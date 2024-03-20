« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 78988 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,057
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2840 on: March 20, 2024, 04:46:17 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March 20, 2024, 02:45:11 pm
So John C am I banned from posting in this thread ?

Who says you're banned? You post regularly. If your referring to your dig at PatriotScouser, yes I deleted the post. There's no need for snarky comments.
That's precisely how things escalate and threads get locked.
Don't be so precious.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2841 on: March 20, 2024, 06:48:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 20, 2024, 02:03:22 pm
Unite the Union weighing in on modern politics eh.
Their success rate for 14 years has been amazing hasn't it.

I don't know how much attention Tories pay to unions, apart from trying to erode their power and influence.  I am also unsure how much influence Unite has over Tory policy.

However, they certainly have levers when it comes to Labour, though.

I agree that we need sustained, public investment.
« Last Edit: March 20, 2024, 07:20:28 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2842 on: March 20, 2024, 07:38:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 20, 2024, 04:46:17 pm
Who says you're banned? You post regularly. If your referring to your dig at PatriotScouser, yes I deleted the post. There's no need for snarky comments.
That's precisely how things escalate and threads get locked.
Don't be so precious.
Yeah I worked out I wasn't banned from the thread when my question to you appeared.
I thought I might be getting the Trada treatment for a minute.

I was wondering why my serious reply to WLR of how the mental stress of the most hated MP
in UK politics is probably brought about by all the death threats, onlne and personal abuse she receive's. 

As for my less serious reply I just find it funny when people are apparently on first name terms
with famous people they dont even know...   

As for snarky ie "piss on your leg and tell you it's raining, but wouldn't piss on you if you was burning"
that comment is aimed at Reeves and Starmer and theyre not alone in that regard, it could describe a lot
of politicians. And they won't be coming on here to get the thread locked and if any poster gets a bit precious...
Well they're responsible for their own actions.
And lets be honest there's a shitload of comments on this Forum, that should of been deleted but wasn't.

Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2843 on: March 20, 2024, 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 20, 2024, 03:35:20 pm
Didn't Graham get in on a platform of not getting involved in Labour's politics? IIRC she promised exactly this on election, marking a difference between her and Len, who was devoting union funds to propping up the then Labour leadership.
Don't be talking about promises made to get elected in the Labour thread. It's an own goal...
It just reminds me of Starmer and it calls into question, who's propping him up.

Has Starmer returned the "donation" to that racist piece of shit David Abrams yet ?

I know it's a bit left wing for here but personally I prefer the Unions propping up TLP
« Last Edit: March 20, 2024, 08:00:25 pm by bigbonedrawky »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,057
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2844 on: March 20, 2024, 08:08:04 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March 20, 2024, 07:38:00 pm

I was wondering why my serious reply to WLR of how the mental stress of the most hated MP
in UK politics is probably brought about by all the death threats, onlne and personal abuse she receive's. 

As for my less serious reply I just find it funny when people are apparently on first name terms
with famous people they dont even know...   

If you're referring to Dianne Abbot - I'm in agreement that inappropriate language towards her is twattish, if not I don't follow.
Re your conversations on here specifically about what you mentioned I haven't got a clue what you're talking about. I really don't.

It wasn't the piss on you leg comment, it was the jibe about PS using their names.

EDIT - And I've just tried to find out what you mean about a convo with WLR and I'm still unaware.






« Last Edit: March 20, 2024, 08:14:36 pm by John C »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2845 on: March 20, 2024, 08:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 20, 2024, 03:35:20 pm
Didn't Graham get in on a platform of not getting involved in Labour's politics? IIRC she promised exactly this on election, marking a difference between her and Len, who was devoting union funds to propping up the then Labour leadership.

I like Graham.  I think Graham is very different to Len.

Also, Starmer's leadership platform was very different, compared to what he's said (and done) since.  I guess things change.

