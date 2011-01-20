« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 97901 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,887
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:15:32 pm
You ate giving too much credit to Truss.

Yeah but she is bad. She is standing down at the next election but what if tomorrow, Rees-Mogg said he wanted to come over?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,011
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 02:28:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Yeah but she is bad. She is standing down at the next election but what if tomorrow, Rees-Mogg said he wanted to come over?

It's why I am nervous about it. I understand the point from before that it puts Labour in an awkward position. But I don't trust these Tories, how do we know they are not setting us up?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 02:31:24 pm »
Her natural path of treachery would surely lead her towards somewhere like Reform, but as she's standing down anyway and likely wanted to give Sunak the bloodiest nose possible I suppose crossing the floor to Labour appealed more.

Seems also that maybe Labour felt they might get some benefit with any Labour-leaning potential Reform voters (2019 Red Wall Tories etc) wanting to be convinced it was safe to go back to Labour?
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:28:35 pm
It's why I am nervous about it. I understand the point from before that it puts Labour in an awkward position. But I don't trust these Tories, how do we know they are not setting us up?

i guess if theres a whiff of trojan horsing, then the whip can be removed.  If they dont vote as ordered, make them independant.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:12:10 pm
Great response from Count Binface on Twitter

"Natalie Elphicke tried defecting to me first but I said no. Im taking the trash out, not in. #PMQs"

https://twitter.com/CountBinface/status/1788171554104250494

Some would argue that Count Binface is not a serious politician.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:08 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 02:49:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:15:32 pm
You ate giving too much credit to Truss.

If the lettuce is still fresh and edible, then Truss definitely deserves some credit.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 02:53:49 pm »
Listen to the rest is money podcast, with Robert Peston and Steph McGovern - Truss is on it and gets taken apart, it's hilarious.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 03:15:40 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:09:30 pm
A finance lawyer (she'll be loaded) joins Labour. Not a good look for the Tory party. It says if she can join/vote Labour anyone can.

Just did a quick check to see where she worked; Stephenson Harwood. Quelle surprise.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,887
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 03:40:01 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:09:30 pm
A finance lawyer (she'll be loaded) joins Labour. Not a good look for the Tory party. It says if she can join/vote Labour anyone can.

Her being a finance lawyer is one of her more wholesome qualities.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 04:03:09 pm »
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 04:18:51 pm »
Labour defends welcoming Natalie Elphicke to party

Quote
The Labour party has defended its decision to welcome former Tory rightwinger Natalie Elphicke into the party.

At a post-PMQs briefing, a spokesperson for Keir Starmer said that they were confident that Elphicke shared their values and that there were no skeletons in her cupboard.

Asked if all Labour MPs were happy to have her as a new colleague, the spokesperson said:

    Its a sign of the progress that weve made that people recognise that on some of the key challenges facing the country, the Tories have failed.

    And here is someone who is willing to make the significant step of switching across to Keir Starmers changed Labour party, and thats something were very happy to see.

When it was put him that Elphicke had in the past been reprimanded for trying to influence a judge with a letter using House of Commons notepaper (in a case involving her ex-husband), the spokesperson said:

    All of those issues have been dealt with previously, both in parliament and in public.

And asked about Elphicke saying in the past that her ex-husband, who was jailed for two years for sexual assualt, was punished for being attractive and attracted to women, the spokesperson said:

Natalie can speak to her own remarks on that and she has spoken extensively about that case, and I dont have anything to add to what she has said on that subject.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 04:20:02 pm »
Elphicke has not been promised peerage or safe seat, Labour says, but she will get role as housing adviser

Quote
Keir Starmers spokesperson told reporters that Natalie Elphicke has not been offered a peerage in return for defecting to Labour.

Elphicke is MP for Dover and she will not stand again in the constituency as a candidate for Labour. The constituency is being renamed Dover and Deal and Labour has already selected a candidate, Mike Tapp.

