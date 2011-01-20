« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 07:46:52 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/12/natalie-elphicke-anti-strike-stance-incompatible-with-labour-tuc-boss?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

Quote
Natalie Elphickes anti-strike stance incompatible with Labour, says TUC president
Exclusive: Matt Wrack describes ex-Torys views as disgraceful after she blamed deaths on striking firefighters

Keir Starmer is under fresh pressure over the former Tory MP Natalie Elphickes defection to Labour after the president of the Trades Union Congress said her vocal support for anti-strike laws should be incompatible with the party whip.

Matt Wrack, who is also the general secretary of the Labour-affiliated Fire Brigades Union, has described the MP for Dover and Deals views as disgraceful after she used a parliamentary intervention in March to blame firefighters for the deaths of three people who perished during a national strike.

Wracks comments have been set out in a letter sent to Starmer this weekend, which has been seen by the Guardian.

Senior Labour figures have been forced to defend Elphicke amid claims she lobbied the justice secretary to interfere in her then husbands rape case  claims her spokesperson has described as nonsense.

Wrack, who became president of the TUC in September, wrote in the letter that Labours decision to admit Elphicke was alarming because of the partys promise to repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act, which effectively bans strike action across parts of the public sector.

Labours pledge to repeal this authoritarian legislation within 100 days of taking office, alongside the 2016 Trade Union Act, is a crucial commitment. It is therefore alarming that Natalie Elphicke has been admitted to the parliamentary Labour party.

Elphicke was a cheerleader for the minimum service levels act and has specifically targeted firefighters in her contributions in parliament.

On Tuesday 12 March this year, she spoke in support of the new anti-union laws by blaming striking firefighters for the deaths of three people during a past national firefighters strike. This is a disgraceful attack on firefighters, who protect the public and save lives every day, sometimes at great personal cost, he wrote.

The Labour party is the political wing of the labour movement  Attacking trade union members in this way to justify support for draconian anti-worker laws ought to be incompatible with membership of the parliamentary Labour party.

Natalie Elphicke should never have been given the Labour whip, but these remarks further undermine the decision to accept her into the party. There appears to have been little, if any, due diligence.

Asked on Friday about unease from senior Labour figures about Elphickes defection, Starmer urged his party to be less tribal. I am very pleased to welcome Natalie to the Labour party, he said.

Natalies conclusion, having thought about this profoundly, is that Rishi Sunak has effectively lost control of the borders, the Tory party is characterised by incompetence and the Labour party has changed. I think that is a very powerful thing to have said.

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is facing a gradual bleeding of his parliamentary authority as Tory MPs line up to announce they are standing down at the next election while Labour works to secure more defections.

Elphicke, a rightwing Tory MP, shocked Westminster on Wednesday when she crossed the floor and joined Labour MPs at the beginning of prime ministers questions.

The move initially delighted Starmers closest allies, showing that even anti-immigration MPs appear to have lost faith in Sunaks Rwanda deportation plan and his ability to lead the Tories.

But Starmers decision to accept her into the party has caused upset on his own benches, given her long history of attacking Labour on immigration issues.

Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, told LBC she would probably have said no to Elphicke joining the party and there should be an independent inquiry into the latest claims.

Zarah Sultana, the Labour MP for Coventry South, who is from the left of the party, told the BBC: [Elphicke] was a member of the [Eurosceptic] European Research Group; she voted for Liz Truss in the leadership; shes at odds when it comes to fire and rehire; she has attacked trade unions and their activities; [shes] not great on the environment either. So unless shes had the biggest Damascene conversion ever, I just dont buy it.

Wracks letter, written on FBU-headed paper, said the union would be raising its concerns about Elphickes views and her admittance to the parliamentary party through formal channels.

During parliamentary scrutiny of strike regulations in March, Elphicke expressed her support for plans to allow fire and rescue authorities to issue work notices forcing firefighters to work during disputes.

She told the fire services minister, Chris Philp: It may be helpful to the minister to note that actually three elderly people were reported to have died in the first national firefighters strike  the one that the minister is referring to  and indeed, more recently, the failure to respond to a call-out in the middle of a strike led to a serious incident that very nearly led to loss of life in Essex.

That might be helpful to the minister, to expand on why it is so important that these measures are put in place to save lives. The FBU has condemned the claims as unsubstantiated.

