
Starmer is Tory lite.Significant change won't be coming from him. . He needs to be ousted. Hopefully that Feinstein chap comes in as a viable alternative.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 08:38:06 pm »
Labour aren't what many of us would like ideally, but will a properly "left" labour party ever win a general election in this country? For a number of reasons I doubt it, to be honest.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 08:38:47 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:38:06 pm
Labour aren't what many of us would like ideally, but will a properly "left" labour party ever win a general election in this country? For a number of reasons I doubt it, to be honest.
Have they ever?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 08:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:27:07 pm
As I see it, the problem more Starmer (and Starmer's labour party) being labelled as 'Tory Lite' or 'Red Tories' and the like.

How many times does that happen, though.  The regular posters in here, who are sometimes critical of Labour (and Starmer), never say stuff like that.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 08:40:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:38:47 pm
Have they ever?
1945 maybe, but that's so far from today it has zero relevance.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:38:06 pm
Labour aren't what many of us would like ideally, but will a properly "left" labour party ever win a general election in this country? For a number of reasons I doubt it, to be honest.

They're restricted by the economic realities as to what they can do, unfortunately.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 08:44:11 pm »
People seem to have the same unrealistic expectations of Labour as they do of LFC sometimes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 08:46:31 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:42:08 pm
They're restricted by the economic realities as to what they can do, unfortunately.
regardless of how well the economy might be doing I think the realities of class and the way the media is configured in this country make it impossible
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 08:46:54 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:56:03 pm
Starmer is Tory lite.Significant change won't be coming from him. . He needs to be ousted. Hopefully that Feinstein chap comes in as a viable alternative.

 

Lol
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 08:49:23 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:46:31 pm
regardless of how well the economy might be doing I think the realities of class and the way the media is configured in this country make it impossible

Most people are in the centre, either slightly to the left or right. Going full left or right wing just reduces your voter base.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 08:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:46:54 pm
Lol

I thought that was a whoosh of some sort. I don't know what the current definition of "significant change" is given the current state of the country.

I long for the naive days of 2008 when we thought a global financial crisis was the worst thing that could possibly happen to us.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 09:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:44:11 pm
People seem to have the same unrealistic expectations of Labour as they do of LFC sometimes.

Why did he make those pledges if they were 'unrealistic'? Maybe his slogan should have been 'another future isn't possible'.

Interesting that nobody has been yet been willing to stick their neck out and label any of them 'hard left'.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 09:06:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:01:34 pm
Why did he make those pledges if they were 'unrealistic'? Maybe his slogan should have been 'another future isn't possible'.

Interesting that nobody has been yet been willing to stick their neck out and label any of them 'hard left'.
He made them so he could become leader, cynical as hell but it worked.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 09:06:56 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:22:33 pm
This labelling of everyone who disagrees with the current direction of the Labour party as 'hard/far left' is so tiresome. Out of interest, I wonder which of the below are 'hard/far left' policies?

Be critical all you like just shut the fuck about it until after July 4th.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 09:06:56 pm
Be critical all you like just shut the fuck about it until after July 4th.

You're just proving TSG's point. No one willing to answer his point, just saying to shut up.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 09:11:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:06:39 pm
He made them so he could become leader, cynical as hell but it worked.

Which of course leads to the follow up question of how can you trust anything he says in this election when he has form for making cynical promises just to win.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:08:51 pm
You're just proving TSG's point. No one willing to answer his point, just saying to shut up.

Quite.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:11:08 pm
Which of course leads to the follow up question of how can you trust anything he says in this election when he has form for making cynical promises just to win.

Quite.
All we can do is wait and see, he doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt given his track record
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:11:08 pm
Which of course leads to the follow up question of how can you trust anything he says in this election when he has form for making cynical promises just to win.

Quite.

He had to tell a pack of lies to get elected. The alternative if I remember correctly was the utterly mediocre Rebecca Long Bailey and we could have been staring down the barrel of 5 more years of the Tories. He did what he had to do to prevent that and I'm thankful he did as he's going to cook the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 09:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:08:51 pm
You're just proving TSG's point. No one willing to answer his point, just saying to shut up.

I really don't care what his point is and I couldn't care less what the fck Diane Abbott is playing at, what I do care about ensuring this is as large a labour victory as possible.  So, I repeat, shut the fck up until after July 4th.  Thank you.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 09:20:02 pm »
I think Abbott will end up standing for Labour and the lower profile ones theyre trying to get rid of (that awful Lloyd Mole etc) will be quietly canned.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 09:20:58 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:06:39 pm
He made them so he could become leader, cynical as hell but it worked.
It suspect he totally believes in them. But is pragmatic to relocalise that if he doesnt get elected then he wil guarantee to do none of any of them
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 09:21:00 pm »
Never liked Starmer and never will, but I'm still voting Labour.
We need to get these Tory bastards out and Labour is the only alternative in doing this.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 09:18:35 pm
I really don't care what his point is and I couldn't care less what the fck Diane Abbott is playing at, what I do care about ensuring this is as large a labour victory as possible.  So, I repeat, shut the fck up until after July 4th.  Thank you.