Asked if Elphicke would be standing anywhere else, the spokesperson said:

    Obviously, as a Labour party member, it is open to her to apply for any selection that comes up.

But it is understood that Elphicke has not asked for a seat, and nothing has been offered.

However, Elphicke is due to take on an unpaid role with the party working on housing policy. We have talked about her doing a role building on her experience in housing policy, the spokesperson said.

Elphicke herself address this point in her defection statement. (See 12.04pm.) She said:

    On housing, Rishi Sunaks government is now failing to build the homes we need. Last year saw the largest fall of new housing starts in England in a single year since the credit crunch. The manifesto committed to 300,000 homes next year  but only around half that number are now set to be built. Renters and leaseholders have been betrayed as manifesto pledges to end no fault evictions and abolish ground rents have not been delivered as promised.

    The last couple of years have also seen a huge rise in homelessness, in temporary accommodation and rough sleeping  with record numbers of children now in temporary accommodation, without a secure roof over their head.

    Meanwhile Labour plan to build the homes we need, help young people onto the housing ladder and care about the vulnerable and homeless. Thats why Im honoured to have been asked to work with Keir and the team to help deliver the homes we need.

In a Commons debate last month Elphicke made a strong attack on the renters (reform) bill, saying that it had been made too favourable to landlords. She worked in housing, and on housing policy, before becoming an MP and has published reports on how social housing can be funded.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,916
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm »
It's so, so grim. Where is the line going to be drawn? Will Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson be welcomed to the Labour party with open arms? Liz Truss? Jacob Rees-Mogg?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,887
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 04:45:27 pm »
Last week it said that a couple of Tory MPs were in talks to defect, so we probably will see another make the jump soon.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,322
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:41:57 pm
It's so, so grim. Where is the line going to be drawn? Will Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson be welcomed to the Labour party with open arms? Liz Truss? Jacob Rees-Mogg?
Too far to the right for Rees-Mogg apparently ;D
Quote
Angela Richardson, deputy chair of the Conservative Party, has been telling the BBC's World at One programme she thinks the people of Dover and Deal will be "sorry" and "disappointed" that their MP, Natalie Elphicke, has defected to Labour.

They've felt the impact of illegal immigration and small boat arrivals, she says.

Richardson goes on to say more about the reaction of Conservative MPs.

"I was sat next to Jacob Rees-Mogg on the benches, and he said: 'Natalie is even to the right of me'. I am not sure they're going to be happy bedfellows," Richardson continues.

"Labour has just got its first member of the ERG," she says, referring to the Brexit-backing European Research Group of Conservative MPs.

"It is quite extraordinary so there is a level of bemusement," she adds.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,322
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:53:49 pm
Listen to the rest is money podcast, with Robert Peston and Steph McGovern - Truss is on it and gets taken apart, it's hilarious.
There seems to be 5 about her, is she just in the 5th mate?
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,226
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 05:19:23 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:12:10 pm
Great response from Count Binface on Twitter

"Natalie Elphicke tried defecting to me first but I said no. Im taking the trash out, not in. #PMQs"

https://twitter.com/CountBinface/status/1788171554104250494


Controversial view but I feel that that's a grift that's starting to get a bit old...
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • ....mmm
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 05:25:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:08:44 pm
There seems to be 5 about her, is she just in the 5th mate?

Looks like the final two parts, 4 and 5.
Logged
:D

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 05:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:19:23 pm
Controversial view but I feel that that's a grift that's starting to get a bit old...

Agreed. The great gag was the costume design in and of itself. Everything which follows has just been bland and weak.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,012
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 05:32:42 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:41:57 pm
It's so, so grim. Where is the line going to be drawn? Will Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson be welcomed to the Labour party with open arms? Liz Truss? Jacob Rees-Mogg?

