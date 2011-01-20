« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Supply side reform. I wonder where I have heard that before.

Are we sure she doesnt work for the Adam Smith Institute?
Quote from: killer-heels on March 19, 2024, 05:15:09 pm
Supply side reform. I wonder where I have heard that before.

Are we sure she doesnt work for the Adam Smith Institute?
Join the customs union.
Sorted.
Quote from: killer-heels on March 19, 2024, 05:15:09 pm
Supply side reform. I wonder where I have heard that before.

Are we sure she doesnt work for the Adam Smith Institute?
Supply reform will come from closer alignment with the EU. the world supply chain is changing as well as countries look for supply's from nearby Countries so this is even more important.
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 19, 2024, 05:23:01 pm
Join the customs union.
Sorted.

Sounds good. Is that one of the policies?
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 19, 2024, 05:23:01 pm
Join the customs union.
Sorted.
It would help but it certainly wouldn't sort the problem out.
Theres no need for a referendum for closer alignment, should Labour announce they plan to take us back in the customs union without a referendum before the election.? madness. the Torys would be over the moon.
Quote from: killer-heels on March 19, 2024, 05:29:29 pm
Sounds good. Is that one of the policies?

Id guess any alignment will be framed in such a way so as not to inflame the loons.  Ie it wont be lets reverse Brexit.  But it will be close(r) alignment, by stealth or otherwise.  It remains the only sensible course of action. 

Of course the most sensible option wouldve been not to have a referendum in the first place.
Unite not very complementary of that Rachel Reeves speech then.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:18:11 am
Unite not very complementary of that Rachel Reeves speech then.

Scathing.

Quote
The general secretary of the Unite union, Sharon Graham, suggested Reeves growth plan was for the birds. She said: If you stick to phoney fiscal rules, rule out taxing the wealthy and pander to the profiteers, you end up in a straitjacket of your own making.

Ripping up building regulations and tinkering in the public sector are not going to deliver serious growth  thats for the birds. Only sustained long term public investment in our crumbling infrastructure can turn the tide on decline.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:33:15 am
Scathing.

Ripping up building regulations and tinkering in the public sector are not going to deliver serious growth  thats for the birds. Only sustained long term public investment in our crumbling infrastructure can turn the tide on decline.

For anyone playing down what Labour has done in the past, maybe it's worth reflecting on the above. "Sustained long term public investment in our crumbling infrastructure" is something that has only happened under Labour governments. Maybe if you want the above, you should trumpet the achievements of the 1997-2010 government at every opportunity, so as to make sure the Tories don't come back. Maybe if you want the above, you should jump on anyone on the left who says there's no difference between Labour and the Tories, thus giving the voters the excuse to default to voting Tory as they usually do.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:39:26 am
For anyone playing down what Labour has done in the past, maybe it's worth reflecting on the above. "Sustained long term public investment in our crumbling infrastructure" is something that has only happened under Labour governments. Maybe if you want the above, you should trumpet the achievements of the 1997-2010 government at every opportunity, so as to make sure the Tories don't come back. Maybe if you want the above, you should jump on anyone on the left who says there's no difference between Labour and the Tories, thus giving the voters the excuse to default to voting Tory as they usually do.

Reeves has had a go at the 97-2010 Labour government as well in her speech. Covered all bases.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:51:50 am
Reeves has had a go at the 97-2010 Labour government as well in her speech. Covered all bases.
Thick as fuck that. Presumably, Starmer was not privy to the speech's contents before the fact.
LOL at Unite playing up the achievements of the 97-2010 Labour Govt. I often wonder if they themselves want to forget those achievements.

As for currently, indeed it would be nice to see some policies but as we saw with the tories stealing the non-dom tax, I can wait for the manifesto.

The reality is that's when most of the country will be listening and wanting to learn more - when there is an election 4-6 weeks away. Not during the rest of the electoral year. It's only the politicos that want to know everything here and now.

Sound economic judgment and principles are the grounds of which to build an electable Party and both Keir and Rachel know this. Some of you may not like it - although I do as I hold Rachel actually in more higher regard than Keir - but that's the way it is.
What do you want me to call them? Sir and Madam?! Shame they both don't have nicknames like Jezza...

