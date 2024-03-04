« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 75380 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2800 on: March 4, 2024, 04:45:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March  4, 2024, 04:36:34 pm
amazing that so few words devoid of any context, entirely innocuous words at that, have riled you so much

was the visceral reaction unadulterated? or did someone else tweet things about it that exercised you?

either way, i'll look forward to seeing yet another of the 'not a great look' shouts end up having absolutely zero consequences with the general public in the next week or so's polling

If you think the future chancellor talking about household economies is innocuous then we will have to disagree.
By tweeting the quote in question she leaves herself open. 


as for visceral reaction, I try to avoid those, hence my praise in the previous post for Streeting. 

Online west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2801 on: March 4, 2024, 04:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 03:50:55 pm
'

Some do mind foreigners owning our infrastructure
Mansour bin Zayed is trying to buy the Telegraph, hes already brainwashed Burnham, we dont want him to get his claws into anymore of the country.



Abu Dhabi also have a pretty decent chunk of Thames Water too
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2802 on: March 4, 2024, 05:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 01:56:15 pm
Shite from Reeves though

https://twitter.com/RachelReevesMP/status/1763917150727606361

My mum showed me how to balance the books at the kitchen table


 :butt
Quote from: classycarra on March  4, 2024, 02:03:30 pm
what's wrong with the article/whatever she's talked about?

(i'm not gonna read it, but it seems like you already have so am hoping you can break it down for us)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 02:11:00 pm
I havent, its behind a paywall and I woukdnt give that paper my cash

Its a direct quote though, and she has tweeted it from her own account so she must be happy with it.

considering she had her parliamentary credit card revoked, its not a great look.
Quote from: classycarra on March  4, 2024, 04:36:34 pm
amazing that so few words devoid of any context, entirely innocuous words at that, have riled you so much

was the visceral reaction unadulterated? or did someone else tweet things about it that exercised you?

either way, i'll look forward to seeing yet another of the 'not a great look' shouts end up having absolutely zero consequences with the general public in the next week or so's polling
Here ya go, Kenny:

https://archive.is/dbq3x

Gotta say, though, I hate all that 'kitchen table', and 'managing the family budget' nonsense (which is used widely by politicians in the US). Vacuous nonsense.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2803 on: March 4, 2024, 05:16:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  4, 2024, 04:55:23 pm
Abu Dhabi also have a pretty decent chunk of Thames Water too


And Manchester
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2804 on: March 4, 2024, 05:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  4, 2024, 01:01:55 pm
So they're going to turn the benefits system into the YouTube algorithm. I got £7k arrears last year from the DWP because they stiffed me on my benefits for six years. If some AI system sees that in my account it'll flag it up because it doesn't know any better. Wtf do they want me to do? Spend it all??

Don't worry mate, Liz has your back:

Life on benefits under Labour will not be an option, says Liz Kendall

In Demos speech, shadow work and pensions secretary takes tough stance on welfare as she lays out plans for young

Quote
Under a Labour government there would be no option of a life on benefits, the party has said, as it set out plans to reduce the number of young people not in work, education or training.

The shadow work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall, said the party would recruit 8,500 more mental health workers and promised that the sickness benefits bill would fall under Labour.

But Kendall did not specify what form the tougher measures on universal credit would take.

Under our changed Labour party, if you can work there will be no option of a life on benefits, she said in a speech to the centre-left Demos thinktank in London, where she sought to outline Labours commitment to investing in young people.

Not just because the British people believe rights should go hand in hand with responsibilities. But because being unemployed or lacking basic qualifications when youre young can harm your job prospects and wages for the rest of your life.

The tough language on welfare  reminiscent of 90s-era New Labour  prompted concern about the implications of sanctions for those struggling with mental health issues.

Kendall also spoke of overhauling jobcentres to end a tick-box culture and devolving employment support to local areas because the man  or even woman  in Whitehall can never know whats best for Leicester, Liverpool and Leeds.

She also took aim at what she described as Tory claims about being tough on benefits, and said that over the next five years there would be 600,000 more people on incapacity and disability benefits costing an extra £33bn.

