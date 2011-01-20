Someone once told me that their parents made real sacrifices to send them to private school and that some days they only had beans on toast for tea.They were being serious.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W