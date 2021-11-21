« previous next »
This whole affair is beyond distasteful.

Ive no time for those Corbynites who snipe from their newspaper columns at Starmers Labour. Owen Jones in the Guardian and Andrew Fisher in the iPaper consistently do this, and they piss me off no end.

But this episode represents something of a watershed. Do we now accept a notion that Natalie Elphicke has had a Damascene conversion?

Of course not. So the blatant and patent cynicism of her decision should, if were being morally consistent, beg the question asked this evening of John McDonnell - if Elphicke is acceptable why shouldnt the whip be restored to Diane Abbott? Its a good question. Personally I have little time for either, but of the two, Diane Abbott is preferable by a considerable margin.
Abbott should be reinstated. My guess is that there are certain requirements in order to do so and she might not be willing to do them. 
Abbott should be reinstated. My guess is that there are certain requirements in order to do so and she might not be willing to do them. 

Its pretty well known that shes been asked to apologise and go on a training course and has refused.
i used to think he was relevant but i was wrong , he is an empty vessel

Hes like a 7 year old, when he doesnt get his way he sulks and strops.

And a raging anti-Semite.
Abbott should be reinstated. My guess is that there are certain requirements in order to do so and she might not be willing to do them.

Its pretty well known that shes been asked to apologise and go on a training course and has refused.

She said recently that she didn't want the whip back. Comes across as too stubborn to admit she's wrong.
NEW: Labour's lead is now at 30 points - the biggest yet since Liz Truss

LAB 48 (+4)
CON: 18 (=)
REF UK 13 (-2)
LIB DEM 9 (-1)
GRN 7 (-1)

Fieldwork 7 - 8 May
YouGov for Times

:lmao
Would leave the Tories with 13 mps. Might not be that valid ;D. But can we not dream????!!!!!
I find the "Tories complete wipeout" scenarios completely underplay the Lib Dems - which makes me doubt them.
:lmao

The problem with polling like this is that it just means theres less chance of a general election until the very last minute.
I find the "Tories complete wipeout" scenarios completely underplay the Lib Dems - which makes me doubt them.

Im not sure the Lib Dems are doing anything that suggests their polling to be underplayed, they have become a lot less visible then they used to be as their number of MPs has dropped
Would leave the Tories with 13 mps. Might not be that valid ;D. But can we not dream????!!!!!

I've ended up with results like that before on the Electoral Calculus site, and I think it leaves the highest profile Tory MPs (and therefore likely leadership candidates) as:

Steve Barclay (threw his hat in the ring 2017 and has had cabinet roles since. Former army officer)
Victoria Atkins (from 'good' Tory stock and Health Sec, despite being married to the head of British Sugar)
Mark Francois (Professional Peter Griffin impersonator when not on TA manoeuvres. Don't let Will Self tell you how small his manhood is)

In fact that list was pulled from a result that saw them with a whopping 24 MPs, so it's possible even those won't make it. I'll have to run these numbers and see who'd remain.
Its the bitterness of people who hate that Labour are now an electable force again after years of being of no use whatsoever just jumping on absolutely anything and everything they can to criticise them.

That describes the syndrome very well.

Many of those people were never serious about politics. They don't really care what's happened to the country over the last 15 years. It was - still is - a game for them.
The problem with polling like this is that it just means theres less chance of a general election until the very last minute.

You could also say that polls like these may cause more panic and calls for an earlier election by some tory mp's, as things most likely will keep getting worse.
I was always of the thought that Starmer was 'playing the game' and doing it really well with a straight bat to gain all the swing tory voters over the last years, and he's clearly proved it has worked a fucking treat.

I've always been on board with that, basically whatever Corbyn did for PR and crash votes do the opposite, idea of thinking. So if he sees this move to bring a horrid mercenary on as a way to show more tory voters "look even the Tory's don't believe in their own party now, not only that but they believe in us instead" then fair play if it works, even though it's extreme; I want as many tory MP's on their arse come the election night. If he's not doing it as part of the game then it's definitely a bit much though!
With a very big leap in the council elections toward independent and greens. I think Labour can afford to be a bit braver now. There's appetite for it.
The problem with polling like this is that it just means theres less chance of a general election until the very last minute.
Indeed, but it's a gamble for the Tories. As the months pass, their polling gets worse and worse. Sunak is obviously a liability but so is changing leader. They're caught between the devil and the deep blue (no pun intended) sea.
That describes the syndrome very well.

Many of those people were never serious about politics. They don't really care what's happened to the country over the last 15 years. It was - still is - a game for them.
My only thing with this take is that I do think there's a genuine position to take that can legitimately question the issue of letting a Tory into your ranks for blatantly political reasons. The party has to stand for something other than just grabbing power. However, that's obviously balanced out by the fact that Starmer is looking at an electorate that rarely trusts Labour to lead and an electoral system that isn't necessarily designed to give Labour a leg-up.
Would leave the Tories with 13 mps. Might not be that valid ;D. But can we not dream????!!!!!
It makes my questions about the 'pool' of talent they can draw from even more relevant.
How many are in a shadow cabinet?
It might be easier to pick who's not in it :)

(though I guess if they only get 13, they aren't the official opposition.  Actually if that occurs, what potentially happens? Presumably Deform, the LDs , the greens, none big enough to be an opposition? Do we get a rainbow coalition for an opposition)
It makes my questions about the 'pool' of talent they can draw from even more relevant.
How many are in a shadow cabinet?
It might be easier to pick who's not in it :)

(though I guess if they only get 13, they aren't the official opposition.  Actually if that occurs, what potentially happens? Presumably Deform, the LDs , the greens, none big enough to be an opposition? Do we get a rainbow coalition for an opposition)

There are 29 Labour MPs in the Shadow Cabinet (along with 2 Lords). That specific result, if it was borne out, would see the Lib Dems as the Opposition on 44 seats, so they'd have enough if the numbers were broadly similar (the Shadow Cabinet numbers would depend on how Labour set up their Cabinet in Government). But, there would be few official Opposition back-benchers to join the various select committees, so those would probably be a bit more 'rainbow' than usual.
In that case. Labour should pick a cabinet with one more mi sister than the oppo have MPs. Minister without shadow.
Abbott should be reinstated. My guess is that there are certain requirements in order to do so and she might not be willing to do them. 
she's an unrepentant racist and bigot, no way.

just cos there's one more nasty dickhead in labour since yesterday doesn't mean there should be a second
In that case. Labour should pick a cabinet with one more mi sister than the oppo have MPs. Minister without shadow.

The flaw in that logic is that a Minister/Shadow can have more than one brief. If you've invented some random unnecessary Minister for the sake of it (Secretary of Ice cream van music etc) then one of the Shadows (not the 60s band) can just take over that brief as well and make the odd media comment when needed aside from their 'day job'.

Which does of course mean that an Official Opposition with somehow just 13 MPs could just double or triple up their Shadow roles, but they'd likely be very overworked at that point. They'd also be constituency MPs as well as having to be up across several important topics and ready for interviews at the drop of a hat.
