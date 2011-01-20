The weird thing about some of these threads (to me, and fair enough I'm a bit of a thick knobhead) is that (again my) the reason I feel that the Labour Party exists is to help the people of the country above those of those that would do them harm.There is a bit of 'wiggle-room' in what you think about those that would do harm (Government/Armed Forces/Businesses/Country whatever) and those that could be brought on board to do the good for eveyrone - employees or otherwise.One view is that the 'enemy' is the 'enemy' regardless of circumstances or change or agreements able to be made to benefit the many and not the few.That's all a bit of an overview of what I'm thinking when Labour hopefully get back in power. There does seem to be a disconnect between people that I would have assumed wanted the same thing as me - and that can be for many reasons. You get the idea from talking to some Labour Supporters that they have been born with a silver spoon in their mouths - haven't had to move around a lot, didn't live in abject poverty, had two parents for their lives, didn't have to move schools twenty times, didn't spend much of their young lives getting battered and enjoying the NHS from the inside - that kind of thing.I kind of feel I'm a bit empathic in that I have seen some crap and I saw (for instance) - the wanton and (to me) actually evil shit that she and her dickhead party pulled on the poor and vunerable at the time.So, we have some people that don't think like I do because of a disconnect of wealth/circumstances and there are others that probably have another level of disconnect due to age - if you are 20 or 30 then you can't even imagine what it was like for poor people when Thatcher came in and wrecked the place.In the same manner, if you are rich(ish) or young(ish) then again, you can't have understood what change was brought in when Labour got back into power again - though the same things that the Tories did last time they are doing again.Which brings me to my actual meandering pointI want Labour in because I KNOW the damage that it has on the poor and weak and needy and especially poor kids. The lack of places to play or grow or be safe or even be happy have been destroyed again by the Tories who just want Torybots to work til they die to give money to their mates. I care about these people because they are me when I was young and not so young. It astounds me that someone on one hand can say they are 'socialist' and yet don't seem to care for the PEOPLE that are impacted by what is going on.For me it should ALL be about the PEOPLE. Because without people is Socialism even a thing?Reading the Owen Jones thing, I wonder. Does he really give a flying fuck about kids that are homeless or estranged or in dire straits - being abused or beaten up or homeless or barely able to eat and never feeling safe?I don't get that disconnect. I don't get that people can say 'They are all the same' when they have never fucking ever experienced anything about what the difference actually was.I can't accept that they can, because if they knew the difference and don't give a fuck anyway about anyone - then wow. Just wow. Probably borderline evil itself to have that little regard for your fellow man.If idealogy or being right or proving a point of wanting 'this' instead of shit that would actually help people in the real world then what are you actually thinking? What is your actual aim?My aim and hope is that if Labour get in, then the damage can be reversed. Real people. Real kids. Struggling every minute of every day get some respite. The services and things that should be available to society and those in it could begin to be restored. The hope that has been smashed could being to be restored. People can actually think about being valuable and safe and wanted and needed and part of our society.The place is a fucking shambles at the moment, but not much more of a shambles as when those fucking Tories fucked us all last time.