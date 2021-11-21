« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 01:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:33:05 pm
They are now going after Rayner for breaking electoral law - being registered in the wrong constituency. ::)

 
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 01:39:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:35:10 pm
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise


Absolutely. 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm »
We will once again, get constantly reminded that Johnson lost his job for eating cake and not the reality that he lost his job for being a liar.

Online rob1966

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 01:44:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:35:10 pm
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise

I'm fucking fuming, GMP are too understaffed to be wasting time on shit like this - sort out the robbing little bastards first eh?
Online filopastry

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:35:10 pm
If it were you or I and someone reported this to the police, nothing would happen. Literally nothing. This is a total waste of everyones time and they wont bring any charges.


One thing it shows is that Angela Rayner is felt to be a real threat to the Tories, they wouldnt bother otherwise

I'm not sure its honestly that much to do with Rayner herself, more the fact that she is a senior Labour figure and the Tories are so buried in sleeze that they will grab anything that helps play into the "they're all the same" narrative that people on the right love to push.

I mean its nonsense, but it won't stop them trying, they are desperate.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 02:13:13 pm »
Dan Hodges is one of the journalists leading the attack on Rayner, Ive just discovered he is Glenda Jacksons son  :o
Online filopastry

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 02:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:13:13 pm
Dan Hodges is one of the journalists leading the attack on Rayner, Ive just discovered he is Glenda Jacksons son  :o


Yeah I know, that connection is pretty nuts!
Online west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 03:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:13:13 pm
Dan Hodges is one of the journalists leading the attack on Rayner, Ive just discovered he is Glenda Jacksons son  :o


I have always assumed she accidentally dropped him on his head many times as a kid.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:02:36 pm
I'm not sure its honestly that much to do with Rayner herself, more the fact that she is a senior Labour figure and the Tories are so buried in sleeze that they will grab anything that helps play into the "they're all the same" narrative that people on the right love to push.

I mean its nonsense, but it won't stop them trying, they are desperate.
That's about it, it's not just the narrative the right want to push, people who should know the difference say Labour are just as bad.
It's important for Labour to hammer this point after Raynor is cleared, the whole country knew the Torys were going to get nasty and it's important the public should expect more of this over the rest of the year.  Police resources used to investigate a possible £1.500 claim which had already faced scrutiny and cleared while many Torys get away with Millions in tax evasion, not avoidance, yet a excuse of honest mistake I forgot is accepted.
We can expect more of this and the public need to be aware of it. the more the Torys try it the more they lose the respect of the country.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 03:38:32 pm »
The chances of anything happening are minimal
Quote
I'm not sure this police investigation into whether Angela Rayner broke electoral law will get very far.  When we found on C4 News in Stoke by-election that Ukip leader was registered at address he'd told me he'd never yet visited, Staffs police investigated & dropped the case.

And in a 1991 BBC Panorama programme we showed PM John Major had been registered in 1968 at a house the owner told me he'd never lived at - not even for one night.  Again, there was a big fuss, but no action was taken.

https://twitter.com/michaellcrick/status/1778762308606447834?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Its just harassment
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm »
I don't know if it's true but read the Mail tried to dig up some dirt, best they could get was Neighbours say they never saw her, turns out those were people who lived 2 streets from her house. you would assume they went knocking on the doors in her street first and got nothing.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 04:02:08 pm »
Tories holding on to these attacks before an election is about as desperate as it gets.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 04:07:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:02:36 pm
I'm not sure its honestly that much to do with Rayner herself, more the fact that she is a senior Labour figure and the Tories are so buried in sleeze that they will grab anything that helps play into the "they're all the same" narrative that people on the right love to push.

I mean its nonsense, but it won't stop them trying, they are desperate.
It sounds to me like classic distraction tactics probably to stop further coverage of the Wragg scandal. You get the feeling that some big names might have been caught up in that.
Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:15:36 pm
That's about it, it's not just the narrative the right want to push, people who should know the difference say Labour are just as bad.
It's important for Labour to hammer this point after Raynor is cleared, the whole country knew the Torys were going to get nasty and it's important the public should expect more of this over the rest of the year.  Police resources used to investigate a possible £1.500 claim which had already faced scrutiny and cleared while many Torys get away with Millions in tax avoidance, not evasion, avoidance. yet a excuse of honest mistake I forgot is accepted.
We can expect more of this and the public need to be aware of it. the more the Torys try it the more they lose the respect of the country.


Do you mean that the right way? Tax avoidence is completely legal. Pension payments are essentially tax avoiding measures.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 04:44:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:34:08 pm
Do you mean that the right way? Tax avoidence is completely legal. Pension payments are essentially tax avoiding measures.
:) Yep. typing away without concentrating.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 06:47:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:38:32 pm
The chances of anything happening are minimal
https://twitter.com/michaellcrick/status/1778762308606447834?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Its just harassment

Throwing mud to see what sticks at this point.
Online TSC

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 07:05:14 pm »
This Rayner issue is just this weeks look over there Tory effort.  They have absolutely zip to offer to the electorate, beyond ongoing misery.

And heres the latest Tory quitter

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/graham-stuart-quits-energy-minister-tory-mp/

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68797259
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 08:26:52 pm »
Fucking vile lot.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 10:17:04 pm »
The hypocrisy is staggering. Jeremy H*nt owns so many properties he cant remember how many. But its all hidden behind a blind trust so the public have no way of knowing what hes doing with his tax affairs. A single mum sells a council house for a gain that is pocket change for these c*nts and its a police matter. They have clearly leaned on the police here which is an abuse of power.

They tried the same trick with Starmer over lockdown breaches and got nowhere. Its all about stemming the tide of bad news for a few days. Id like to see Labour throwing the kitchen sink at this lot.
