Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 09:54:58 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:48:26 am
Not sure what she was watching, but apparently this was what she was doing:


@JimmySecUK
Diane Abbott also co-founded a pro-Serb lobby group at the height of the Bosnian genocide alongside Radovan Karadzic's advisor Sir Alfred Sherman.

I thought Shermans name rang a bell. A youthful communist who became a Thatcher advisor and a supporter of the Serbian regime.

Did the fact the Serbians were slaughtering Bosnian Muslims not give Diane pause for thought or were they the wrong type of Muslims?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 10:00:28 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:54:58 am

Did the fact the Serbians were slaughtering Bosnian Muslims not give Diane pause for thought or were they the wrong type of Muslims?

Wrong type of Muslims. Just like the ones that Assad has been slaughtering for the past 13 years.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 10:02:31 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:54:58 am
I thought Shermans name rang a bell. A youthful communist who became a Thatcher advisor and a supporter of the Serbian regime.

Did the fact the Serbians were slaughtering Bosnian Muslims not give Diane pause for thought or were they the wrong type of Muslims?

She works on a binary

Anti West = good
Pro West = bad

It's as simple as that. As her views on Mao show there is simply no horror, no amount of murder or bloodshed that won't get excused if you are notionally anti-west.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:31:11 am
The right decision on Abbott, these views have no place within a mainstream party seeking election.

Abbott on Ukraine
https://youtu.be/tEf7rsMEUaE?si=mRLLFJocgi3HIfUy


I'm looking at that again (having not seen it before).  It's a reminder of where we were heading with those two chumps in charge.

Im guessing the clip was about 24 hours before the Russian invasion and the two of them are blaming the aggression on America and NATO. It would have been the death of the Labour Party.

And now, here we are.....
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 09:51:55 am
I thought Abbott had become a liability anyway but her comments to get her in trouble were outrageous. Despite it being a fantastic achievement being the first black woman elected to parliament, you can't keep someone around on that alone and she certainly hasn't been particularly helpful to Labour in recent times.

A wise move not to let her stand in my opinion, she's had her time.

Yep they were absolutely outrageous and simply racist. Its time she's being moved on but the way its done has been a bit iffy and has been very messy. The plans seems to have been giving her the whip back, she resigns and then they plaudits come in from around the Labour spectrum led by Starmer but someone leaked to The Times that she had been banned from re-selection which has led to both Starmer and Abbott being furious about it.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:00:28 am
Wrong type of Muslims. Just like the ones that Assad has been slaughtering for the past 13 years.

Its not so much the wrong type of Muslims but rather its who the other side is unfortunately...if its not a certain group of people then she's simply not interested.

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:40:25 am
I'm the opposite the more I hear of Rachel Reeves, the more I like her. The more I trust her with our economy and her sound judgment.

The same with Wes and the NHS. I get the reasons people may not like them both on those two huge matters to us, but for me I see both improving under their stewardship as chancellor and Health Sec, should Labour win.

I think the Shadow front bench team and hopefully the next cabinet is very talented and very smart.

I'm the same although I am still uneasy about some of the economic plans. The land for HS2 hasn't been sold off yet and nor can it so the northern section of this can still be revived but will Labour have the wherewithal to do so? I'm not sure. We've seen the economic benefits of the Elizabeth Line in London far outstripping what people had thought it would and HS2 could have the same bonus for the entire rail network. I get that we need to be fiscally responsible but spending money on things that will bring back huge profits should definitely be done!

With Streeting people are wary of him wanting to use private healthcare to reduce the NHS waiting lists but fear that it will be a way in for private healthcare into the NHS. I get that but think its more likely a short term option to get the waiting lists down and increase NHS staffing to the level where it can handle the workload it needs to without help from the private sector.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 10:28:35 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:20:52 am
Streeting in charge of the NHS leaves me feeling very uneasy.

Of all the people I've met/worked with he's fairly low in the list of people I'd trust to run anything...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 10:28:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:03 am
I'm looking at that again (having not seen it before).  It's a reminder of where we were heading with those two chumps in charge.

Im guessing the clip was about 24 hours before the Russian invasion and the two of them are blaming the aggression on America and NATO. It would have been the death of the Labour Party.

And now, here we are.....
TalkTV posted the clip on Feb 11, 2022. So yeah, shortly before the invasion by Russia.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 10:30:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:03 am
I'm looking at that again (having not seen it before).  It's a reminder of where we were heading with those two chumps in charge.

Im guessing the clip was about 24 hours before the Russian invasion and the two of them are blaming the aggression on America and NATO. It would have been the death of the Labour Party.

And now, here we are.....

