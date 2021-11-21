I was always of the thought that Starmer was 'playing the game' and doing it really well with a straight bat to gain all the swing tory voters over the last years, and he's clearly proved it has worked a fucking treat.



I've always been on board with that, basically whatever Corbyn did for PR and crash votes do the opposite, idea of thinking. So if he sees this move to bring a horrid mercenary on as a way to show more tory voters "look even the Tory's don't believe in their own party now, not only that but they believe in us instead" then fair play if it works, even though it's extreme; I want as many tory MP's on their arse come the election night. If he's not doing it as part of the game then it's definitely a bit much though!