« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 90074 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,198
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3080 on: April 12, 2024, 01:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 01:33:05 pm
They are now going after Rayner for breaking electoral law - being registered in the wrong constituency. ::)

 
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3081 on: April 12, 2024, 01:39:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 01:35:10 pm
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise


Absolutely. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3082 on: April 12, 2024, 01:42:26 pm »
We will once again, get constantly reminded that Johnson lost his job for eating cake and not the reality that he lost his job for being a liar.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,764
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3083 on: April 12, 2024, 01:44:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 01:35:10 pm
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise

I'm fucking fuming, GMP are too understaffed to be wasting time on shit like this - sort out the robbing little bastards first eh?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3084 on: April 12, 2024, 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 01:35:10 pm
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise

I'm not sure its honestly that much to do with Rayner herself, more the fact that she is a senior Labour figure and the Tories are so buried in sleeze that they will grab anything that helps play into the "they're all the same" narrative that people on the right love to push.

I mean its nonsense, but it won't stop them trying, they are desperate.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3085 on: April 12, 2024, 02:13:13 pm »
Dan Hodges is one of the journalists leading the attack on Rayner, Ive just discovered he is Glenda Jacksons son  :o
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3086 on: April 12, 2024, 02:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 02:13:13 pm
Dan Hodges is one of the journalists leading the attack on Rayner, Ive just discovered he is Glenda Jacksons son  :o


Yeah I know, that connection is pretty nuts!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3087 on: April 12, 2024, 03:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 02:13:13 pm
Dan Hodges is one of the journalists leading the attack on Rayner, Ive just discovered he is Glenda Jacksons son  :o


I have always assumed she accidentally dropped him on his head many times as a kid.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3088 on: April 12, 2024, 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 12, 2024, 02:02:36 pm
I'm not sure its honestly that much to do with Rayner herself, more the fact that she is a senior Labour figure and the Tories are so buried in sleeze that they will grab anything that helps play into the "they're all the same" narrative that people on the right love to push.

I mean its nonsense, but it won't stop them trying, they are desperate.
That's about it, it's not just the narrative the right want to push, people who should know the difference say Labour are just as bad.
It's important for Labour to hammer this point after Raynor is cleared, the whole country knew the Torys were going to get nasty and it's important the public should expect more of this over the rest of the year.  Police resources used to investigate a possible £1.500 claim which had already faced scrutiny and cleared while many Torys get away with Millions in tax evasion, not avoidance, yet a excuse of honest mistake I forgot is accepted.
We can expect more of this and the public need to be aware of it. the more the Torys try it the more they lose the respect of the country.
« Last Edit: April 12, 2024, 04:45:03 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,198
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3089 on: April 12, 2024, 03:38:32 pm »
The chances of anything happening are minimal
Quote
I'm not sure this police investigation into whether Angela Rayner broke electoral law will get very far.  When we found on C4 News in Stoke by-election that Ukip leader was registered at address he'd told me he'd never yet visited, Staffs police investigated & dropped the case.

And in a 1991 BBC Panorama programme we showed PM John Major had been registered in 1968 at a house the owner told me he'd never lived at - not even for one night.  Again, there was a big fuss, but no action was taken.

https://twitter.com/michaellcrick/status/1778762308606447834?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Its just harassment
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3090 on: April 12, 2024, 03:46:38 pm »
I don't know if it's true but read the Mail tried to dig up some dirt, best they could get was Neighbours say they never saw her, turns out those were people who lived 2 streets from her house. you would assume they went knocking on the doors in her street first and got nothing.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3091 on: April 12, 2024, 04:02:08 pm »
Tories holding on to these attacks before an election is about as desperate as it gets.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3092 on: April 12, 2024, 04:07:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 12, 2024, 02:02:36 pm
I'm not sure its honestly that much to do with Rayner herself, more the fact that she is a senior Labour figure and the Tories are so buried in sleeze that they will grab anything that helps play into the "they're all the same" narrative that people on the right love to push.

I mean its nonsense, but it won't stop them trying, they are desperate.
It sounds to me like classic distraction tactics probably to stop further coverage of the Wragg scandal. You get the feeling that some big names might have been caught up in that.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3093 on: April 12, 2024, 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on April 12, 2024, 03:15:36 pm
That's about it, it's not just the narrative the right want to push, people who should know the difference say Labour are just as bad.
It's important for Labour to hammer this point after Raynor is cleared, the whole country knew the Torys were going to get nasty and it's important the public should expect more of this over the rest of the year.  Police resources used to investigate a possible £1.500 claim which had already faced scrutiny and cleared while many Torys get away with Millions in tax avoidance, not evasion, avoidance. yet a excuse of honest mistake I forgot is accepted.
We can expect more of this and the public need to be aware of it. the more the Torys try it the more they lose the respect of the country.


Do you mean that the right way? Tax avoidence is completely legal. Pension payments are essentially tax avoiding measures.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3094 on: April 12, 2024, 04:44:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 12, 2024, 04:34:08 pm
Do you mean that the right way? Tax avoidence is completely legal. Pension payments are essentially tax avoiding measures.
:) Yep. typing away without concentrating.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3095 on: April 12, 2024, 06:47:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 12, 2024, 03:38:32 pm
The chances of anything happening are minimal
https://twitter.com/michaellcrick/status/1778762308606447834?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Its just harassment

Throwing mud to see what sticks at this point.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3096 on: April 12, 2024, 07:05:14 pm »
This Rayner issue is just this weeks look over there Tory effort.  They have absolutely zip to offer to the electorate, beyond ongoing misery.

