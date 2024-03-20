Two people I have on ignore having a cat fight with each other in this thread. Makes it hard to follow.



Owen Jones column on why he cancelled his membership:



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/21/labour-party-cancelling-membership-policies



Apparently Gaza was the final straw. Which I have some sympathy with.



Im very much in the wait & see camp with regards the next Labour government. I dont hold out much hope of them doing much good though. Im not sure there is much they CAN do to fix things, and the centre-right pandering makes me want to vomit.



As always he writes well but having read the article I'm still unclear on what he hopes to achieve. His recommendation that people vote for Green or independents is not going to amount to anything in a FPTP system - the Greens are currently running at about 5% in the polls and any independent will live or die on having a popular issue locally. If anything it might swing a few marginal seats to the Tories.I'm very pleased that Jones didn't mention George Galloway but if people are quitting Labour over Gaza then I'd expect many of those will vote for his Workers Party of Britain over the Greens or independents.I'm with him when he describes the wholly unappealing policies that Labour have so far outlined and that they seem to be becoming ever less appealing as the election gets closer. I don't think there's a lot to differentiate Reeves from Hunt or Osborne. My hope is that there's enough of a united voice within the Labour party from the left that they could influence policy similar to what the ERG/CRG did with Cameron's "One Nation" Tories (but inversely...).Virtue signalling is itself a useful tool but Jones isn't going to be the figurehead of a national left movement. The Lib Dems picked up a lot of "virtue signalling" voters in 2019 as the only anti-Brexit party - I was one of them - but it's amounted to absolutely nothing in terms of the ruling government's approach to Brexit.