Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm
Its fine Owen Jones fucking off from the party, but why tell people to vote for Greens and Independents? What a knob.
Yep, he's wealthy enough to suffer zero consequences of any sort of post-election turmoil.
You could make a long list actually, if Zeb was still here he'd tell you to start with the lexiters, KH.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
Yep, he's wealthy enough to suffer zero consequences of any sort of post-election turmoil.
You could make a long list actually, if Zeb was still here he'd tell you to start with the lexiters, KH.
Owen Jones is basically Trotskyist talksport.

Say something to rile people up and get clicks.  And we fall for it every time.


Like talksport he is best ignored. He has an agenda and thats clicks.  Thats it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 08:12:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
Owen Jones is basically Trotskyist talksport.

Say something to rile people up and get clicks.  And we fall for it every time.


Like talksport he is best ignored. He has an agenda and thats clicks.  Thats it.
:) I made the same point replying to one of his tweets, he's the Katie Hopkins of the left, always trying to be controversial to get a reaction, all about keeping himself relevant, best ignore him.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:13:04 pm
Hello Paul mate.
Jiminy has already kindly highlighted the 'saviour' reference.

I'm not sure you can state your post is polarising - as Yorky pointed out, for someone who usually doesn't comment on politics your observation is quite visceral.
After five indescribably awful Tory PM's, one of which is one of the worst human beings on the planet and one of which has caused mortgages to rise for millions of young people crippling their disposable income, you've decided its Starmer who you "detest".
A massive twat.
A PM QT soundbite opportunist.
A gobshite.
Snivelling and horrible like a Tory.
Unlikeable.

There's at least two current MP's who I'd have loved, absolutely loved to have seen as leader before Starmer (Cooper first, Benn Second), but Keir (Hi bigbone  ;) ) is on the brink of sending the actual real twats and gobshites of this country out to vote Labour. They all might just go and do it.

And Paul, believe me, it is not just because the Tory's have fucked us up, these fuckers will still vote for them. It's because they'll hopefully accept a Labour Government with Starmer as their PM.








Praise the fucking Lord please for fucks sake.
Hi C ...What you did there. 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 12:09:57 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:24:04 am
Very respectively I ask is this post part of the hyperbole mate?
I actually entered the thread knowing there'd be a reaction.

Is the actual situation that .... the deed was done by Nike ...... lots of people in the media stamp their feet and go nuts ......Starmer was asked to comment ....... and without little effort of wasted time Starmer agrees it should be changed?
He could have said whose arsed.
He could have said its boss as it is.
He could have said anything but it doesn't matter what, by virtue that he commented it has become "Starmer calls for..."; "Starmer weighs in....".
He'll receive criticism from those who want to anyway.

Part of the hyperbole? Not sure what you mean.

My point is that he seems to go out of his way to cater for people who are not core Labour supporters. I have a very bad feeling that that will continue in government. I know from experience that that is how Labour lost Scotland-it was not all down to a huge desire for independence, but as much the perceived distaste for Labours drift to the right and their taking for granted their safe seats. They may very well be given another chance in Scotland because people have short memories, but how long will it last if the pandering to the right/centrist voters of England continues?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 12:12:04 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:09:57 am
Part of the hyperbole? Not sure what you mean.

My point is that he seems to go out of his way to cater for people who are not core Labour supporters. I have a very bad feeling that that will continue in government. I know from experience that that is how Labour lost Scotland-it was not all down to a huge desire for independence, but as much the perceived distaste for Labours drift to the right and their taking for granted their safe seats. They may very well be given another chance in Scotland because people have short memories, but how long will it last if the pandering to the right/centrist voters of England and Wales continues?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 12:15:10 am
Maybe
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 08:13:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
Owen Jones is basically Trotskyist talksport.

Ha ha  ;D


Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 08:29:35 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:09:57 am
Part of the hyperbole? Not sure what you mean.

My point is that he seems to go out of his way to cater for people who are not core Labour supporters.

Catering to the broader electorate is the route to power. 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 10:01:44 am
How do I find out who my candidate will be for Anglesey?  Or hasn't it been decided yet?

I find it very confusing, with the Welsh Assembly, who is who.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 11:19:37 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:01:44 am
How do I find out who my candidate will be for Anglesey?  Or hasn't it been decided yet?

I find it very confusing, with the Welsh Assembly, who is who.
sometimes the quickest route is via an 'Elections' page or something similar on your local council's website.

