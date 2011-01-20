For me, irrelevant
Look,
1. labour can stick it to the Tories with this. Thats good.
2. How can the tories attack labour for being far left when their own (not exactly moderate) MPs are joining them.
3. Hiw can the tories accuse labour of being soft on migration when their own MPs are leaving to join labour?
Might be useful to have some experience in housing as labour gets ready for government too, its an important area for them.
(I get why so many dont like this, but the pros outweigh the cons. Hold our noses until the election)
I agree, it's a surprising one to say the least, I suspect this will prove the final nail in Fishy's coffin.
If a right wing MP is leaving to join the opposition then they are totally screwed.
Usually when this happens the party they are leaving call for a resignation and by-election, I suspect that won't happen here!
I don't see what the issue is, it shows the Labour welcome people from all over the political spectrum.
This is the same day that a MP had the whip restored over her remarks on Gaza.
Tick tock Mr Sunak, tick tock....