No, they wouldn't piss on me if I was burning - but do you know what they would have? A functioning emergency services so that I can get a fire engine to attend to that burning. That'll do me.
Unite the Union weighing in on modern politics eh.
Their success rate for 14 years has been amazing hasn't it.







So John C am I banned from posting in this thread ?
 
Shame you werent around to delete my last interaction with Fake Scouser / Confused Yank...
The one were he was referring to some Jewish people as "Scum".
Don't worry I think it was ideological prejudice not Racism ;)
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Unite the Union weighing in on modern politics eh.
They're success rate for 14 years has been amazing hasn't it.
Staggering isn't it!
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Unite the Union weighing in on modern politics eh.
They're success rate for 14 years has been amazing hasn't it.

Didn't Graham get in on a platform of not getting involved in Labour's politics? IIRC she promised exactly this on election, marking a difference between her and Len, who was devoting union funds to propping up the then Labour leadership.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm
So John C am I banned from posting in this thread ?

Who says you're banned? You post regularly. If your referring to your dig at PatriotScouser, yes I deleted the post. There's no need for snarky comments.
That's precisely how things escalate and threads get locked.
Don't be so precious.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Unite the Union weighing in on modern politics eh.
Their success rate for 14 years has been amazing hasn't it.

I don't know how much attention Tories pay to unions, apart from trying to erode their power and influence.  I am also unsure how much influence Unite has over Tory policy.

However, they certainly have levers when it comes to Labour, though.

I agree that we need sustained, public investment.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:46:17 pm
Who says you're banned? You post regularly. If your referring to your dig at PatriotScouser, yes I deleted the post. There's no need for snarky comments.
That's precisely how things escalate and threads get locked.
Don't be so precious.
Yeah I worked out I wasn't banned from the thread when my question to you appeared.
I thought I might be getting the Trada treatment for a minute.

I was wondering why my serious reply to WLR of how the mental stress of the most hated MP
in UK politics is probably brought about by all the death threats, onlne and personal abuse she receive's. 

As for my less serious reply I just find it funny when people are apparently on first name terms
with famous people they dont even know...   

As for snarky ie "piss on your leg and tell you it's raining, but wouldn't piss on you if you was burning"
that comment is aimed at Reeves and Starmer and theyre not alone in that regard, it could describe a lot
of politicians. And they won't be coming on here to get the thread locked and if any poster gets a bit precious...
Well they're responsible for their own actions.
And lets be honest there's a shitload of comments on this Forum, that should of been deleted but wasn't.

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:35:20 pm
Didn't Graham get in on a platform of not getting involved in Labour's politics? IIRC she promised exactly this on election, marking a difference between her and Len
Don't be talking about promises made to get elected in the Labour thread. It's an own goal...
It just reminds me of Starmer and it calls into question, who's propping him up.

Has Starmer returned the "donation" to that racist piece of shit David Abrams yet ?

I know it's a bit left wing for here but personally I prefer the Unions propping up TLP
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm

I was wondering why my serious reply to WLR of how the mental stress of the most hated MP
in UK politics is probably brought about by all the death threats, onlne and personal abuse she receive's. 

As for my less serious reply I just find it funny when people are apparently on first name terms
with famous people they dont even know...   

If you're referring to Dianne Abbot - I'm in agreement that inappropriate language towards her is twattish, if not I don't follow.
Re your conversations on here specifically about what you mentioned I haven't got a clue what you're talking about. I really don't.

It wasn't the piss on you leg comment, it was the jibe about PS using their names.

EDIT - And I've just tried to find out what you mean about a convo with WLR and I'm still unaware.






Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:35:20 pm
Didn't Graham get in on a platform of not getting involved in Labour's politics? IIRC she promised exactly this on election, marking a difference between her and Len, who was devoting union funds to propping up the then Labour leadership.

I like Graham.  I think Graham is very different to Len.

Also, Starmer's leadership platform was very different, compared to what he's said (and done) since.  I guess things change.

Seems here that Graham is just trying to bat for the people with the least.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:08:04 pm
If you're referring to Dianne Abbot - I'm in agreement that inappropriate language towards her is twattish, if not I don't follow.
Re your conversations on here specifically about what you mentioned I haven't got a clue what you're talking about. I really don't.

