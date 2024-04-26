I was talking to a train enthusiast the other day who says the train service was far worse before privatisation. Not sure of his politics but I didn't really use trains much back then so have no comparison.



I think the train service was probably just as bad but prices were far cheaper back then.Ive never really been a regular train user but I did have a few problems when I did use the train. say 1977-92. staff were terrible, no announcements, we planned to go to London one Sunday. got to the train station well before train was due, long train pulls up but no announcement, so looked around to ask a guard to confirm it was London train, yep London train he told me so we jumped on, soon realised something was wrong when we pulled into Chester, checked again and told it was actually the Llandudno train, wasted whole day, we should have arrived in London around mid day, it was evening by the time we arrived, another time I arrived at the station when a train pulled up and thought that's handy, might make that if we hurry, it was around New years, freezing cold and I had 2 kids with me, walking fast on the platform and a saw a guard looking at us rushing but just stepped on the train, another guard saw us and just got on the train ignoring us. train started pulling away and guard starting pissing himself laughing leaning out waving goodbye at us, I hit the roof, had another problem one time as well, the staffs attitude was disgusting, never did their job, didn't give a shit.Prices were far cheaper though, I remember that for certain. you could buy a yearly rail card, 1/3 rd off journeys. kids £1 for any journey. I took the kids to Wembley one Sunday. £1 return each, 1/3 rd off for me. the railcard paid for itself in 1 journey. this is relevant. the image of the staff was terrible back then, imo this played a part in the support for privatisation, private company's would knock the staff into line. I think this played a part in the support for Nationalisation across the board. workers in Nationalised industry's had a terrible image, lazy and inefficient. privatisation would sort them out.So I think the services were just as bad, staff were terrible but prices were far cheaper.