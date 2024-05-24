Good points you make there oldfordie. I think labour are also very much not pushing forward spending policies that could forseeably lead to problems. Nothing is without risk but they can't afford for the next election to have the tories saying we told you so.

Also the economy is very very fragile right now. And could well get worse. I must admit I don't know what happens if they borrow say enough that borrowing is greater than gdpn, a few tens of billions I think and spend it on the NHS. If the NHS notably improves but there's a massive hole in the finances, where does that leave them?



Good post mate. And in other words Labour simply don't want to spook people in to worrying.

It's quite simple for me, 1/ vote these c*nts out and get Labour in to power 2/ let Labour get on with scoping the budgets and managing the economy competently.

It's not really any more complicated than that.



Thanks Paul, I think they have a impossible short term job Paul, I think the public have to start looking at services linked to the NHS differently, why they were brought in in the first place. they solved problems cheaply. ive always fumed when the Torys have slashed all these Labour policys as they always end up costing the country more while making the problem worse, that will be the first step for Labour, making everything far more efficient. it will actually save the country money while solving problems. to be honest ive been a bit pissed off with the reaction from people who should be focusing on the real problem but being influenced by the hard right media. don't believe it's just ignorant Torys voters who fall for it. Labour left fall for it as well. Labour should be getting some sympathy right now, they are inheriting a nightmare, everything run down to the bone with no money to spend.The Torys should be facing a angry electorate who should be telling them to piss off every time they attack Labour for having no quick plan to fix it all, that is crazy.The Torys are too blame for it all, they have no right to attack Labour as they put Labour in this impossible position in the first place, that's as far as I go in the debate, this is not up for debate for me, the Torys are too blame for it all, have some sympathy with Labour who will have to clean the mess up, will it happen, nahh, looks like a Tory MP mocking Labour MPs for having no plan is reasonable.Ta John, it is simple John, goes without saying to people who have actually gone through this shit before, I wouldn't mind but the Torys are already attacking them over it already.I don't think any of this has come off the top of Starmers head, he's been a Labour supporter all his life and he's sick of Labour making it easy for the Torys, he understands those mistakes, he want's to win for a reason, to actually change how the country thinks, that would be a massive step forward, not ideology, just knowing who your friends and enemies are, very few people look at Labour this way, I have for decades, I know he said he's a Socialist and that's the box he's in inside Labour but I think he is driven by decency but he's ruthless as well, he has to be to protect Labour from making the same old mistakes.