Seems here that Graham is just trying to bat for the people with the least.
« Last Edit: March 20, 2024, 10:10:15 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2846 on: March 20, 2024, 10:18:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 20, 2024, 08:08:04 pm
If you're referring to Dianne Abbot - I'm in agreement that inappropriate language towards her is twattish, if not I don't follow.
Re your conversations on here specifically about what you mentioned I haven't got a clue what you're talking about. I really don't.

It wasn't the piss on you leg comment, it was the jibe about PS using their names.

EDIT - And I've just tried to find out what you mean about a convo with WLR and I'm still unaware.
So we agree about Abbot and yes I was responding to WLR post about Abbot who was responding
to Tepid post about Abbot at the top of the page... Phew

The first names bit...tbf Fanboy that I am, I do use them for some Liverpool players or managers
I don't personally know too. And If I didn't find it funny I might of just used the word "cringe" and
saved us all a bit of time and effort.  :-\

PS
A little bird once told me Len McCluskey used to post on here. If true I don't think he would anymore... He'd probably be banned   ;D


 
« Last Edit: March 20, 2024, 10:34:15 pm by bigbonedrawky »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,057
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2847 on: Yesterday at 12:06:21 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March 20, 2024, 10:18:53 pm
A little bird once told me Len McCluskey used to post on here. If true I don't think he would anymore... He'd probably be banned   ;D
I know he's a Red, saw him at the match.
He'd only be banned if he was high maintenance, a pain in the arse, dominated threads or disrupted this football site, etc.
Surely even you must think we're too low class for him now though?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 07:55:55 am »
I know I am at the bargaining stage of grief. .. but can klopp became a rawk mod?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
  • Believer
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2849 on: Yesterday at 08:31:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:55:55 am
I know I am at the bargaining stage of grief. .. but can klopp became a rawk mod?

If John allows Capon to become a mod then he will be.......
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,576
  • Truthiness
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2850 on: Yesterday at 08:41:54 am »
Labour are *25* points ahead of the Tories in the latest YouGov poll.

And in even better news for Keir Starmer, Owen Jones has announced that he's leaving the Labour Party.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,463
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2851 on: Yesterday at 09:00:22 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:41:54 am
Labour are *25* points ahead of the Tories in the latest YouGov poll.

And in even better news for Keir Starmer, Owen Jones has announced that he's leaving the Labour Party.

Great news on both counts.

Also, Tories fall below 20% in that poll and only 4 points ahead of Regret or Repulse or whatever they're called these days....
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2852 on: Yesterday at 09:48:46 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:41:54 am
Labour are *25* points ahead of the Tories in the latest YouGov poll.

And in even better news for Keir Starmer, Owen Jones has announced that he's leaving the Labour Party.

He has? Fantastic news! Although he was so frequently attacking the front bench and Starmer (hopefully I don't annoy bigbonnedrawky by using his last name now ;D ) that I thought he left ages ago!
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,183
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2853 on: Yesterday at 10:42:28 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March 20, 2024, 07:58:54 pm
It just reminds me of Starmer and it calls into question, who's propping him up.


Really?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,374
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:42:28 am
Really?
All I can think is thank fuck people like bigbonedrawky - with his conspiracy theory-infused bigotry, and his far-too-on-the-nose, horse-shoe theory-proving self-professed friendship with an elected BNP member - and others with very ugly fringe politics, are feeling like Labour don't look like they want them to these day
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:06:21 am
I know he's a Red, saw him at the match.
He'd only be banned if he was high maintenance, a pain in the arse, dominated threads or disrupted this football site, etc.
Surely even you must think we're too low class for him now though?
Low class ! I'll have you know some of our posters drink wine, have their lunch at dinner time and dinner at tea time...

 
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,730
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:47:49 am
Low class ! I'll have you know some of our posters drink wine, have their lunch at dinner time and dinner at tea time...

 
I have Balsamic vinegar on me fish and chips.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 12:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:07:52 pm
I have Balsamic vinegar on me fish and chips.

Nah.  Onion vinegar is the best  :)
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,196
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 12:33:56 pm »
Two people I have on ignore having a cat fight with each other in this thread. Makes it hard to follow.

