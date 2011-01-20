It's so, so grim. Where is the line going to be drawn? Will Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson be welcomed to the Labour party with open arms? Liz Truss? Jacob Rees-Mogg?



Its comforting in that shes not standing to be elected again and it pisses off the Tories which is always a good thing but yeah, I dont really have much time for these turncoats, I dont think you can put a high enough price on loyalty and taking responsibility when things dont go your way, not just jump ship when things are looking shit for the Tories, she needs to take responsibility for the state of the country like the rest of them. Also does little to restore peoples faith in politics or counter the argument that they are all the same, when they literally are the same people going from one party to the other.