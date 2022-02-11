This.
I find it bewildering when referring to Labour people keep saying, I don't like this or that, blah blah, moan moan. Fuck me, hold the Tories to account not Labour. Understand the damage those twats have done in their 14 years innings. Just allow Labour to get on with governing.
It's often the case that the people who argue that Labour is too moderate or too spineless are the same people who say the electorate is too gullible or too stupid. There's a paradox there which they never address. I don't personally think that Labour is spineless or that the electorate is stupid, but I do think that a decade and a half of impoverishment and economic failure have frightened people and closed down their sense of what is possible. This always happens in bad times. People become fearful or cynical. Therefore the sense of what a Labour government - or any government - can do is hugely diminished.
An obvious consequence of that is that it doesn't pay to be too militant or too adventurous. Even where voters aren't running scared, most have a decent sense of what has happened to the public finances after years of austerity. They know that an incoming Labour government will have to make tough choices of where to spend money and that a shortage of skilled labour will prevent some desirable things - like house building - happening quickly. Starmer's caution is sensible.
My great hope is that we'll have two or three or even four consecutive Labour governments and that a period of stabilisation and modest growth will produce enough public gratitude and a firmer economic basis upon which to allow more ambitious plans to develop later. For the first time in British history we may even get a second Labour government which is more radical than the first.
But that means getting Labour into power NOW with a HUGE majority. I'd encourage doubters on the left to get behind the party and help get the Labour vote out. That's the priority. There is no other.