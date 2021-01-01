I don't usually comment on Politics, and I've always voted Labour, always. But Starmer is a massive twat isn't he?



As someone who doesn't really follow politics as much as others, he comes across to me, a Labour voter all my life, as an opportunist, PM QT soundbite Gobshite. Really detest him. As snivelling and horrible as any Tory, but just dressed up in red.



So if I can feel like that, what does that say about the state of the country?? Sad times.



Interested to know people's opinions, those who like him, as to WHY they like him? Maybe I'm just becoming more cynical (and old!) and hate ALL politicians, but I just can't think he's anything but unlikeable.