It wasn't the piss on you leg comment, it was the jibe about PS using their names.

EDIT - And I've just tried to find out what you mean about a convo with WLR and I'm still unaware.
So we agree about Abbot and yes I was responding to WLR post about Abbot who was responding
to Tepid post about Abbot at the top of the page... Phew

The first names bit...tbf Fanboy that I am, I do use them for some Liverpool players or managers
I don't personally know too. And If I didn't find it funny I might of just used the word "cringe" and
saved us all a bit of time and effort.  :-\

PS
A little bird once told me Len McCluskey used to post on here. If true I don't think he would anymore... He'd probably be banned   ;D


 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm
A little bird once told me Len McCluskey used to post on here. If true I don't think he would anymore... He'd probably be banned   ;D
I know he's a Red, saw him at the match.
He'd only be banned if he was high maintenance, a pain in the arse, dominated threads or disrupted this football site, etc.
Surely even you must think we're too low class for him now though?
I know I am at the bargaining stage of grief. .. but can klopp became a rawk mod?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:55:55 am
I know I am at the bargaining stage of grief. .. but can klopp became a rawk mod?

If John allows Capon to become a mod then he will be.......
Labour are *25* points ahead of the Tories in the latest YouGov poll.

And in even better news for Keir Starmer, Owen Jones has announced that he's leaving the Labour Party.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:41:54 am
Labour are *25* points ahead of the Tories in the latest YouGov poll.

And in even better news for Keir Starmer, Owen Jones has announced that he's leaving the Labour Party.

Great news on both counts.

Also, Tories fall below 20% in that poll and only 4 points ahead of Regret or Repulse or whatever they're called these days....
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:41:54 am
Labour are *25* points ahead of the Tories in the latest YouGov poll.

And in even better news for Keir Starmer, Owen Jones has announced that he's leaving the Labour Party.

He has? Fantastic news! Although he was so frequently attacking the front bench and Starmer (hopefully I don't annoy bigbonnedrawky by using his last name now ;D ) that I thought he left ages ago!
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
It just reminds me of Starmer and it calls into question, who's propping him up.


Really?
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:42:28 am
Really?
All I can think is thank fuck people like bigbonedrawky - with his conspiracy theory-infused bigotry, and his far-too-on-the-nose, horse-shoe theory-proving self-professed friendship with an elected BNP member - and others with very ugly fringe politics, are feeling like Labour don't look like they want them to these day
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:06:21 am
I know he's a Red, saw him at the match.
He'd only be banned if he was high maintenance, a pain in the arse, dominated threads or disrupted this football site, etc.
Surely even you must think we're too low class for him now though?
Low class ! I'll have you know some of our posters drink wine, have their lunch at dinner time and dinner at tea time...

 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 11:47:49 am
Low class ! I'll have you know some of our posters drink wine, have their lunch at dinner time and dinner at tea time...

 
I have Balsamic vinegar on me fish and chips.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:07:52 pm
I have Balsamic vinegar on me fish and chips.

Nah.  Onion vinegar is the best  :)
Two people I have on ignore having a cat fight with each other in this thread. Makes it hard to follow.

Owen Jones column on why he cancelled his membership:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/21/labour-party-cancelling-membership-policies

Apparently Gaza was the final straw. Which I have some sympathy with.

Im very much in the wait & see camp with regards the next Labour government. I dont hold out much hope of them doing much good though. Im not sure there is much they CAN do to fix things, and the centre-right pandering makes me want to vomit.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:13:39 am
All I can think ...
The mirror has had his cage rattled and spoken with a word soup of nonsense  ...Go get some professional help.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:33:56 pm
Two people I have on ignore having a cat fight with each other in this thread. Makes it hard to follow.

Owen Jones column on why he cancelled his membership:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/21/labour-party-cancelling-membership-policies

Apparently Gaza was the final straw. Which I have some sympathy with.

Im very much in the wait & see camp with regards the next Labour government. I dont hold out much hope of them doing much good though. Im not sure there is much they CAN do to fix things, and the centre-right pandering makes me want to vomit.

The right of the party also left in their droves during the Corbyn years.

Labour traditionally 'a broad church' but the two factions are unworkable these days and have little in common anymore.

Really we should have PR and the party could split between the two.