Found this that lists MPs and AMs for the county councill (not sure if that's your area).
https://democracy.anglesey.gov.uk/mgGeneric.aspx?MD=YourMPMEPandAM&bcr=1&LLL=0

If that is your area, you're in Ynys Môn constituency. Googling 'Ynys Môn election candidates I found a couple of recent headlines saying that Plaid and Labour have selected their candidates. Labour's is Ieuan Môn Williams. Not sure if the current conservative MP has said if she's gonna stand again?

Heres the list of labour candidate selections that have been confirmed around the country, for anyone else wondering the same
https://labourlist.org/2024/03/our-rolling-list-of-labour-parliamentary-candidate-selections/
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 12:25:22 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:19:37 am
sometimes the quickest route is via an 'Elections' page or something similar on your local council's website.

Found this that lists MPs and AMs for the county councill (not sure if that's your area).
https://democracy.anglesey.gov.uk/mgGeneric.aspx?MD=YourMPMEPandAM&bcr=1&LLL=0

If that is your area, you're in Ynys Môn constituency. Googling 'Ynys Môn election candidates I found a couple of recent headlines saying that Plaid and Labour have selected their candidates. Labour's is Ieuan Môn Williams. Not sure if the current conservative MP has said if she's gonna stand again?

Heres the list of labour candidate selections that have been confirmed around the country, for anyone else wondering the same
https://labourlist.org/2024/03/our-rolling-list-of-labour-parliamentary-candidate-selections/

Thank you 👍
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 01:07:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:29:35 am
Catering to the broader electorate is the route to power.

I am aware of this. Im more concerned about what comes after.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 01:55:18 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:07:07 pm
I am aware of this. Im more concerned about what comes after.

The last Labour government got a hell of a lot of shite from the left for not being properly left, for being pink rather than properly red, for being little different from the Tories, especially in the fundamentals. The last Labour government was hugely better than the Tories that preceded them and the Tories that followed.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 01:58:09 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 03:49:55 pm
No ones listening to him anyway imo, other than those who already agree. Or those who would never agree, but like to get mad at Owen Jones.

The last substantive achievement I saw from Jones was him getting a feminist journalist kicked out from the Guardian for being anti-trans.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:24:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:58:09 pm
The last substantive achievement I saw from Jones was him getting a feminist journalist kicked out from the Guardian for being anti-trans.

If you mean Suzanne Moore;

Owen cant take the credit for that, 338 people signed a petition for the editor to look at her article, this included colleagues and politicians, an editorial team that was constantly removing pieces in her work that they considered transphobic and she resigned

She added that she had never fitted in at The Guardian, saying: "The personal becomes political at the moment you never feel clean enough. I was always somehow inappropriate.



Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:30:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:24:04 pm
If you mean Suzanne Moore;

Owen cant take the credit for that, 338 people signed a petition for the editor to look at her article, this included colleagues and politicians, an editorial team that was constantly removing pieces in her work that they considered transphobic and she resigned

She added that she had never fitted in at The Guardian, saying: "The personal becomes political at the moment you never feel clean enough. I was always somehow inappropriate.

Yeah, that was a bad moment for the Guardian. Most of the signatories I'd never heard of. In fact they seemed to be technical staff, computer geeks etc rather than writers and journalists. Owen Jones might indeed have been the only journalist who wanted his colleague gagged and censored - and gagged, let's remember, for having the wrong opinions. A scabby moment for him. The inner Stalinist coming out.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:36:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:30:48 pm
Yeah, that was a bad moment for the Guardian. Most of the signatories I'd never heard of. In fact they seemed to be technical staff, computer geeks etc rather than writers and journalists. Owen Jones might indeed have been the only journalist who wanted his colleague gagged and censored - and gagged, let's remember, for having the wrong opinions. A scabby moment for him. The inner Stalinist coming out.

You must have missed the part where I mentioned the editorial team were constantly removing her transphobic comments from her articles.

Im not sure why if you have heard of the signatories or not is relevant?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:42:37 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:36:58 pm
You must have missed the part where I mentioned the editorial team were constantly removing her transphobic comments from her articles.

Im not sure why if you have heard of the signatories or not is relevant?

I didn't know about the the "constant" censorship you refer to. I'm a bit surprised at that.

I think it is relevant though. If Suzanne Moore had been hounded out by fellow journalists that would certainly affected my view of whether I wanted to read the Guardian or not. Others too I suspect. But a callow graduate who's just emerged from university all fired up by their own sense of virtue? Not so much. I can dismiss that bit more easily. That's the precisely the sort of person I would expect to call for the sacking of a colleague. Owen Jones too.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:06:03 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:42:37 pm
I didn't know about the the "constant" censorship you refer to. I'm a bit surprised at that.

