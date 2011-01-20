LOL at Unite playing up the achievements of the 97-2010 Labour Govt. I often wonder if they themselves want to forget those achievements.



As for currently, indeed it would be nice to see some policies but as we saw with the tories stealing the non-dom tax, I can wait for the manifesto.



The reality is that's when most of the country will be listening and wanting to learn more - when there is an election 4-6 weeks away. Not during the rest of the electoral year. It's only the politicos that want to know everything here and now.



Sound economic judgment and principles are the grounds of which to build an electable Party and both Keir and Rachel know this. Some of you may not like it - although I do as I hold Rachel actually in more higher regard than Keir - but that's the way it is.