I think (TSG can correct me if I'm wrong) the point is that if they are not hard left policies, then those criticising him for breaking them, are not necessarily of the hard left as is claimed.

And I'll shut up if the mods tell me to, not you.  :-*
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 09:26:40 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:01:34 pm
Why did he make those pledges if they were 'unrealistic'?

He obviously made the pledges to win the Labour Party leadership election. That's what the insane system for electing party leaders demanded he did. But what appeals to a small minority of committed socialists is not necessarily going to be appealing to an electorate of 50 million. So he trimmed. Very sensible.

The Tories are discovering this now. What appeals to a small minority of fully committed Tory members is anathema to the rest of us.

Starmer understood what was needed. Sunak and Truss (and Corbyn) didn't.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 09:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:23:07 pm
I think (TSG can correct me if I'm wrong) the point is that if they are not hard left policies, then those criticising him for breaking them, are not necessarily of the hard left as is claimed.

And I'll shut up if the mods tell me to, not you.  :-*

Correct. And I never mentioned Diane Abbott...

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:18:23 pm
He had to tell a pack of lies to get elected. The alternative if I remember correctly was the utterly mediocre Rebecca Long Bailey and we could have been staring down the barrel of 5 more years of the Tories. He did what he had to do to prevent that and I'm thankful he did as he's going to cook the Tories.

If you're looking for one reason why politicians get branded as 'all the same' or 'just as bad as each other' look no further than this post. Telling a pack of lies to win is fine when my side do it but beyond the pale otherwise...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 09:30:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:01:34 pm
Why did he make those pledges if they were 'unrealistic'? Maybe his slogan should have been 'another future isn't possible'.

Interesting that nobody has been yet been willing to stick their neck out and label any of them 'hard left'.

Maybe his slogan should have been "doubters to believers?"

As long as Labour aren't disappearing up their own arse as they did under Corbyn, they'll always be a better option than the Tories for me. People just seem to be straining tea leaves.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 09:31:05 pm »
Been as critical of Starmer as anyone prior to this election but right now its game faces on and all that and we need the Tories out. We will have 5 years in power to criticise Starmer and the party. Right now its time to kill some Tories.

As for Diane Abbott, i dont care if she isnt allowed to stand, she is a joke and an embarrassment.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 09:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:30:07 pm
Maybe his slogan should have been "doubters to believers?"

As long as Labour aren't disappearing up their own arse as they did under Corbyn, they'll always be a better option than the Tories for me. People just seem to be straining tea leaves.

The Labour party is not a football club although it's clear to me from reading this thread that many do see them in the same way. They are not owed my unconditional and unquestioning support, they should have to earn it.

I feel I should reiterate that I will be voting for the Labour candidate in my seat because they are the only option to get the incumbent Tory out. I fully understand the realities of our FPTP electoral system and I'm not about to cut off my nose to spite my face. But being better than the Tories is such an incredibly low bar to clear that I don't think it's fair to dismiss criticism as 'straining tea leaves'.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3670 on: Today at 09:35:10 pm »
I'm not arsed about Abbot. She seems to be kicking up a fuss and desperate to be the centre of the attention. All of this could have been dealt with behind closed doors, and it's indicative of how Labour was under the previous leadership that people chose to air this dirty linen in public.

I don't know if someone has done this without Starmer's knowledge, or whether Abbot has jumped the gun, but it's negative publicity the party doesn't need, and if Abbot had a brain cell between her ears she would pipe down and remember what's at stake here is more than her own personal future.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3671 on: Today at 09:39:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:38:06 pm
Labour aren't what many of us would like ideally, but will a properly "left" labour party ever win a general election in this country? For a number of reasons I doubt it, to be honest.
You can judge left wing in many ways, the way most people judge is more about the real life impact of policys, Poverty in general, taking millions of kids and pensioners out of poverty, Care. NHS+ Welfare, Housing. Education. theres absolutely no way Labour can be classed as not proper Labour on these issues, it's the economic arguments that upset the hard left and even then it's more about seeing Capitalism and big business as evil. I actually agree with some of the points made but I never let myself lose sight of the big picture of what Labours purpose is. to improve lives. I could make a argument that proves the far left are willing to allow millions to suffer in poverty if they can change the economic system but that would derail the thread, point is more about what left wing is all about. if this Labour government can come in and repair the damage this Tory government have done, improve standard of living and all the other good things then they should be acknowledged as proper Labour, I will be long gone as this is going to take a long time, I just hate the thought of Labour going through all this shit again and I hope people remember when they are criticised, it will happen, that's certain.


