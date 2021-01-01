« previous next »
Today at 07:06:43 am
Robinred:
This whole affair is beyond distasteful.

Ive no time for those Corbynites who snipe from their newspaper columns at Starmers Labour. Owen Jones in the Guardian and Andrew Fisher in the iPaper consistently do this, and they piss me off no end.

But this episode represents something of a watershed. Do we now accept a notion that Natalie Elphicke has had a Damascene conversion?

Of course not. So the blatant and patent cynicism of her decision should, if were being morally consistent, beg the question asked this evening of John McDonnell - if Elphicke is acceptable why shouldnt the whip be restored to Diane Abbott? Its a good question. Personally I have little time for either, but of the two, Diane Abbott is preferable by a considerable margin.
Abbott should be reinstated. My guess is that there are certain requirements in order to do so and she might not be willing to do them. 