Owen Jones column on why he cancelled his membership:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/21/labour-party-cancelling-membership-policies

Apparently Gaza was the final straw. Which I have some sympathy with.

Im very much in the wait & see camp with regards the next Labour government. I dont hold out much hope of them doing much good though. Im not sure there is much they CAN do to fix things, and the centre-right pandering makes me want to vomit.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:13:39 am
All I can think ...
The mirror has had his cage rattled and spoken with a word soup of nonsense  ...Go get some professional help.
Spoiler
BNP He's actualy a family member and he's risked his life and  served this country more than youll ever know or understand...End result =No BNP ..
Spoiler
I'll give you a clue fuck with him and Special Branch will be up your arse...,Bagged and gagged
[close]
  What have you ever done for this country ? Waste your life typing shite on here 
[close]


Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,537
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2860 on: Yesterday at 01:37:51 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:33:56 pm
Two people I have on ignore having a cat fight with each other in this thread. Makes it hard to follow.

Owen Jones column on why he cancelled his membership:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/21/labour-party-cancelling-membership-policies

Apparently Gaza was the final straw. Which I have some sympathy with.

Im very much in the wait & see camp with regards the next Labour government. I dont hold out much hope of them doing much good though. Im not sure there is much they CAN do to fix things, and the centre-right pandering makes me want to vomit.

The right of the party also left in their droves during the Corbyn years.

Labour traditionally 'a broad church' but the two factions are unworkable these days and have little in common anymore.

Really we should have PR and the party could split between the two.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,374
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2861 on: Yesterday at 01:49:39 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm
The mirror has had his cage rattled and spoken with a word soup of nonsense  ...Go get some professional help.
Spoiler
BNP He's actualy a family member and he's risked his life and  served this country more than youll ever know or understand...End result =No BNP ..
Spoiler
I'll give you a clue fuck with him and Special Branch will be up your arse...,Bagged and gagged
[close]
  What have you ever done for this country ? Waste your life typing shite on here 
[close]



"Word soup"? ;D If ever there was a case of pot calling the kettle black!

Seems like you understood my point well enough anyway, and you can use your UKIP acquaintance as an example instead if you like.

Not saying plurality of acquaintances is a bad thing necessarily, so long as its nothing bigoted/illegal - my point was more that it's instructive that your inclusivity doesn't tend to extend to labour supporters (not to mention another group)

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:33:56 pm
Owen Jones column on why he cancelled his membership:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/21/labour-party-cancelling-membership-policies
Jones 'leaving the party' when it's so far ahead in the polls and on track to achieve what a democratic socialist party is supposed to do - get elected democratically, and govern - is (if you'll excuse computer-speak) very much 'a feature' of him and his ilk, not 'a bug'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:52:09 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,601
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2862 on: Yesterday at 02:18:09 pm »
Owen Jones isnt a bad person. But his job is to create clicks. And he does it very well.

For me, he epitomises the divide between what I call the self indulgent left, and the left that want power to enact change.

The self indulgence being that he (and others) are prepared to utterly ignore the voting public and enjoy the self indulgence of believing they are right, and that only they are right.   That being from a position of some affluence.

Mind you, I will also say that Owen Jones has suffered the most disgusting and abhorrent discrimination for being gay. Some find it hard to criticise his ideas alone sadly
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2863 on: Yesterday at 02:18:39 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:33:56 pm
Two people I have on ignore having a cat fight with each other in this thread. Makes it hard to follow.

Owen Jones column on why he cancelled his membership:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/21/labour-party-cancelling-membership-policies

Apparently Gaza was the final straw. Which I have some sympathy with.

Im very much in the wait & see camp with regards the next Labour government. I dont hold out much hope of them doing much good though. Im not sure there is much they CAN do to fix things, and the centre-right pandering makes me want to vomit.
As always he writes well but having read the article I'm still unclear on what he hopes to achieve.  His recommendation that people vote for Green or independents is not going to amount to anything in a FPTP system - the Greens are currently running at about 5% in the polls and any independent will live or die on having a popular issue locally.  If anything it might swing a few marginal seats to the Tories.

