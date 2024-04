IIRC the cause isn't falling birthrates but families being priced out of London (or at least certain areas of London). So from a teacher recruitment perspective the demand isn't falling, it's just moving elsewhere.



All the primary schools around here (Leicestershire) are fit to bursting. My youngest is in year 3 and is in a class of 36 kids - as I understand it they were allowed to go over the legal limit of 35 due to enrolling some refugee families after the school year started. A new primary school has been mooted but some of the housing developers have been dragging their feet over the Section 106 payments.There's definitely a former Londoner enclave here which I guess is due to us having a direct train service to London. My eldest's Sunday football team have picked up some cracking lads in the past 18 months from kids of families that moved up from London! If I had the choice between a flat in London or a family home here for the same price then I'd be out of London like a shot too!