I think it is relevant though. If Suzanne Moore had been hounded out by fellow journalists that would certainly affected my view of whether I wanted to read the Guardian or not. Others too I suspect. But a callow graduate who's just emerged from university all fired up by their own sense of virtue? Not so much. I can dismiss that bit more easily. That's the precisely the sort of person I would expect to call for the sacking of a colleague. Owen Jones too.

Youo've never heard of them but assume they are callow graduates straight out of uni?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:34:06 pm
The weird thing about some of these threads (to me, and fair enough I'm a bit of a thick knobhead) is that (again my) the reason I feel that the Labour Party exists is to help the people of the country above those of those that would do them harm.

There is a bit of 'wiggle-room' in what you think about those that would do harm (Government/Armed Forces/Businesses/Country whatever) and those that could be brought on board to do the good for eveyrone - employees or otherwise.

One view is that the 'enemy' is the 'enemy' regardless of circumstances or change or agreements able to be made to benefit the many and not the few.

That's all a bit of an overview of what I'm thinking when Labour hopefully get back in power. There does seem to be a disconnect between people that I would have assumed wanted the same thing as me - and that can be for many reasons. You get the idea from talking to some Labour Supporters that they have been born with a silver spoon in their mouths - haven't had to move around a lot, didn't live in abject poverty, had two parents for their lives, didn't have to move schools twenty times, didn't spend much of their young lives getting battered and enjoying the NHS from the inside - that kind of thing.

I kind of feel I'm a bit empathic in that I have seen some crap and I saw (for instance) - the wanton and (to me) actually evil shit that she and her dickhead party pulled on the poor and vunerable at the time.

So, we have some people that don't think like I do because of a disconnect of wealth/circumstances and there are others that probably have another level of disconnect due to age - if you are 20 or 30 then you can't even imagine what it was like for poor people when Thatcher came in and wrecked the place.

In the same manner, if you are rich(ish) or young(ish) then again, you can't have understood what change was brought in when Labour got back into power again - though the same things that the Tories did last time they are doing again.


Which brings me to my actual meandering point :D


I want Labour in because I KNOW the damage that it has on the poor and weak and needy and especially poor kids. The lack of places to play or grow or be safe or even be happy have been destroyed again by the Tories who just want Torybots to work til they die to give money to their mates. I care about these  people because they are me when I was young and not so young. It astounds me that someone on one hand can say they are 'socialist' and yet don't seem to care for the PEOPLE that are impacted by what is going on.For me it should ALL be about the PEOPLE. Because without people is Socialism even a thing?

Reading the Owen Jones thing, I wonder. Does he really give a flying fuck about kids that are homeless or estranged or in dire straits - being abused or beaten up or homeless or barely able to eat and never feeling safe?


I don't get that disconnect. I don't get that people can say 'They are all the same' when they have never fucking ever experienced anything about what the difference actually was.

I can't accept that they can, because if they knew the difference and don't give a fuck anyway about anyone - then wow. Just wow. Probably borderline evil itself to have that little regard for your fellow man.

If idealogy or being right or proving a point of wanting 'this' instead of shit that would actually help people in the real world then what are you actually thinking? What is your actual aim?


My aim and hope is that if Labour get in, then the damage can be reversed. Real people. Real kids. Struggling every minute of every day get some respite. The services and things that should be available to society and those in it could begin to be restored. The hope that has been smashed could being to be restored. People can actually think about being valuable and safe and wanted and needed and part of our society.

The place is a fucking shambles at the moment, but not much more of a shambles as when those fucking Tories fucked us all last time.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:12 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:36:18 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:06:03 pm
Youo've never heard of them but assume they are callow graduates straight out of uni?

I'd never heard of most of their names, but I recall seeing a breakdown of who the signatories of the letter were and what they did at the Guardian. Possibly my assumption is unfair. But I made it the back of that list, and what I was told at the time by a veteran staff member of the newspaper - a feminist who supported Moore, and who is a friend. 

In fact here's the list of denouncers: https://www.twitlonger.com/show/n_1sr64n9
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:36:38 pm
Owen Jones just letting anybody that wasn't already aware know what a total and utter bellend he is & always has been.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:51:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:58:04 am
The question that might have made him squirm a bit would be...."Given the fact that there are now Muslims in the England squad, do you think it's appropriate that England has a crucifix on their shirt at all?"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PQsVq4-ObXE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PQsVq4-ObXE</a>

Apparently it goes back to the Hundred Years war and distinguishing the English (St George, red cross on white) from the French (St Denis, white cross on red).
