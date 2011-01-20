Yea she chose her moment carefully.it was a long time in the planning so they knew exactly what they were doing.

She was riding high in the opinion polls off the back of the falklands battle.won a landslide in the 83 election of the back of it and waited till the spring of 84 ,made sure coal stocks were high as Everest so thered be no blackouts and the summer months ahead so another perfect storm.

Scargill,for all his faults ,knew it was a a fight to the death and called out her lies of 20 pits to close saying it was going to be all of them but was dismissed as scaremongering by the media so already they were doing their job .

It was a strike that was planned and engineered for years ,not just by management but a British government wilfully destroying one of its major and vital industries.

As you said many firms and industries caused strikes to happen in those days but of course the media portrayed the un ions and strikers as idle ,lazy,shirkers just out for trouble .journalists without a clue not bothered about giving both sides to the story fuelled these lies .hence its become known as fact that the 70s were all about union dinosaurs with too much power holding the country to ransome ,never the inept bosses who in many cases were the cause of the troubles.

The union leaders today are great ,they know how to play the media ,how to conduct themselves and dont fall into the traps that are set for them,mick lynch being a fine example to the point you hardly see him on tv now as the tv people know they cant beat him ,he just makes fools of them while getting his point across.so they just dont show him.the public are on his side something we didnt have .

The country needs a whole new radical way of dealing with management and workers .we need the German or Japanese model of everyone around the table pulling and working together for the common cause to make the said industry/company work.the Germans and Japanese had to start from scratch after the war with their countries destroyed and very quickly by working together became hugely successful.and everyone was winner .

This is what Im getting at when I say there should be a completely new ideology to replace the failed one of Thatcherisms trickle down policy ,its failed so this time its industry leaders and management who need to adapt and learn a newway for everyones benefit.



I think the UK public/left are different from the rest of the world, we are our own worst enemy a lot of the time. you look at Georgia, fighting to become a part of the EU as they understand the benefits of being a part of the biggest trading block in the world, fighting with everything to be a part of Europe, then look at the UK, the d/heads in this country seemed to think we were something special, better than the rest of the world as we had the right to be a rich and powerful nation, I said that to a leave supporter 8 yrs ago, how he thinks what we have now is a right, we have the right to be rich, it's not a right, we have taken a massive step backwards in these last 8yrs, look at us now. we threw that all away so nonchalantly, now the Torys are coming after the ECHR benefits, we can only hope the d/heads dont throw that away just as casually as they did with the EU.It's going to take many years to recover from the damage of this Tory government but I do see some really positives signs ive never seen before in the past. I wouldn't put it all down to Starmers Labour, union leaders like Mick Lynch changed attitudes, shame he and his union played politics, they helped to put us in this mess, I hope they learn from it. the government just went too far this time, they have been a education for 10s millions that will hopefully stay with them for life.I agree with workers having a say on the board for feedback from the shop floor.Some Management have to change how they view themselves and the workforce.I think that's the big difference from the attitude of management of the 60s-80s, Managers saw their jobs as getting on the backs of workers rather than helping them with problems that stopped them doing their job better, that used to really piss me off, it was why I was quiet happy to stand back and let some of these arsehole managers cock up, you were more likely to a angry argument from them when you mentioned problems. get on with it and stop moaning attitude, other managers would listen and tell you they would do their best to sort it out and they did most times. my reaction to them was co-operation, things improved dramatically. am afraid I see signs of those bad managers returning especially in Nationalised industry's. it may take years but maybe the penny will drop, it really doesn't matter whose fault it is, workers or management when the gates shut for the last time and everybody's out of a job.