I'm very pleased that Jones didn't mention George Galloway but if people are quitting Labour over Gaza then I'd expect many of those will vote for his Workers Party of Britain over the Greens or independents.

I'm with him when he describes the wholly unappealing policies that Labour have so far outlined and that they seem to be becoming ever less appealing as the election gets closer.  I don't think there's a lot to differentiate Reeves from Hunt or Osborne.  My hope is that there's enough of a united voice within the Labour party from the left that they could influence policy similar to what the ERG/CRG did with Cameron's "One Nation" Tories (but inversely...).

Virtue signalling is itself a useful tool but Jones isn't going to be the figurehead of a national left movement.  The Lib Dems picked up a lot of "virtue signalling" voters in 2019 as the only anti-Brexit party - I was one of them - but it's amounted to absolutely nothing in terms of the ruling government's approach to Brexit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:57:25 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2864 on: Yesterday at 02:26:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:49:39 pm
my point was more that it's instructive that your inclusivity doesn't tend to extend to labour supporters (not to mention another group)
By other group do you mean Labour councillors ? :lmao
Stop embarrassing yourself... You are blissfully unaware, that you know nothing.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2865 on: Yesterday at 02:55:26 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:18:39 pm
As always he writes well but having read the article I'm still unclear on what he hopes to achieve.  His recommendation that people vote for Green on independents is not going to amount to anything in a FPTP system - the Greens are currently running at about 5% in the polls and any independent will live or die on having a popular issue locally.  If anything it might swing a few marginal seats to the Tories.

I'm very pleased that Jones didn't mention George Galloway but if people are quitting Labour over Gaza then I'd expect many of those will vote for his Workers Party of Britain over the Greens or independents.

I'm with him when he describes the wholly unappealing policies that Labour have so far outlined and that they seem to be becoming ever less appealing as the election gets closer.  I don't think there's a lot to differentiate Reeves from Hunt or Osborne.  My hope is that there's enough of a united voice within the Labour party from the left that they could influence policy similar to what the ERG/CRG did with Cameron's "One Nation" Tories (but inversely...).

Virtue signalling is itself a useful tool but Jones isn't going to be the figurehead of a national left movement.  The Lib Dems picked up a lot of "virtue signalling" voters in 2019 as the only anti-Brexit party - I was one of them - but it's amounted to absolutely nothing in terms of the ruling government's approach to Brexit.
What jones is proposing will just split the Labour vote. Starmers stance on Gaza will do the same but rather than Galloway reaping the rewards it'll more likely lead to apathy and a no vote round our way and that'll mean I'll probably end up with Tory MP for the first time in my life...FFS

Never underestimate the power of the left to shoot itself in the foot.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,537
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2866 on: Yesterday at 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:55:26 pm
What jones is proposing will just split the Labour vote. Starmers stance on Gaza will do the same but rather than Galloway reaping the rewards it'll more likely lead to apathy and a no vote round our way and that'll mean I'll probably end up with Tory MP for the first time in my life...FFS

Never underestimate the power of the left to shoot itself in the foot.

It happened properly in 1981 when the SDP split Labour's vote to allow Thatcher to wreak havoc. Change UK tried to do it last time but it was a dud.

Labour have only won power since then under Blair and his majorities were that big that he didn't need the backing of the left. It'll be similar under Starmer.

Was it Mandelson who said the left have nowhere else to go, voting wise? Beyond wasted votes on a fringe party that still applies.

Labour will generally get 35-40% of the vote share in an election, give or take a few. Other than the last election (all the Brexit crap) the demographic of that vote is typically a lot wider and divergent than the usual Tory one.



Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,555
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2867 on: Yesterday at 04:58:36 pm »
If we have to wait until the manifesto to see Labour policy, then quite frankly its silly to have Labour politicians on shows being asked questions and being made to look silly. Case in point being Neil Coyle on Newsnight, couldnt really answer any question that Victoria Derbyshire put forward.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2868 on: Yesterday at 04:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:14:49 pm
It happened properly in 1981 when the SDP split Labour's vote to allow Thatcher to wreak havoc. Change UK tried to do it last time but it was a dud.

