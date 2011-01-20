« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 105044 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,969
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 05:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:10:50 pm
There were people throughout the 97-2010 period who complained that Labour were no different from the Tories, that they weren't radical enough, that the Red Flag was being diluted into a Pink Flag.

I had you in mind when I said it was enough for some ;)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,842
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 06:28:04 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 05:38:08 pm
When thatcher won the leadership of the Tory party in 75 she quickly spent time surrounding herself with likeminded people like Keith Joseph ,airey neave ,whitelaw,Howe who believed the way forward was the monetary policy ,neo liberalism path .
This obviously meant smashing the very powerful unions ,destroying industries and changing the whole way of life as it was known at the time.this wasnt going to happen overnight but that was what they decided to do come what may.
She spent time learning from others how to tame unions the way they had in other countries and spent time in New York with the mayor ,ed Koch and the way he refused to negotiate with them and the way he cracked down on them.
She did this with great  effect once she got in .the point Im trying to make is the tories decided to pursue  an ideology which was in their interests and benefitted them and their supporters but only a select few not for the country as a whole and to hell with anyone who got in her way and didnt like it .on they went regardless to the disastrous years weve had since if you did indeed get in the way.
Its time now for labour to reverse this system weve put up with for nearly half a century.it was accepted and put up with as the way forward when the tories did it now its high time the country went in a different direction ideologically.

Putting the people first, should be their slogan but it's probably got too many syllables.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 06:45:07 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 05:38:08 pm
When thatcher won the leadership of the Tory party in 75 she quickly spent time surrounding herself with likeminded people like Keith Joseph ,airey neave ,whitelaw,Howe who believed the way forward was the monetary policy ,neo liberalism path .
This obviously meant smashing the very powerful unions ,destroying industries and changing the whole way of life as it was known at the time.this wasnt going to happen overnight but that was what they decided to do come what may.
She spent time learning from others how to tame unions the way they had in other countries and spent time in New York with the mayor ,ed Koch and the way he refused to negotiate with them and the way he cracked down on them.
She did this with great  effect once she got in .the point Im trying to make is the tories decided to pursue  an ideology which was in their interests and benefitted them and their supporters but only a select few not for the country as a whole and to hell with anyone who got in her way and didnt like it .on they went regardless to the disastrous years weve had since if you did indeed get in the way.
Its time now for labour to reverse this system weve put up with for nearly half a century.it was accepted and put up with as the way forward when the tories did it now its high time the country went in a different direction ideologically.
The Ridley Report gave her the info to go after the Unions, I think what needs to be recognised is she had the blessing of the country to do it. I lived through the period, union member all my working life but the country had to change, unions had to change, I still hate it when they play politics,  I had tremendous respect for our local union reps.  it was all about winning for them, walking into traps was seen as stupid,  that's influenced me all my life,  don't get me wrong though ive never laid all the blame for the period on the unions and some of my opinions have been formed with hindsight, management had to change as well, terrible destructive attitude those days. they did just as much damage as the Unions but were never reigned in.
I think Thatcher was evil, she gave people good reasons to be selfish but this was the Tory ideology anyway, she was good arguing for it, she terrified the opposition when challenged in debate. am not going to praise her as honest, her son Mark shows her true colours but she at least thought the society she was creating would set the country up to compete in the modern world. she was right in some ways but very wrong in other ways, the country did become more efficient and competitive but we also became stagnated due to her economic policys.

Am always willing to change my opinion and have done on the average Tory party member, I did think they thought the same as me,  I thought this for decades, it was all about winning, they had no problem with all the Tory lies and fantasy promises, they knew about the lies but they were needed to win over the gullible  floating votes they needed to win power, how wrong I was, the last 8yrs has shown that many actually swallowed these lies hook line and sinker.
I agree over Thatcher etc did at least see the well off and companies interests as the most important thing, this all went when Brexit came along. it's not all down to the effect of leaving the EU, it's down to the Charlatans we had left in Parliament who were willing to lie and take us into the gutter for their own personal interests, I knew they would be bad but never this bad, Ive seen things happen I never thought would happen in the UK over the last 8yrs.


« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:05 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 07:08:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:45:07 pm
The Ridley Report gave her the info to go after the Unions, I think what needs to be recognised is she had the blessing of the country to do it. I lived through the period, union member all my working life but the country had to change, unions had to change, I still hate it when they play politics,  I had tremendous respect for our local union reps.  it was all about wining for them

It wasn't all about wining. There was dining as well.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 07:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:08:49 pm
It wasn't all about wining. There was dining as well.
:) those were the days, winning and wining at the same time.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,842
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:21:54 pm
:) those were the days, winning and wining at the same time.
And of course Everton whining without winning.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 08:36:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:45:07 pm
The Ridley Report gave her the info to go after the Unions, I think what needs to be recognised is she had the blessing of the country to do it. I lived through the period, union member all my working life but the country had to change, unions had to change, I still hate it when they play politics,  I had tremendous respect for our local union reps.  it was all about winning for them, walking into traps was seen as stupid,  that's influenced me all my life,  don't get me wrong though ive never laid all the blame for the period on the unions and some of my opinions have been formed with hindsight, management had to change as well, terrible destructive attitude those days. they did just as much damage as the Unions but were never reigned in.
I think Thatcher was evil, she gave people good reasons to be selfish but this was the Tory ideology anyway, she was good arguing for it, she terrified the opposition when challenged in debate. am not going to praise her as honest, her son Mark shows her true colours but she at least thought the society she was creating would set the country up to compete in the modern world. she was right in some ways but very wrong in other ways, the country did become more efficient and competitive but we also became stagnated due to her economic policys.

Am always willing to change my opinion and have done on the average Tory party member, I did think they thought the same as me,  I thought this for decades, it was all about winning, they had no problem with all the Tory lies and fantasy promises, they knew about the lies but they were needed to win over the gullible  floating votes they needed to win power, how wrong I was, the last 8yrs has shown that many actually swallowed these lies hook line and sinker.
I agree over Thatcher etc did at least see the well off and companies interests as the most important thing, this all went when Brexit came along. it's not all down to the effect of leaving the EU, it's down to the Charlatans we had left in Parliament who were willing to lie and take us into the gutter for their own personal interests, I knew they would be bad but never this bad, Ive seen things happen I never thought would happen in the UK over the last 8yrs.
She did indeed have the blessing of the country ,the winter of discontent of 78-79 was an absolute godsend to thatcher and the tories they couldnt believe their luck coming 6 months before the 79 election.the public were passed being pissed off with the unions and were dying for someone to reign them in.
In she comes on a crest of a wave with the countrys blessing vows to bring the unions down.in her first meeting at chequers with her new cabinet in place she tells them her plans for the unions and will deal with them and will take on the biggest and most powerful one ,the NUM but all in good time .
She bided her time and when the time was right provoked it into action at a time and place of her choosing.
The rest is history.
I was a notts miner in 84 ,started in 79 just like Maggie. I was on strike for 12 months there was around 3000 of us in notts that stayed out till the end out of around 28000 ,the majority of who never came out at all.
After that the unions were finished ,she had the green light to do whatever she wanted and it was open season on the ordinary working man and woman which she gleefully took full advantage of.
Were still feeling the effects of it 40 years later .the unions changed ,they had to .but now theyve become more responsible its top management and bosses whove been ,are irresponsible and need reigning in now .we need the the reverse of what happened after the winter of discontent and the 84 strike and a new ideology that favours everyone for the countrys benefit and ordinary peoples prosperity.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,745
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:36:49 pm


I didn't know much about the miners strike in 84.  Watched a couple of really good programmes on Iplayer and 4 catchup, for the 40 year anniversary.

