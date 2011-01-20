« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:42 pm
Theyd have closed any way. But no one wants to hear that. 
If private schools cant make efficiency savings to absorb at least half of the VAT rise, then theyre fucking shit.  We shaved 4% off our budget for next year, it wasnt that easy but certainly not life changing as a one off.  (I then found £285k down the back of the sofa so weve uncut the 4% again)

And no one can afford £15k but not £16.5k.  No one.

But think about those families, working their fingers to the bone, not going on a second holiday, giving up an SUV to put little Timmy through some snotty school. They are the real victims here, the c*nts.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
But think about those families, working their fingers to the bone, not going on a second holiday, giving up an SUV to put little Timmy through some snotty school. They are the real victims here, the c*nts.
Someone once told me that their parents made real sacrifices to send them to private school and that some days they only had beans on toast for tea.

They  were being serious. 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm
Someone once told me that their parents made real sacrifices to send them to private school and that some days they only had beans on toast for tea.

They  were being serious. 

Yep. Short of farmers and fishermen after Brexit, those people moaning about Private school VAT exemption being taken away deserve to be brushed aside and put into a massive box, then chucked into the dirty Thames.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 11:15:29 pm »
there's still an abundance of vacancies in state schools, right?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 03:45:19 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:15:29 pm
there's still an abundance of vacancies in state schools, right?

Depends where in the country Im guessing, schools are closing in London because theres not enough kids.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 07:44:59 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:15:29 pm
there's still an abundance of vacancies in state schools, right?

Yes, recruitment is a real issue so teachers leaving private education wouldnt be hard pressed to find employment
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 08:06:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm
Someone once told me that their parents made real sacrifices to send them to private school and that some days they only had beans on toast for tea.

They  were being serious. 
I am sure that is true. But I'd be surprised if it's more than one family per school.
My guess would be that most families involved will find their were tax giveaways in the last budget that will plug the gap. Failing that they might have to turn the hot tubs off in the school over night, or have fewer people manning the helipad.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 08:24:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:06:26 am
I am sure that is true. But I'd be surprised if it's more than one family per school.
My guess would be that most families involved will find their were tax giveaways in the last budget that will plug the gap. Failing that they might have to turn the hot tubs off in the school over night, or have fewer people manning the helipad.

Whilst commuting to my minimum wage job, I heard schoolkids moaning that their latest ski holiday wasn't as good as they'd have wanted it to be.
