I thought Abbott had become a liability anyway but her comments to get her in trouble were outrageous. Despite it being a fantastic achievement being the first black woman elected to parliament, you can't keep someone around on that alone and she certainly hasn't been particularly helpful to Labour in recent times.



A wise move not to let her stand in my opinion, she's had her time.



Wrong type of Muslims. Just like the ones that Assad has been slaughtering for the past 13 years.



I'm the opposite the more I hear of Rachel Reeves, the more I like her. The more I trust her with our economy and her sound judgment.



The same with Wes and the NHS. I get the reasons people may not like them both on those two huge matters to us, but for me I see both improving under their stewardship as chancellor and Health Sec, should Labour win.



I think the Shadow front bench team and hopefully the next cabinet is very talented and very smart.



Yep they were absolutely outrageous and simply racist. Its time she's being moved on but the way its done has been a bit iffy and has been very messy. The plans seems to have been giving her the whip back, she resigns and then they plaudits come in from around the Labour spectrum led by Starmer but someone leaked to The Times that she had been banned from re-selection which has led to both Starmer and Abbott being furious about it.Its not so much the wrong type of Muslims but rather its who the other side is unfortunately...if its not a certain group of people then she's simply not interested.I'm the same although I am still uneasy about some of the economic plans. The land for HS2 hasn't been sold off yet and nor can it so the northern section of this can still be revived but will Labour have the wherewithal to do so? I'm not sure. We've seen the economic benefits of the Elizabeth Line in London far outstripping what people had thought it would and HS2 could have the same bonus for the entire rail network. I get that we need to be fiscally responsible but spending money on things that will bring back huge profits should definitely be done!With Streeting people are wary of him wanting to use private healthcare to reduce the NHS waiting lists but fear that it will be a way in for private healthcare into the NHS. I get that but think its more likely a short term option to get the waiting lists down and increase NHS staffing to the level where it can handle the workload it needs to without help from the private sector.