Yeah it was in the run up to the invasion I think. The choice at that last election was unquestionably the worst we have had, at least in my lifetime. On top of all the verbal diarrhea the delivery she has gets me, her default tone is so condescending it's unreal, almost comedic.

Anyway thank god she's gone, I expect her to go all in with Corbyn now and that will be bye bye to the Labour party forever.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 10:40:03 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:35 am
Of all the people I've met/worked with he's fairly low in the list of people I'd trust to run anything...

He was doing the rounds, this morning.  Another in the 'very questionable' category.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 10:58:37 am »
With him - and granted it's about 15 years since I've had proper contact with him. He was just fundamentally dishonest and entirely focussed on his own interests. I think the rest of the frontbench (Reeves) etc are genuine in their views and that their approach is right - I'm just not convinced on him.

It's irritating as I think genuine - massive - reform is needed for the NHS.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 11:52:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:53:49 am
Yes, it's certainly one moron less in the PLP without her. And that's a good thing. I also think she's been around a long time now and it's good someone younger gets the chance in what is a very safe seat for Labour.

They way she was removed is a bit iffy though. Ideally the local party would have de-selected her a few years back for a series of political views which ought to have no place in the Labour Party. I don't think any Labour supporter can honestly say that they've seen Diane Abbott appear on a TV screen without thinking "Shit. Car crash coming".
I think she brought it on herself. challenging Starmer, trying to undermine Labour.  some of the things she argued were phoney, she had done the same things herself in the past but must have forgot about it,
Thing is she put herself in the firing line and Labour waited till she went too far and got rid, the whole of the SCG understand this now, try and be cute pushing your luck and Labour won't hesitate, we will have the excuse to get rid.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 12:33:24 pm »
There's also an argument of whats the point of her being an MP at this stage beyond it being part of her identity. By all accounts she doesn't really act as a constituency MP anymore - just mosies around going on the same misguided foreign policy rants as the last 30 years.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 01:27:35 pm »
Starmer has denied she's been banned from standing in any case
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
Abbott just seems like a walking Tory open goal.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:40:44 pm
Abbott just seems like a walking Tory open goal.
they are definitely playing it up
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 02:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:58:37 am
With him - and granted it's about 15 years since I've had proper contact with him. He was just fundamentally dishonest and entirely focussed on his own interests. I think the rest of the frontbench (Reeves) etc are genuine in their views and that their approach is right - I'm just not convinced on him.

It's irritating as I think genuine - massive - reform is needed for the NHS.

So he would have been in his mid twenties then?

Maybe hes matured?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 02:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:40:44 pm
Abbott just seems like a walking Tory open goal.

It's all about herself at this point, she knows full well texting the BBC to say she's been banned from standing is going to cause headlines and have the Tories made up with the distraction but she does it anyway, even though it looks like it's all bollocks. What a proper sly as fuck move doing that to your own party.

She's lucky as fuck to have the whip restored and Starmer is playing a risky game not kicking her way into the long grass altogether.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 03:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:33:24 pm
There's also an argument of whats the point of her being an MP at this stage beyond it being part of her identity. By all accounts she doesn't really act as a constituency MP anymore - just mosies around going on the same misguided foreign policy rants as the last 30 years.
I was wondering that. Is it about her pension?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 03:47:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:00:56 pm
So he would have been in his mid twenties then?

Maybe hes matured?

I haven't!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 04:18:49 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:40:25 am
I'm the opposite the more I hear of Rachel Reeves, the more I like her. The more I trust her with our economy and her sound judgment.

The same with Wes and the NHS. I get the reasons people may not like them both on those two huge matters to us, but for me I see both improving under their stewardship as chancellor and Health Sec, should Labour win.

I think the Shadow front bench team and hopefully the next cabinet is very talented and very smart.
This.
I find it bewildering when referring to Labour people keep saying, I don't like this or that, blah blah, moan moan. Fuck me, hold the Tories to account not Labour. Understand the damage those twats have done in their 14 years innings. Just allow Labour to get on with governing.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:18:49 pm
This.
I find it bewildering when referring to Labour people keep saying, I don't like this or that, blah blah, moan moan. Fuck me, hold the Tories to account not Labour. Understand the damage those twats have done in their 14 years innings. Just allow Labour to get on with governing.

It's often the case that the people who argue that Labour is too moderate or too spineless are the same people who say the electorate is too gullible or too stupid. There's a paradox there which they never address. I don't personally think that Labour is spineless or that the electorate is stupid, but I do think that a decade and a half of impoverishment and economic failure have frightened people and closed down their sense of what is possible. This always happens in bad times. People become fearful or  cynical. Therefore the sense of what a Labour government - or any government - can do is hugely diminished.

