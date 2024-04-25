« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 91979 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 25, 2024, 09:59:37 am
A headline Labour policy I can really get behind!  Hopefully the first of many.

However for as long as they remain lukewarm towards the EU then I'll remain lukewarm towards them.

Are you having a laugh?
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 01:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:54:33 am
Have you worked for other TOCs as a comparisson

Yes. Really does depend on where you work from really. Even down to which depot let alone the toc.
Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 08:48:09 am »
I was talking to a train enthusiast the other day who says the train service was far worse before privatisation. Not sure of his politics but I didn't really use trains much back then so have no comparison.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 09:33:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:09 am
I was talking to a train enthusiast the other day who says the train service was far worse before privatisation. Not sure of his politics but I didn't really use trains much back then so have no comparison.

Privatisation took place between 1994 and 1997. I'm not sure anybody can reliably say how good or bad the service was prior to 1994 when comparing it to what it is now, even if they are a train enthusiast. BR was the butt of many a joke back in the 80s - "coffee has gone up to 80p a slice" - but I'd say only people born prior to 1970 who have actually worked in the industry for an extended period of time both before and after privatisation are really qualified to judge.

You could say trains themselves have improved, but over a 30 year period that's a given. There's still plenty of pre-1994 rolling stock kicking around.

In the early 90s I travelled to Birmingham New Street for a concert, coming back the next day, and it cost me £22.50. A quick look at trainline shows a bewildering set of ticket options. Two "limited availability" singles coming in at around £30 for the pair - but that's for specific trains at specific times; super off peak return for £39; off peak return for £49; anytime return £74; first class singles costing between £48 and £54. The base price isn't unreasonable given a 30 year gap, but it's clear that the current system is a breeding ground for confusion - and I travel fairly regularly and have an idea of what I'm doing.

It's genuinely easier to book a flight on Easyjet. These days I can't even be arsed with Trainline because booking train tickets has become so effing tedious. I just go the Lime Street Station about a week before I'm due to travel, as the people there are nice and know how to get you the best priced tickets.

EDIT: Maybe rail nationalisation could be peeled off into a separate topic?
Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 10:33:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:09 am
I was talking to a train enthusiast the other day who says the train service was far worse before privatisation. Not sure of his politics but I didn't really use trains much back then so have no comparison.
I think the train service was probably just as bad but prices were far cheaper back then.
Ive never really been a regular train user but I did have a few problems when I did use the train. say 1977-92. staff were terrible, no announcements, we planned to go to London one Sunday. got to the train station well before train was due, long train pulls up but no announcement, so looked around to ask a guard to confirm it was London train, yep London train he told me so we jumped on, soon realised something was wrong when we pulled into Chester, checked again and told it was actually the Llandudno train, wasted whole day, we should have arrived in London around mid day, it was evening by the time we arrived, another time I arrived at the station when a train pulled up and thought that's handy, might make that if we hurry, it was around New years, freezing cold and I had 2 kids with me, walking fast on the platform and a saw a guard looking at us rushing but just stepped on the train, another guard saw us and just got on the train ignoring us. train started pulling away and guard starting pissing himself laughing leaning out waving goodbye at us, I hit the roof, had another problem one time as well, the staffs attitude was disgusting, never did their job, didn't give a shit.
Prices were far cheaper though, I remember that for certain. you could buy a yearly rail card, 1/3 rd off journeys. kids £1 for any journey. I took the kids to Wembley one Sunday. £1 return each, 1/3 rd off for me. the railcard paid for itself in 1 journey. this is relevant. the image of the staff was terrible back then, imo this played a part in the support for privatisation, private company's would knock the staff into line. I think this played a part in the support for Nationalisation across the board. workers in Nationalised industry's had a terrible image, lazy and inefficient. privatisation would sort them out.
So I think the services were just as bad, staff were terrible but prices were far cheaper.

Offline west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 11:00:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:09 am
I was talking to a train enthusiast the other day who says the train service was far worse before privatisation. Not sure of his politics but I didn't really use trains much back then so have no comparison.