Labour have only won power since then under Blair and his majorities were that big that he didn't need the backing of the left. It'll be similar under Starmer.

Was it Mandelson who said the left have nowhere else to go, voting wise? Beyond wasted votes on a fringe party that still applies.

Labour will generally get 35-40% of the vote share in an election, give or take a few. Other than the last election (all the Brexit crap) the demographic of that vote is typically a lot wider and divergent than the usual Tory one.
Off topic a bit but is "Petie" Mandelson still in TLP ?
Always thought he was a wrong un... Him, Jeffery and Andy who'd of thunk it eh. 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 05:00:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:58:36 pm
If we have to wait until the manifesto to see Labour policy, then quite frankly its silly to have Labour politicians on shows being asked questions and being made to look silly. Case in point being Neil Coyle on Newsnight, couldnt really answer any question that Victoria Derbyshire put forward.

That's on her, maybe she should've asked questions that he could answer. Labour would be fucking stupid to announce it now, all that'd happen is the Tory pricks would ad them to theirs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,555
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2870 on: Yesterday at 05:07:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:00:23 pm
That's on her, maybe she should've asked questions that he could answer. Labour would be fucking stupid to announce it now, all that'd happen is the Tory pricks would ad them to theirs.

But unless you have skilled attackers like Peter Kyle, then you end up looking clueless. In a debate about immigration and housing asylum seekers that Labour have volunteered to come on, being asked where Labour would house them is a sensible question.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,196
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 08:25:02 am »
Does Starmer really need to do shit like this?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/21/keir-starmer-calls-for-england-to-scrap-euros-kit-with-new-st-georges-cross-design-football

If asked directly just say its unimportant in the scheme of things. But instead he has to wade in.

Theyre just taking the votes from people on the left for granted. I have a very bad feeling about him and his prospective government.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Bcnsean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 08:57:42 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:25:02 am
Does Starmer really need to do shit like this?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/21/keir-starmer-calls-for-england-to-scrap-euros-kit-with-new-st-georges-cross-design-football

If asked directly just say its unimportant in the scheme of things. But instead he has to wade in.

Theyre just taking the votes from people on the left for granted. I have a very bad feeling about him and his prospective government.

It's obviously unimportant in the grand scheme of things, but he's trying to win back seats in the red wall, and there'll be loads of little Englanders with their knickers in a twist about that. If he replied like you said he'd risk alienating voters in those swing seats.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,271
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 09:22:32 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:25:02 am
Does Starmer really need to do shit like this?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/21/keir-starmer-calls-for-england-to-scrap-euros-kit-with-new-st-georges-cross-design-football

If asked directly just say its unimportant in the scheme of things. But instead he has to wade in.

Theyre just taking the votes from people on the left for granted. I have a very bad feeling about him and his prospective government.
I dream of a day when a politician can just say 'I really don't give a fuck mate, I'm a bit busy trying to run the country'.  But we are not there unfortunately.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,057
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 09:24:04 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:25:02 am
Does Starmer really need to do shit like this?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/21/keir-starmer-calls-for-england-to-scrap-euros-kit-with-new-st-georges-cross-design-football

If asked directly just say its unimportant in the scheme of things. But instead he has to wade in.

Theyre just taking the votes from people on the left for granted. I have a very bad feeling about him and his prospective government.
Very respectively I ask is this post part of the hyperbole mate?
I actually entered the thread knowing there'd be a reaction.

Is the actual situation that .... the deed was done by Nike ...... lots of people in the media stamp their feet and go nuts ......Starmer was asked to comment ....... and without little effort of wasted time Starmer agrees it should be changed?
He could have said whose arsed.
He could have said its boss as it is.
He could have said anything but it doesn't matter what, by virtue that he commented it has become "Starmer calls for..."; "Starmer weighs in....".
He'll receive criticism from those who want to anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 