Yes, recruitment is a real issue so teachers leaving private education wouldnt be hard pressed to find employment
It wont really solve anything. We trained (I think) 17% of the physics teachers required last year.
There is no one left to teach physics. Even private schools have desperate struggles.
Now interestingly, of those 17% 57% came from outside of the EU.
So basically, teaching is becoming an overseas recruitment profession.
WLR is right that some primary schools are closing as the birthrate drops, but it wont help secondary schools where recruitment is terminal