Union bosses and Starmer will discuss Labours pledges on workers rights in a meeting on Tuesday.

The Guardian disclosed on Wednesday that Unite and the FBU were among unions concerned that Labour was watering down proposals on fire and rehire, zero-hours contracts and plans for legislation.

Key to the criticism from trade unions were changes to the wording of plans to end fire and rehire  removing a direct promise to end the dismissal of workers for rejecting a worse contract.

A union source said: Elphickes move across the floor looks like the direction of travel under Keir. He may have to be reminded on Tuesday that the unions will not be messed about.

Going well, I see...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 08:10:07 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 07:46:52 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/12/natalie-elphicke-anti-strike-stance-incompatible-with-labour-tuc-boss?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

Going well, I see...

Was just completely unnecessary, were riding high in the polls and had just had some good election results, those have already been forgotten and now all the focus is on this stupid mare and the shit shes said over the last few years. Hopefully the party leadership learn a bit of humility as this entire episode wreaks to me of arrogance and believing your own hype.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 08:25:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:19:30 pm
Its a twisted ideology that aims to return the country to something akin to the 1800 when the country was the most powerful on the planet, as well as when it was at its most unequal. The problem with neoliberalism is that it sees a link between the two, as the country has become more equal over the last 100 years its become comparatively less prosperous (in gross terms), therefore the thinking is if you allow inequality to rise if not outright encourage it, the country overall will be wealthier and the 99% are sold a lie that this greater gross wealth of the country will of course trickle down to them in time because the market wills it (it obviously doesnt because the 1% will rig the market in their favour).

Neoliberalism doesn't aim to return the country to any time in the past. It aims to run the country according to a certain economic theory. It's the other side of Communism.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 08:50:22 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 07:46:52 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/12/natalie-elphicke-anti-strike-stance-incompatible-with-labour-tuc-boss?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

Going well, I see...

Quote
Wrack, who became president of the TUC in September, wrote in the letter that Labours decision to admit Elphicke was alarming because of the partys promise to repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act, which effectively bans strike action across parts of the public sector.

Labours pledge to repeal this authoritarian legislation within 100 days of taking office, alongside the 2016 Trade Union Act, is a crucial commitment. It is therefore alarming that Natalie Elphicke has been admitted to the parliamentary Labour party.

Elphicke was a cheerleader for the minimum service levels act and has specifically targeted firefighters in her contributions in parliament.

On Tuesday 12 March this year, she spoke in support of the new anti-union laws by blaming striking firefighters for the deaths of three people during a past national firefighters strike. This is a disgraceful attack on firefighters, who protect the public and save lives every day, sometimes at great personal cost, he wrote.

The Labour party is the political wing of the labour movement  Attacking trade union members in this way to justify support for draconian anti-worker laws ought to be incompatible with membership of the parliamentary Labour party.

Natalie Elphicke should never have been given the Labour whip, but these remarks further undermine the decision to accept her into the party. There appears to have been little, if any, due diligence.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:25:42 pm
Neoliberalism doesn't aim to return the country to any time in the past. It aims to run the country according to a certain economic theory. It's the other side of Communism.

Do neoliberals support the progress made from the early 1900s to the 1970s in improving workers rights, or environmental protections since the 1990s or the improvements in income equality since the 1940s? Its exactly about rolling all of this back and taking us to a time when these didnt exist.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 11, 2024, 07:37:07 am
but he didnt say that, hence my post, All your doing mate is saying If he does this thing that he hasnt done then its great

They have previously suggested safe routes, but that seems to have changed.
Their previous statement on asylum seekers was pretty good, it wasn't liberal enough for me, but it was pretty good. That seems to have changed.   



-

Fair point - and yes I should have included "if he had gone on to say"

I guess in my head I'm seeing it as "say these bits now, and the 'good' bits once in power" but without the clarification from him/his team then we can only go on the literal words and they are not ideal. In line with what Killer says - the public overall is generally anti/further controlled immigration so it is a case of sounding tough on it but I hope it then pivots once in power. Little but of the "Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime" about it

@PaulF - my understanding with safe routes was that they are 'non legal but safer for those who need them'. Almost like decriminalisation whereby those who use them due to desperation are not criminalised so it gives the people fleeing their countries more protection and safety even if using "dangerous" means.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm
Fair point - and yes I should have included "if he had gone on to say"

I guess in my head I'm seeing it as "say these bits now, and the 'good' bits once in power" but without the clarification from him/his team then we can only go on the literal words and they are not ideal. In line with what Killer says - the public overall is generally anti/further controlled immigration so it is a case of sounding tough on it but I hope it then pivots once in power. Little but of the "Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime" about it

@PaulF - my understanding with safe routes was that they are 'non legal but safer for those who need them'. Almost like decriminalisation whereby those who use them due to desperation are not criminalised so it gives the people fleeing their countries more protection and safety even if using "dangerous" means.