And heres the latest Tory quitter

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/graham-stuart-quits-energy-minister-tory-mp/

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68797259
« Last Edit: April 12, 2024, 07:09:27 pm by TSC »
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,929
  • ....mmm
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3097 on: April 12, 2024, 08:26:52 pm »
Fucking vile lot.
Logged
:D

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3098 on: April 12, 2024, 10:17:04 pm »
The hypocrisy is staggering. Jeremy H*nt owns so many properties he cant remember how many. But its all hidden behind a blind trust so the public have no way of knowing what hes doing with his tax affairs. A single mum sells a council house for a gain that is pocket change for these c*nts and its a police matter. They have clearly leaned on the police here which is an abuse of power.

They tried the same trick with Starmer over lockdown breaches and got nowhere. Its all about stemming the tide of bad news for a few days. Id like to see Labour throwing the kitchen sink at this lot.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3099 on: April 12, 2024, 10:25:49 pm »
Desperate stuff.

It never changes, though.  Labour have always been held to different standards and have to jump through numerous hoops.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3100 on: April 12, 2024, 10:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on April 12, 2024, 10:17:04 pm
The hypocrisy is staggering. Jeremy H*nt owns so many properties he cant remember how many. But its all hidden behind a blind trust so the public have no way of knowing what hes doing with his tax affairs. A single mum sells a council house for a gain that is pocket change for these c*nts and its a police matter. They have clearly leaned on the police here which is an abuse of power.

They tried the same trick with Starmer over lockdown breaches and got nowhere. Its all about stemming the tide of bad news for a few days. Id like to see Labour throwing the kitchen sink at this lot.

Grant Shapps or whatever he calls himself these days welcomes investigation into Rayner.

https://www.itn.co.uk/news/shapps-welcomes-police-investigation-rayner

I wonder why

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/labour-grant-shapps-probe-tory-sleaze-scandal-boris-johnson-b966225.html
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,802
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3101 on: April 13, 2024, 07:12:08 am »
Wont somebody please spare a thought for petrified billionaires and millionaires:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/13/uk-non-doms-uk-labour-tax-plans
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,871
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3102 on: April 13, 2024, 07:51:57 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on April 12, 2024, 10:17:04 pm
The hypocrisy is staggering. Jeremy H*nt owns so many properties he cant remember how many. But its all hidden behind a blind trust so the public have no way of knowing what hes doing with his tax affairs. A single mum sells a council house for a gain that is pocket change for these c*nts and its a police matter. They have clearly leaned on the police here which is an abuse of power.

They tried the same trick with Starmer over lockdown breaches and got nowhere. Its all about stemming the tide of bad news for a few days. Id like to see Labour throwing the kitchen sink at this lot.

Exactly £1.5 vs £1.5bil+ of Tory illegal shit, like Mone.

Torys are in total dead cat mode but failing miserably.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,473
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3103 on: April 17, 2024, 02:47:12 pm »
That was a good response from Starmer today. Keep highlighting the staggering, unearned wealth and the tax evasion of the Prime Minister (and other leading Tories). They hate Angela Rayner precisely because she is working class. And smart. And threatening to them. Starmer should keep on pointing all these things out because it gets them where it hurts.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3104 on: April 17, 2024, 03:33:38 pm »
A dozen detectives for a Tory dead cat story.
The GMP are as rotten as the MET.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,473
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 10:30:09 am »
Two huge figures in Labour politics died earlier this week - Frank Field, local MP, Child Poverty Action Group director, briefly a Minister under Blair and an independent and maverick thinker all his life.

And David Marquand, the social-democratic intellectual. Wrote one of the greatest political biographies of the last 100 years (on Ramsay MacDonald) and several other books on British and European history and politics which still stand tall (The Progressive Dilemma and The Unprincipled Society particularly).

https://labourlist.org/2024/04/frank-field-david-marquand-tributes-paid-death-funeral/
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 10:31:55 am »
Arguably deserves its own thread but I'll put it here.  Very sad news, albeit not unexpected given his recent health issues.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68887629
Former Labour minister Frank Field dies aged 81

Former Labour minister and crossbench peer Frank Field has died aged 81, his family has announced.

"He will be mourned by admirers across politics but above all he will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have enjoyed his laughter and friendship," a statement said.

Lord Field spent 40 years as MP for Birkenhead and was a leading voice on welfare reform for much of his career.

RIP Frank.  Apparently he was my MP when I was born before we moved saaarf.  Tainted his reputation more recently - primarily his stance on Brexit for me - but did and campaigned for a lot of good over his lifetime.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:35 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,198
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Angela Rayner just murdered Oliver Dowden at PMQs. 

Total destruction. Very funny.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 01:01:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:55:36 pm
Angela Rayner just murdered Oliver Dowden at PMQs. 

Total destruction. Very funny.
  Could be worse, my dad called me Half-Pint when I was little  :)
Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨 NEW: Angela Rayner says the Tories ditched their biggest election winner - Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson - and replaced him with a "pint size loser" #PMQs
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:01:27 pm
  Could be worse, my dad called me Half-Pint when I was little  :)
Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨 NEW: Angela Rayner says the Tories ditched their biggest election winner - Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson - and replaced him with a "pint size loser" #PMQs
I'm glad to see the Tory smear campaign has done nothing to dull her fire!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,256
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 01:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:30:09 am
Two huge figures in Labour politics died earlier this week - Frank Field, local MP, Child Poverty Action Group director, briefly a Minister under Blair and an independent and maverick thinker all his life.
Yep, RIP both.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:31:55 am
Arguably deserves its own thread but I'll put it here.  Very sad news, albeit not unexpected given his recent health issues.

RIP Frank.  Apparently he was my MP when I was born before we moved saaarf.  Tainted his reputation more recently - primarily his stance on Brexit for me - but did and campaigned for a lot of good over his lifetime.

Was also my MP and personally intervened after my wife was denied a visa to the UK in 2008. 

RIP
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 