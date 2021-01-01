« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2880 on: Today at 09:58:04 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:06 am
Dont think they should be pissing about messing with flags to be honest. I think its a fair answer by Starmer.

The question that might have made him squirm a bit would be...."Given the fact that there are now Muslims in the England squad, do you think it's appropriate that England has a crucifix on their shirt at all?"
Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2881 on: Today at 10:13:45 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:40:48 am
Do shit like what exactly? is this being used to try and make it look as he's appealing to the Little Englanders?

Hes saying it in an interview with a Sun journo, filmed for Sun readers. Who else would he be trying to appeal to?

Youre a million miles ahead in the polls and the Tories are done. Were well past the point where you can say stuff like this has to be done for electoral reasons. They just like doing it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2882 on: Today at 10:16:51 am
Starmer calls for Superdry England shirt with sleeve zips in the shape of spitfires
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2883 on: Today at 10:22:29 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:30:37 am
I agree.

At least he said that the kit is way overpriced (which it is).

In the grand scheme of things..........

Exactly,  I guess I don't know 'how' he said what he said. But he does have to be super media savvy as they will twist everything.
His comment about the price should be front and centre,maybe it was, but from the links here that's not how it was reported.
I'm not media savvy, could he have said something like. "The cost of shirts is outrageous, especially in this tory created cost of living crisis, and that is the kind of thing I am focussed on fixing.  I am sure some will welcome the change whilst others don't. But I'm interested in the bigger things that matter to people every day , like can parents afford school uniforms"
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2884 on: Today at 10:30:44 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:13:45 am
Hes saying it in an interview with a Sun journo, filmed for Sun readers. Who else would he be trying to appeal to?

Youre a million miles ahead in the polls and the Tories are done. Were well past the point where you can say stuff like this has to be done for electoral reasons. They just like doing it.
Interesting point, am not arsed myself and I doubt it will stop people who already intend to vote Labour to not vote Labour, I don't believe anyone who says I was going to vote Labour but won't now because of this either but could it win over the gullible Sun readers, you might be right. they might well be stupid enough to let this be a reason to vote Labour.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2885 on: Today at 10:32:29 am
I don't usually comment on Politics, and I've always voted Labour, always. But Starmer is a massive twat isn't he?

As someone who doesn't really follow politics as much as others, he comes across to me, a Labour voter all my life, as an opportunist, PM QT soundbite Gobshite. Really detest him. As snivelling and horrible as any Tory, but just dressed up in red.

So if I can feel like that, what does that say about the state of the country?? Sad times.

Interested to know people's opinions, those who like him, as to WHY they like him? Maybe I'm just becoming more cynical (and old!) and hate ALL politicians, but I just can't think he's anything but unlikeable.
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2886 on: Today at 10:39:31 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:34:35 am
Me too.

I also prefer Labour leaders who know absolutely nothing about football. In fact that was Tony Benn's greatest achievement.
You weren't a fan of Tony Blair popping up on Football Focus back in the day to talk about Arjan de Zeeuw and Steed Malbranque?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2887 on: Today at 10:41:43 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:39:31 am
You weren't a fan of Tony Blair popping up on Football Focus back in the day to talk about Arjan de Zeeuw and Steed Malbranque?

God, no. Nor Wilson going on and on about Huddersfield Town - especially when he got his facts wrong, as he does on the first page of his memoirs (Three times in a row, Harold, not twice)
Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2888 on: Today at 10:46:53 am
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 10:32:29 am
I don't usually comment on Politics, and I've always voted Labour, always. But Starmer is a massive twat isn't he?

As someone who doesn't really follow politics as much as others, he comes across to me, a Labour voter all my life, as an opportunist, PM QT soundbite Gobshite. Really detest him. As snivelling and horrible as any Tory, but just dressed up in red.

So if I can feel like that, what does that say about the state of the country?? Sad times.

Interested to know people's opinions, those who like him, as to WHY they like him? Maybe I'm just becoming more cynical (and old!) and hate ALL politicians, but I just can't think he's anything but unlikeable.

That's quite a reaction! Visceral.

It might say more about you than the country though? Although if you're right and your hatred of ALL politicians is typical then the country is in a worse place than I imagined.
Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #2889 on: Today at 10:55:36 am
What about Ted Heath trying to get the tory party conference to sing, "Bring on the cockneys by the score". I knew he was finished after that.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