Pretty sure they are legal, otherwise the British government are paying people to house illegal Ukrainians
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Pretty sure they are legal, otherwise the British government are paying people to house illegal Ukrainians

I think I may be misinterpreting what is meant be safe routes - I saw it as a case of if we accept that there will always be those forced into non-legal transport to the country then ensuring that there are effectively decriminalised and protected routes to make those journeys less risky is what was meant.

Essentially - we don't approve of what you are doing but if you are going to do it please at least use these routes to prevent avoidable deaths and injuries from more treacherous crossing routes

This is different to Ukraine where we went "what is happening to their country is wrong so we are reducing red tape, paperwork, and other restrictions to just get you to safety"
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
I think I may be misinterpreting what is meant be safe routes - I saw it as a case of if we accept that there will always be those forced into non-legal transport to the country then ensuring that there are effectively decriminalised and protected routes to make those journeys less risky is what was meant.

Essentially - we don't approve of what you are doing but if you are going to do it please at least use these routes to prevent avoidable deaths and injuries from more treacherous crossing routes

This is different to Ukraine where we went "what is happening to their country is wrong so we are reducing red tape, paperwork, and other restrictions to just get you to safety"

I didnt quite understand your post above, A safe route would for example be a processing orifice located near certain areas, eg Syria where people can make applications'

https://www.rescue.org/uk/article/what-are-safe-routes-uk-four-common-myths-explained?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw0YGyBhByEiwAQmBEWlBtNmqJ8r6eXmgxUzeNd_zOA07fjdSlTpasgcXKKH7Qzg4j5NCUiRoCEz4QAvD_BwE



edit - sorry I dont know how to make links small  ::)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
I didnt quite understand your post above, A safe route would for example be a processing orifice located near certain areas, eg Syria where people can make applications'

https://www.rescue.org/uk/article/what-are-safe-routes-uk-four-common-myths-explained?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw0YGyBhByEiwAQmBEWlBtNmqJ8r6eXmgxUzeNd_zOA07fjdSlTpasgcXKKH7Qzg4j5NCUiRoCEz4QAvD_BwE



edit - sorry I dont know how to make links small  ::)

Understood and thanks for the link - I made an interpretation of it but can see I was going down a different path.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3410 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
I didnt quite understand your post above, A safe route would for example be a processing orifice located near certain areas, eg Syria where people can make applications'

https://www.rescue.org/uk/article/what-are-safe-routes-uk-four-common-myths-explained?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw0YGyBhByEiwAQmBEWlBtNmqJ8r6eXmgxUzeNd_zOA07fjdSlTpasgcXKKH7Qzg4j5NCUiRoCEz4QAvD_BwE



edit - sorry I dont know how to make links small  ::)
You might want to make another edit. I suspect predictive text got you.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3411 on: Yesterday at 11:46:58 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm
You might want to make another edit. I suspect predictive text got you.


Just tried it again and got the same result

It does work though
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3412 on: Today at 12:21:11 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm
Do neoliberals support the progress made from the early 1900s to the 1970s in improving workers rights, or environmental protections since the 1990s or the improvements in income equality since the 1940s? Its exactly about rolling all of this back and taking us to a time when these didnt exist.

Like Communism, it doesn't aim to roll things back. It aims to work with a blank slate, on which their economic theory can be used to run all of society. Anything that's not by them, regardless of whether it's old or new, is to be discarded so they can make their theory work. Like Communism, people pollute the pure running of their system. The only good thing that can be said about it is that it's less deadly to people than Communism.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #3413 on: Today at 07:17:25 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Understood and thanks for the link - I made an interpretation of it but can see I was going down a different path.
This article in the guardian might be of intertest

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/13/child-refugees-using-people-smugglers-to-reach-family-in-uk-report-warns
