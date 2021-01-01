« Reply #3320 on: Today at 07:06:43 am »
This whole affair is beyond distasteful.
Ive no time for those Corbynites who snipe from their newspaper columns at Starmers Labour. Owen Jones in the Guardian and Andrew Fisher in the iPaper consistently do this, and they piss me off no end.
But this episode represents something of a watershed. Do we now accept a notion that Natalie Elphicke has had a Damascene conversion?
Of course not. So the blatant and patent cynicism of her decision should, if were being morally consistent, beg the question asked this evening of John McDonnell - if Elphicke is acceptable why shouldnt the whip be restored to Diane Abbott? Its a good question. Personally I have little time for either, but of the two, Diane Abbott is preferable by a considerable margin.
Abbott should be reinstated. My guess is that there are certain requirements in order to do so and she might not be willing to do them.