An obvious consequence of that is that it doesn't pay to be too militant or too adventurous. Even where voters aren't running scared, most have a decent sense of what has happened to the public finances after years of austerity. They know that an incoming Labour government will have to make tough choices of where to spend money and that a shortage of skilled labour will prevent some desirable things - like house building - happening quickly. Starmer's caution is sensible.

My great hope is that we'll have two or three or even four consecutive Labour governments and that a period of stabilisation and modest growth will produce enough public gratitude and a firmer economic basis upon which to allow more ambitious plans to develop later. For the first time in British history we may even get a second Labour government which is more radical than the first.

But that means getting Labour into power NOW with a HUGE majority. I'd encourage doubters on the left to get behind the party and help get the Labour vote out. That's the priority. There is no other.   
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:05:05 pm
It's often the case that the people who argue that Labour is too moderate or too spineless are the same people who say the electorate is too gullible or too stupid. There's a paradox there which they never address. I don't personally think that Labour is spineless or that the electorate is stupid, but I do think that a decade and a half of impoverishment and economic failure have frightened people and closed down their sense of what is possible. This always happens in bad times. People become fearful or  cynical. Therefore the sense of what a Labour government - or any government - can do is hugely diminished.

An obvious consequence of that is that it doesn't pay to be too militant or too adventurous. Even where voters aren't running scared, most have a decent sense of what has happened to the public finances after years of austerity. They know that an incoming Labour government will have to make tough choices of where to spend money and that a shortage of skilled labour will prevent some desirable things - like house building - happening quickly. Starmer's caution is sensible.

My great hope is that we'll have two or three or even four consecutive Labour governments and that a period of stabilisation and modest growth will produce enough public gratitude and a firmer economic basis upon which to allow more ambitious plans to develop later. For the first time in British history we may even get a second Labour government which is more radical than the first.

But that means getting Labour into power NOW with a HUGE majority. I'd encourage doubters on the left to get behind the party and help get the Labour vote out. That's the priority. There is no other.

I totally agree with this, it's easy for people to lose their hope and forget what is possible with the right type of support. The years of Tory rule has left too many feeling down trodden and so it's easier to think that nothing can change. But we know that isn't true but it will need a lot of hard work and people coming together, rather than allowing the negative to prosper.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm »
Indeed Yorky mate.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 05:53:22 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:18:49 pm
This.
I find it bewildering when referring to Labour people keep saying, I don't like this or that, blah blah, moan moan. Fuck me, hold the Tories to account not Labour. Understand the damage those twats have done in their 14 years innings. Just allow Labour to get on with governing.

Im not sure exactly what youre referring to, most people on here who have reservations with a particular Labour policy or MP are still going to vote Labour. Just like it was acceptable to question the policies of the last leader, its perfectly acceptable to question the polices of this leader, its a political party, one that is very close to some of our hearts, its not a cult and it would be pretty pointless posting in here if everyone agreed with everything the party said or did.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 06:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:22:29 am
Yep they were absolutely outrageous and simply racist. Its time she's being moved on but the way its done has been a bit iffy and has been very messy. The plans seems to have been giving her the whip back, she resigns and then they plaudits come in from around the Labour spectrum led by Starmer but someone leaked to The Times that she had been banned from re-selection which has led to both Starmer and Abbott being furious about it.

Its not so much the wrong type of Muslims but rather its who the other side is unfortunately...if its not a certain group of people then she's simply not interested.

I'm the same although I am still uneasy about some of the economic plans. The land for HS2 hasn't been sold off yet and nor can it so the northern section of this can still be revived but will Labour have the wherewithal to do so? I'm not sure. We've seen the economic benefits of the Elizabeth Line in London far outstripping what people had thought it would and HS2 could have the same bonus for the entire rail network. I get that we need to be fiscally responsible but spending money on things that will bring back huge profits should definitely be done!

With Streeting people are wary of him wanting to use private healthcare to reduce the NHS waiting lists but fear that it will be a way in for private healthcare into the NHS. I get that but think its more likely a short term option to get the waiting lists down and increase NHS staffing to the level where it can handle the workload it needs to without help from the private sector.

HS2 destroyed swathes of our little remaining ancient and semi-ancient woodland to save fuck all travel time for billions of pounds. It's a ridiculous project in the digital age.

Streeting is a Tory in all but name. He would be perfectly at home in a Cameron government.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:00:44 pm
HS2 destroyed swathes of our little remaining ancient and semi-ancient woodland to save fuck all travel time for billions of pounds. It's a ridiculous project in the digital age.

Streeting is a Tory in all but name. He would be perfectly at home in a Cameron government.

Just on this point, that is not the main benefit of HS2, it's about increasing capacity by freeing up space on the existing WCML for more commuter trains, far more than it was about decreasing journey times.
