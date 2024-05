think it's fair to say that you might be being unfair to the poster who pointed out that the weirdos circulating that video in a coordinated way might have had ulterior motives - as it happens, they did. slurring the Labour party and whipping up hatred and threats against a teacher out canvassing - fucking scumbags



think it's worth sharing details about the false claim (see article below), and the consequences of it for the poor woman - who was out trying to get the midlands a Labour mayor - if only as a reminder that you shouldn't take everything you read on social media. especially within a little bubble of people affirming one another unquestioningly, like those Newham numpties



Teacher's 'life blown apart' in onslaught of hate as false racism claim goes viral

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/teachers-life-blown-apart-onslaught-29128108



By the way, that fucking prick Yakoob (the one who thinks violence against women is funny) has left this on his social media after doxxing her and the school she works at, to whip up threats and disruption. Prick shouldn't be near any democratic positions.



Im very pleased the video is fake and given the 'leaking' of the alleged persons name Id like to see them face consequences. Yakoob too. However the RAWK poster wasn't concerned it was fake, his concern was that it came from a source outside Birmingham and why are they getting involved if they're not from BirminghamBeing more concerned with who exposes racism than the racism itself isn't cool.I noticed you rightly condemned it.