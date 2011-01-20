but he didnt say that, hence my post, All your doing mate is saying If he does this thing that he hasnt done then its great



They have previously suggested safe routes, but that seems to have changed.

Their previous statement on asylum seekers was pretty good, it wasn't liberal enough for me, but it was pretty good. That seems to have changed.







Fair point - and yes I should have included "if he had gone on to say"I guess in my head I'm seeing it as "say these bits now, and the 'good' bits once in power" but without the clarification from him/his team then we can only go on the literal words and they are not ideal. In line with what Killer says - the public overall is generally anti/further controlled immigration so it is a case of sounding tough on it but I hope it then pivots once in power. Little but of the "Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime" about it@PaulF - my understanding with safe routes was that they are 'non legal but safer for those who need them'. Almost like decriminalisation whereby those who use them due to desperation are not criminalised so it gives the people fleeing their countries more protection and safety even if using "dangerous" means.