Its comforting in that shes not standing to be elected again and it pisses off the Tories which is always a good thing but yeah, I dont really have much time for these turncoats, I dont think you can put a high enough price on loyalty and taking responsibility when things dont go your way, not just jump ship when things are looking shit for the Tories, she needs to take responsibility for the state of the country like the rest of them. Also does little to restore peoples faith in politics or counter the argument that they are all the same, when they literally are the same people going from one party to the other.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 05:35:09 pm »
If we look only at her record on housing, is she a good fit?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:32:42 pm
Its comforting in that shes not standing to be elected again and it pisses off the Tories which is always a good thing but yeah, I dont really have much time for these turncoats, I dont think you can put a high enough price on loyalty and taking responsibility when things dont go your way, not just jump ship when things are looking shit for the Tories, she needs to take responsibility for the state of the country like the rest of them. Also does little to restore peoples faith in politics or counter the argument that they are all the same, when they literally are the same people going from one party to the other.
Yeah. It's not like she made an early call that the party was changing for the worse.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,519
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 05:50:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:35:09 pm
If we look only at her record on housing, is she a good fit?
For me, irrelevant
Look,

1. labour can stick it to the Tories with this. Thats good.

2. How can the tories attack labour for being far left when their own (not exactly moderate) MPs are joining them.

3. Hiw can the tories accuse labour of being soft on migration when their own MPs are leaving to join labour?

Might be useful to have some experience in housing as labour gets ready for government  too, its an important area for them.


(I get why so many dont like this, but the pros outweigh the cons.  Hold our noses until the election)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:33 pm
For me, irrelevant
Look,

1. labour can stick it to the Tories with this. Thats good.

2. How can the tories attack labour for being far left when their own (not exactly moderate) MPs are joining them.

3. Hiw can the tories accuse labour of being soft on migration when their own MPs are leaving to join labour?

Might be useful to have some experience in housing as labour gets ready for government  too, its an important area for them.

(I get why so many dont like this, but the pros outweigh the cons.  Hold our noses until the election)
Make Labour appear like viable option for all voters is surely the plan. Natalie Elphicke will be gone come the next election, so there is no problem of her being the Labour candidate come the next election. She's joining the Labour Party without really joining it. It is a signal that irrespective of core political values and allegiances, Labour are the sensible choice for just about anyone come the next election. And only total loons do not understand this.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,850
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 06:01:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:33 pm
For me, irrelevant
Look,

1. labour can stick it to the Tories with this. Thats good.

2. How can the tories attack labour for being far left when their own (not exactly moderate) MPs are joining them.

3. Hiw can the tories accuse labour of being soft on migration when their own MPs are leaving to join labour?

Might be useful to have some experience in housing as labour gets ready for government  too, its an important area for them.


(I get why so many dont like this, but the pros outweigh the cons.  Hold our noses until the election)

I agree, it's a surprising one to say the least, I suspect this will prove the final nail in Fishy's coffin.

If a right wing MP is leaving to join the opposition then they are totally screwed.

Usually when this happens the party they are leaving call for a resignation and by-election, I suspect that won't happen here!

I don't see what the issue is, it shows the Labour welcome people from all over the political spectrum.

This is the same day that a MP had the whip restored over her remarks on Gaza.

Tick tock Mr Sunak, tick tock....
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 06:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:01:25 pm
I agree, it's a surprising one to say the least, I suspect this will prove the final nail in Fishy's coffin.

If a right wing MP is leaving to join the opposition then they are totally screwed.

Usually when this happens the party they are leaving call for a resignation and by-election, I suspect that won't happen here!

I don't see what the issue is, it shows the Labour welcome people from all over the political spectrum.

This is the same day that a MP had the whip restored over her remarks on Gaza.

Tick tock Mr Sunak, tick tock....

Except the Tories, whether under Sunaks leadership or anyone else, will ALWAYS put Party before country; so no matter how much worse things might get for them, theyll carry on to the bitter end. Only an unexpected change to their polling in the short term would see an unlikely snap election. Even the expected Autumn election is probably dependent on the USA election. They really are beyond shame, and that certainly applies to Elphicke.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 