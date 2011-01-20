« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Quote from: Sangria
There were people throughout the 97-2010 period who complained that Labour were no different from the Tories, that they weren't radical enough, that the Red Flag was being diluted into a Pink Flag.

I had you in mind when I said it was enough for some ;)
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road
When thatcher won the leadership of the Tory party in 75 she quickly spent time surrounding herself with likeminded people like Keith Joseph ,airey neave ,whitelaw,Howe who believed the way forward was the monetary policy ,neo liberalism path .
This obviously meant smashing the very powerful unions ,destroying industries and changing the whole way of life as it was known at the time.this wasnt going to happen overnight but that was what they decided to do come what may.
She spent time learning from others how to tame unions the way they had in other countries and spent time in New York with the mayor ,ed Koch and the way he refused to negotiate with them and the way he cracked down on them.
She did this with great  effect once she got in .the point Im trying to make is the tories decided to pursue  an ideology which was in their interests and benefitted them and their supporters but only a select few not for the country as a whole and to hell with anyone who got in her way and didnt like it .on they went regardless to the disastrous years weve had since if you did indeed get in the way.
Its time now for labour to reverse this system weve put up with for nearly half a century.it was accepted and put up with as the way forward when the tories did it now its high time the country went in a different direction ideologically.

Putting the people first, should be their slogan but it's probably got too many syllables.
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road
When thatcher won the leadership of the Tory party in 75 she quickly spent time surrounding herself with likeminded people like Keith Joseph ,airey neave ,whitelaw,Howe who believed the way forward was the monetary policy ,neo liberalism path .
This obviously meant smashing the very powerful unions ,destroying industries and changing the whole way of life as it was known at the time.this wasnt going to happen overnight but that was what they decided to do come what may.
She spent time learning from others how to tame unions the way they had in other countries and spent time in New York with the mayor ,ed Koch and the way he refused to negotiate with them and the way he cracked down on them.
She did this with great  effect once she got in .the point Im trying to make is the tories decided to pursue  an ideology which was in their interests and benefitted them and their supporters but only a select few not for the country as a whole and to hell with anyone who got in her way and didnt like it .on they went regardless to the disastrous years weve had since if you did indeed get in the way.
Its time now for labour to reverse this system weve put up with for nearly half a century.it was accepted and put up with as the way forward when the tories did it now its high time the country went in a different direction ideologically.
The Ridley Report gave her the info to go after the Unions, I think what needs to be recognised is she had the blessing of the country to do it. I lived through the period, union member all my working life but the country had to change, unions had to change, I still hate it when they play politics,  I had tremendous respect for our local union reps.  it was all about winning for them, walking into traps was seen as stupid,  that's influenced me all my life,  don't get me wrong though ive never laid all the blame for the period on the unions and some of my opinions have been formed with hindsight, management had to change as well, terrible destructive attitude those days. they did just as much damage as the Unions but were never reigned in.
I think Thatcher was evil, she gave people good reasons to be selfish but this was the Tory ideology anyway, she was good arguing for it, she terrified the opposition when challenged in debate. am not going to praise her as honest, her son Mark shows her true colours but she at least thought the society she was creating would set the country up to compete in the modern world. she was right in some ways but very wrong in other ways, the country did become more efficient and competitive but we also became stagnated due to her economic policys.

Am always willing to change my opinion and have done on the average Tory party member, I did think they thought the same as me,  I thought this for decades, it was all about winning, they had no problem with all the Tory lies and fantasy promises, they knew about the lies but they were needed to win over the gullible  floating votes they needed to win power, how wrong I was, the last 8yrs has shown that many actually swallowed these lies hook line and sinker.
I agree over Thatcher etc did at least see the well off and companies interests as the most important thing, this all went when Brexit came along. it's not all down to the effect of leaving the EU, it's down to the Charlatans we had left in Parliament who were willing to lie and take us into the gutter for their own personal interests, I knew they would be bad but never this bad, Ive seen things happen I never thought would happen in the UK over the last 8yrs.


Quote from: oldfordie
The Ridley Report gave her the info to go after the Unions, I think what needs to be recognised is she had the blessing of the country to do it. I lived through the period, union member all my working life but the country had to change, unions had to change, I still hate it when they play politics,  I had tremendous respect for our local union reps.  it was all about wining for them

It wasn't all about wining. There was dining as well.
