Even despite being almost 40-years old, Jones is still ridiculously naive. As part of his leaving article, he has said there is a campaign called we deserve better that is raising money to help green and left wing candidates. Something that has no chance of success.



" He may even - in the Trotskyist tradition he inherited from mum and dad - want another Tory one in the belief that it will intensify the class struggle and bring socialist revolution and working-class power closer to Britain.

not to mention that of the three names of people associated with 'We Deserve Better' that he and the guardian championed, they've already had to edit it to delete one of the names. On account of Hamza Ali Shah being proven a filthy sectarian, racist, anti-abortion misogynist and a homophobe on twitter.This is who he and the Guardian point their readers to, when warning about the dangers of Labour being elected...! Pretty instructive he can promote abhorrent hateful c*nts like Hamza but can't get behind the idea of a democratic labour governmentAhem, not mum and dad but "his ancestors"Seems like that was part of his strategy to avoid naming his Militant Tendency parents when he was referring to his family's history with the labour party. Long line of entryism I guess, and both generations present at the scene of the most prominent (and greatest failures) outings of the fringe left using Labour's machinery for as long as could be tolerated by non-cranks (not very long).How lame/conservative is Jones by the way, how can some people view him as rebellious when he's an oxford graduate who's unthinkingly taken on his parents exact politics.It's been a very funny few days since he left!