Would leave the Tories with 13 mps. Might not be that valid . But can we not dream? !!!!!



I've ended up with results like that before on the Electoral Calculus site, and I think it leaves the highest profile Tory MPs (and therefore likely leadership candidates) as:Steve Barclay (threw his hat in the ring 2017 and has had cabinet roles since. Former army officer)Victoria Atkins (from 'good' Tory stock and Health Sec, despite being married to the head of British Sugar)Mark Francois (Professional Peter Griffin impersonator when not on TA manoeuvres. Don't let Will Self tell you how small his manhood is)In fact that list was pulled from a result that saw them with a whopping 24 MPs, so it's possible even those won't make it. I'll have to run these numbers and see who'd remain.