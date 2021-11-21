« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:42 pm
Theyd have closed any way. But no one wants to hear that. 
If private schools cant make efficiency savings to absorb at least half of the VAT rise, then theyre fucking shit.  We shaved 4% off our budget for next year, it wasnt that easy but certainly not life changing as a one off.  (I then found £285k down the back of the sofa so weve uncut the 4% again)

And no one can afford £15k but not £16.5k.  No one.

But think about those families, working their fingers to the bone, not going on a second holiday, giving up an SUV to put little Timmy through some snotty school. They are the real victims here, the c*nts.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
But think about those families, working their fingers to the bone, not going on a second holiday, giving up an SUV to put little Timmy through some snotty school. They are the real victims here, the c*nts.
Someone once told me that their parents made real sacrifices to send them to private school and that some days they only had beans on toast for tea.

They  were being serious. 
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm
Someone once told me that their parents made real sacrifices to send them to private school and that some days they only had beans on toast for tea.

They  were being serious. 

Yep. Short of farmers and fishermen after Brexit, those people moaning about Private school VAT exemption being taken away deserve to be brushed aside and put into a massive box, then chucked into the dirty Thames.
there's still an abundance of vacancies in state schools, right?
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:15:29 pm
there's still an abundance of vacancies in state schools, right?

Depends where in the country Im guessing, schools are closing in London because theres not enough kids.