Theres always a few questions or holes in that argument. Most things have improved over the last 30 due to technology improvements, cars are a lot better now then they were 30 years ago and are more fuel efficient for example, look at TVs as another example, they cost a fraction of what they did 30 years ago, use less electricity and are a lot bigger so debatable how much of the improvement (if there is one) is due to privatisation. Secondly, why are other countries able to run efficient, cheap, publicly owned train services and the UK cant? Is there something wrong with this country that they believe we are inherently unable to run a decent train service? Right wingers like to throw accusations of talking down the country at anyone who disagrees with them but the truth is they have such little faith in the people of this country believing were unable to run our own services.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 11:22:50 am »
The problems weren't caused by nationalisation or solved by privatisation. A nationalised service can work if it is managed properly, there is no idealogical reason why it can't.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 11:25:50 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:33:44 am
Privatisation took place between 1994 and 1997. I'm not sure anybody can reliably say how good or bad the service was prior to 1994 when comparing it to what it is now, even if they are a train enthusiast. BR was the butt of many a joke back in the 80s - "coffee has gone up to 80p a slice" - but I'd say only people born prior to 1970 who have actually worked in the industry for an extended period of time both before and after privatisation are really qualified to judge.

You could say trains themselves have improved, but over a 30 year period that's a given. There's still plenty of pre-1994 rolling stock kicking around.

In the early 90s I travelled to Birmingham New Street for a concert, coming back the next day, and it cost me £22.50. A quick look at trainline shows a bewildering set of ticket options. Two "limited availability" singles coming in at around £30 for the pair - but that's for specific trains at specific times; super off peak return for £39; off peak return for £49; anytime return £74; first class singles costing between £48 and £54. The base price isn't unreasonable given a 30 year gap, but it's clear that the current system is a breeding ground for confusion - and I travel fairly regularly and have an idea of what I'm doing.

It's genuinely easier to book a flight on Easyjet. These days I can't even be arsed with Trainline because booking train tickets has become so effing tedious. I just go the Lime Street Station about a week before I'm due to travel, as the people there are nice and know how to get you the best priced tickets.

EDIT: Maybe rail nationalisation could be peeled off into a separate topic?
The thing I hate is being tied to specific trains at specific times. I have not experienced this in other countries (but my experience of foreign trains is a little limited). Still, in Belgium, I can buy ticket which is valid all day, the train will turn up and be on time, they are generally clean, relatively modern, and not bursting at the seams. Oh, and the fares are much lower.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:22:50 am
The problems weren't caused by nationalisation or solved by privatisation. A nationalised service can work if it is managed properly, there is no idealogical reason why it can't.
I think a lot was to do with the era we lived in back then, lets face it British industry was inefficient. most workers weren't committed to the job. things had to change to take us into the modern world. I don't think people who feel pissed off with this acknowledgement would be too happy with the service and quality of goods and service back then either.
So it wasn't just the Nationalised industry's with a problem, all of British industry had a problem so maybe this should be remembered when judging the argument for Nationalisation.  Nationalised industry's were inefficient, workers had a terrible attitude but this was how the British worker was back then so there is no reason to think things will go back to the way they were before Nationalisation.
 
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:09 am
I was talking to a train enthusiast the other day who says the train service was far worse before privatisation. Not sure of his politics but I didn't really use trains much back then so have no comparison.
don't forget at the time of privatisation, the rail industry was suffering being run into the ground and under funded by a previous generation of Tories
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:22:50 am
The problems weren't caused by nationalisation or solved by privatisation. A nationalised service can work if it is managed properly, there is no idealogical reason why it can't.
the ideological reason why it can't is down to the Tories nothing more
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:09 am
I was talking to a train enthusiast the other day who says the train service was far worse before privatisation. Not sure of his politics but I didn't really use trains much back then so have no comparison.

Enthusiasts do tend to lean right I find. Just an observation of course.
Online B0151?

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:56:07 am
don't forget at the time of privatisation, the rail industry was suffering being run into the ground and under funded by a previous generation of Tories
Exactly. Just think if same thing happened to NHS, some of the people (no doubt privileged to have good health insurance) would be talking about the NHS problems as reason we had to privatise that too.