I agree we need a total transformation of society and an economy that isn't set up to syphon wealth from the average person, to the rich minority.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:32 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 09:03:16 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:36:49 pm
She did indeed have the blessing of the country ,the winter of discontent of 78-79 was an absolute godsend to thatcher and the tories they couldnt believe their luck coming 6 months before the 79 election.the public were passed being pissed off with the unions and were dying for someone to reign them in.
In she comes on a crest of a wave with the countrys blessing vows to bring the unions down.in her first meeting at chequers with her new cabinet in place she tells them her plans for the unions and will deal with them and will take on the biggest and most powerful one ,the NUM but all in good time .
She bided her time and when the time was right provoked it into action at a time and place of her choosing.
The rest is history.
I was a notts miner in 84 ,started in 79 just like Maggie. I was on strike for 12 months there was around 3000 of us in notts that stayed out till the end out of around 28000 ,the majority of who never came out at all.
After that the unions were finished ,she had the green light to do whatever she wanted and it was open season on the ordinary working man and woman which she gleefully took full advantage of.
Were still feeling the effects of it 40 years later .the unions changed ,they had to .but now theyve become more responsible its top management and bosses whove been ,are irresponsible and need reigning in now .we need the the reverse of what happened after the winter of discontent and the 84 strike and a new ideology that favours everyone for the countrys benefit and ordinary peoples prosperity.
I suppose we all have different ways of looking at the same things. I think the Unions needed applauding in the years leading up to the Winter of discontent, it's the point I tried to make over a year ago when the present day strikes kicked off, the Winter of Discontent never came out of the Blue, it came after years of co-operation by unions and union members, what pissed me off and am sure many people today understand far more now is all the arguments to kerb inflation were about workers keeping wage demands well below inflation, that's fine for a year or so but not for years, that was the big difference I saw from todays strikes. todays strikes came immediately after inflation hit, I think it showed the Torys had lost the goodwill of the country. that's my view  :)
Realty was, your right, it did help Thatcher even though it was never about bringing down a Labour government. the grave diggers strike and the garbage on the streets was too much in the end, it even made me question whether everyone should have the right to strike, for another thread.
I think we did go through a period of Management attitude changes, towards the mid to late 80s and into the 90s, it still exists in a lot of company's now, problem is the whizz kids come in and make efficiency cuts to save money and it impresses some and we go back to where were in the past. it leads to resentment and lack of co-operation in the long run, maybe that's the problem today in a lot of government controlled industry, workers see a problem but allow it to happen as they love the thought of it dropping the idiots above them in it. am not criticising them if they do this, it's only natural. it was rife in the past. can't have it both ways, bosses show no consideration for their workforce then dont be surprised if they show no consideration for bosses, there were a few bosses I would have done anything for, only had to ask, others I would sit back and say nothing if I saw them cocking up. they still saw their job as being on your back rather than helping you when you had problems. idiots and bully's most of the time.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 09:25:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:03:16 pm
I suppose we all have different ways of looking at the same things. I think the Unions needed applauding in the years leading up to the Winter of discontent, it's the point I tried to make over a year ago when the present day strikes kicked off, the Winter of Discontent never came out of the Blue, it came after years of co-operation by unions and union members, what pissed me off and am sure many people today understand far more now is all the arguments to kerb inflation were about workers keeping wage demands well below inflation, that's fine for a year or so but not for years, that was the big difference I saw from todays strikes. todays strikes came immediately after inflation hit, I think it showed the Torys had lost the goodwill of the country. that's my view  :)
Realty was, your right, it did help Thatcher even though it was never about bringing down a Labour government. the grave diggers strike and the garbage on the streets was too much in the end, it even made me question whether everyone should have the right to strike, for another thread.
I think we did go through a period of Management attitude changes, towards the mid to late 80s and into the 90s, it still exists in a lot of company's now, problem is the whizz kids come in and make efficiency cuts to save money and it impresses some and we go back to where were in the past. it leads to resentment and lack of co-operation in the long run, maybe that's the problem today in a lot of government controlled industry, workers see a problem but allow it to happen as they love the thought of it dropping the idiots above them in it. am not criticising them if they do this, it's only natural. it was rife in the past. can't have it both ways, bosses show no consideration for their workforce then dont be surprised if they show no consideration for bosses, there were a few bosses I would have done anything for, only had to ask, others I would sit back and say nothing if I saw them cocking up. they still saw their job as being on your back rather than helping you when you had problems. idiots and bully's most of the time.
Yes I well remember the reports of bodies lying in morgues unburied due to the gravediggers being on strike then the rubbish piled high in the streets as the bin men came out so yes the unions certain didnt garner much sympathy and really it seemed like a union pile on to see who was next to come out.
The public were just absolutely fed up so it was a perfect storm for thatcher and the tories and they took full advantage of it.the workers of course had settled for under inflation wages for years so yes they were fed up too but mood of the public in general was completely against them.
Strangely enough just a few months earlier in autumn 78 callaghans government was doing well in the opinion polls and it looked very likely that he was going to announce an election at the party conference that autumn but he instead quoted the song from a musical there was I waiting at the church meaning there wasnt going to be one ,finishing with the line  my wife wont let me  to much cheers and applause.
Always wonder the way things would have turned out if hed gone to the polls and indeed won .
Sliding doors moment
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 09:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:56:57 pm
I didn't know much about the miners strike in 84.  Watched a couple of really good programmes on Iplayer and 4 catchup, for the 40 year anniversary.

