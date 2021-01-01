« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

John C

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm
Its fine Owen Jones fucking off from the party, but why tell people to vote for Greens and Independents? What a knob.
Yep, he's wealthy enough to suffer zero consequences of any sort of post-election turmoil.
You could make a long list actually, if Zeb was still here he'd tell you to start with the lexiters, KH.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
Yep, he's wealthy enough to suffer zero consequences of any sort of post-election turmoil.
You could make a long list actually, if Zeb was still here he'd tell you to start with the lexiters, KH.
Owen Jones is basically Trotskyist talksport.

Say something to rile people up and get clicks.  And we fall for it every time.


Like talksport he is best ignored. He has an agenda and thats clicks.  Thats it.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 08:12:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
Owen Jones is basically Trotskyist talksport.

Say something to rile people up and get clicks.  And we fall for it every time.


Like talksport he is best ignored. He has an agenda and thats clicks.  Thats it.
:) I made the same point replying to one of his tweets, he's the Katie Hopkins of the left, always trying to be controversial to get a reaction, all about keeping himself relevant, best ignore him.
bigbonedrawky

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:13:04 pm
Hello Paul mate.
Jiminy has already kindly highlighted the 'saviour' reference.

I'm not sure you can state your post is polarising - as Yorky pointed out, for someone who usually doesn't comment on politics your observation is quite visceral.
After five indescribably awful Tory PM's, one of which is one of the worst human beings on the planet and one of which has caused mortgages to rise for millions of young people crippling their disposable income, you've decided its Starmer who you "detest".
A massive twat.
A PM QT soundbite opportunist.
A gobshite.
Snivelling and horrible like a Tory.
Unlikeable.

There's at least two current MP's who I'd have loved, absolutely loved to have seen as leader before Starmer (Cooper first, Benn Second), but Keir (Hi bigbone  ;) ) is on the brink of sending the actual real twats and gobshites of this country out to vote Labour. They all might just go and do it.

And Paul, believe me, it is not just because the Tory's have fucked us up, these fuckers will still vote for them. It's because they'll hopefully accept a Labour Government with Starmer as their PM.








Praise the fucking Lord please for fucks sake.
Hi C ...What you did there. 
KillieRed

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2924 on: Today at 12:09:57 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:24:04 am
Very respectively I ask is this post part of the hyperbole mate?
I actually entered the thread knowing there'd be a reaction.

Is the actual situation that .... the deed was done by Nike ...... lots of people in the media stamp their feet and go nuts ......Starmer was asked to comment ....... and without little effort of wasted time Starmer agrees it should be changed?
He could have said whose arsed.
He could have said its boss as it is.
He could have said anything but it doesn't matter what, by virtue that he commented it has become "Starmer calls for..."; "Starmer weighs in....".
He'll receive criticism from those who want to anyway.

Part of the hyperbole? Not sure what you mean.

My point is that he seems to go out of his way to cater for people who are not core Labour supporters. I have a very bad feeling that that will continue in government. I know from experience that that is how Labour lost Scotland-it was not all down to a huge desire for independence, but as much the perceived distaste for Labours drift to the right and their taking for granted their safe seats. They may very well be given another chance in Scotland because people have short memories, but how long will it last if the pandering to the right/centrist voters of England continues?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2925 on: Today at 12:12:04 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:09:57 am
Part of the hyperbole? Not sure what you mean.

My point is that he seems to go out of his way to cater for people who are not core Labour supporters. I have a very bad feeling that that will continue in government. I know from experience that that is how Labour lost Scotland-it was not all down to a huge desire for independence, but as much the perceived distaste for Labours drift to the right and their taking for granted their safe seats. They may very well be given another chance in Scotland because people have short memories, but how long will it last if the pandering to the right/centrist voters of England and Wales continues?
KillieRed

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2926 on: Today at 12:15:10 am
Maybe
kavah

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2927 on: Today at 08:13:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
Owen Jones is basically Trotskyist talksport.

Ha ha  ;D


