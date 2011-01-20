Pretty sure they are legal, otherwise the British government are paying people to house illegal Ukrainians
I think I may be misinterpreting what is meant be safe routes - I saw it as a case of if we accept that there will always be those forced into non-legal transport to the country then ensuring that there are effectively decriminalised and protected routes to make those journeys less risky is what was meant.
Essentially - we don't approve of what you are doing but if you are going to do it please at least use these routes to prevent avoidable deaths and injuries from more treacherous crossing routes
This is different to Ukraine where we went "what is happening to their country is wrong so we are reducing red tape, paperwork, and other restrictions to just get you to safety"