I agree we need a total transformation of society and an economy that isn't set up to syphon wealth from the average person, to the rich minority.
To be honest with you I hate watching those things about the 84 strike not because we lost but its all the same shit ,just a montage of images from the time with the voice over doing the ,it was a clash of the giants (picture of scar ghill,then picture of thatcher all to the sound track of two tribes by Frankie goes to Hollywood.
I vividly remember that time and it just brings home how naive we were .they laid traps and we jumped willingly into them.
I believed in what we were fighting for and who against but we fought the whole might of the British establishment who threw everything they could at us .they had all sections of the media,the police ,judiciary ,special branch ,MI5 or 6 and as much money as they could throw at it.
I read somewhere it cost the government over 3 billion pounds to beat us on top of everything else they used .
All to push through their ideology.theres no boundaries for them or limits to achieve their aims.
Im proud that I took part in .She called us the enemy within ,thats a badge of honour Ill take to my grave .
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 09:53:02 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 09:46:30 pm
To be honest with you I hate watching those things about the 84 strike not because we lost but its all the same shit ,just a montage of images from the time with the voice over doing the ,it was a clash of the giants (picture of scar ghill,then picture of thatcher all to the sound track of two tribes by Frankie goes to Hollywood.
I vividly remember that time and it just brings home how naive we were .they laid traps and we jumped willingly into them.
I believed in what we were fighting for and who against but we fought the whole might of the British establishment who threw everything they could at us .they had all sections of the media,the police ,judiciary ,special branch ,MI5 or 6 and as much money as they could throw at it.
I read somewhere it cost the government over 3 billion pounds to beat us on top of everything else they used .
All to push through their ideology.theres no boundaries for them or limits to achieve their aims.
Im proud that I took part in .She called us the enemy within ,thats a badge of honour Ill take to my grave .

They were & still are sick individuals.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • @tharris113
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 10:00:16 pm »
Zero mention of housing at their event today. Was that another thing he was pretending to care about fixing to get votes or what?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 10:04:16 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:00:16 pm
Zero mention of housing at their event today. Was that another thing he was pretending to care about fixing to get votes or what?

Would be a stupid fucking ploy, you know, considering nobody has voted yet.  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • @tharris113
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 10:12:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:04:16 pm
Would be a stupid fucking ploy, you know, considering nobody has voted yet.  ;D
It would, so why was he banging on about it and now doesn't mention it?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 10:18:43 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:12:36 pm
It would, so why was he banging on about it and now doesn't mention it?

Because you don't have to mention everything in every statement.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 