Kendall made the speech as new figures revealed that almost 851,000 young people aged 16-24 were not in education, employment or training (Neet)  an increase of 20,000 in a year. It was largely driven by the increase in young men who are Neet.

Kendall was challenged in a question and answer session by Ollie Steadman, policy and campaigns manager at the charity Mind, who prefaced his comments by welcoming her emphasis on the need for quality work.

But, he added: Many of the same people might feel a bit concerned about the talk around responsibility, and potentially for it to lead to sanctions and a kind of wider system or harsher system that doesnt get mental health.

Steadman said afterwards: Supporting disabled people to find long-term, fulfilling work can only be achieved by taking a supportive approach. Punitive action does not work and only pushes disabled people further into poverty.

Whoever forms the next UK government should restore trust in the benefits system by establishing a commission led by disabled people to redesign benefits assessments.

Kendall responded to his question by saying that there was clear evidence that having a good job was very good for mental health, adding: We know that if youre in good work, your relapses can be cut by a third or even half. Thats better for you. Its better for the NHS, its better for taxpayers.

Other concerns were expressed by Dr Michael Orton of the Institute for Employment Research at the University of Warwick, who welcomed much of what Kendall had outlined, in particular around devolving employment support.

But there are questions as to how this differs from programmes going back to the 1980s and which the evidence shows have marginal impact at best, he said.

Some critical issues werent mentioned including fluctuating health conditions, which standard jobs cant accommodate, and the need to update our social security system to meet new challenges not repeat punitive approaches which do more harm than good.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/04/life-on-benefits-under-labour-will-not-be-an-option-says-liz-kendall

I will say that, under the last Labour government, we had a well-functiong benefits system - one that prevented from falling into destitution.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2805 on: March 4, 2024, 05:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March  4, 2024, 05:17:29 pm
Don't worry mate, Liz has your back:

Life on benefits under Labour will not be an option, says Liz Kendall

In Demos speech, shadow work and pensions secretary takes tough stance on welfare as she lays out plans for young

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/04/life-on-benefits-under-labour-will-not-be-an-option-says-liz-kendall

I will say that, under the last Labour government, we had a well-functiong benefits system - one that prevented from falling into destitution.

Is there a bit there you dont agree with or take issue with? Youve bolded 90% of the article! :D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2806 on: March 4, 2024, 05:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March  4, 2024, 05:17:29 pm

I will say that, under the last Labour government, we had a well-functioning benefits system - one that prevented from falling into destitution.

My breakdown began over an 18 month period starting in 2009 and I left my job at the end of 2010. Trust me - the benefits system might have been better than the omnishambles it is now, but it was far from well-functioning. I can't remember the number of appeals I had to put in because they kept finding against me in the capability assessments.

I never expected to still be on benefits 14 years later. :(
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2807 on: March 4, 2024, 05:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March  4, 2024, 05:15:41 pm
Here ya go, Kenny:

https://archive.is/dbq3x

Gotta say, though, I hate all that 'kitchen table', and 'managing the family budget' nonsense (which is used widely by politicians in the US). Vacuous nonsense.

Thanks JC, how do you do that?



Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2808 on: March 4, 2024, 05:36:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March  4, 2024, 02:42:20 pm
There is nothing much in there apart from her saying if the Tories abolish inheritance tax, Labour would bring it back. Lots of iron chancellor stuff but not from her and unclear if thats from her team or the Telegraph.

I find the bit about not wanting to sell the Telegraph to nations abroad quite odd. People dont mind our infrastructure being owner by foreign nations, but they are about newspapers?


It was quite boring

This bit is from Reeves
I will enforce the fiscal rules [bringing down government debt over five years] with an iron discipline that the Conservatives have totally failed on.

Sounds like Osborne
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2809 on: March 4, 2024, 05:48:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  4, 2024, 05:23:34 pm
Is there a bit there you dont agree with or take issue with? Youve bolded 90% of the article! :D

 ;D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2810 on: March 4, 2024, 05:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  4, 2024, 05:31:46 pm
My breakdown began over an 18 month period starting in 2009 and I left my job at the end of 2010. Trust me - the benefits system might have been better than the omnishambles it is now, but it was far from well-functioning. I can't remember the number of appeals I had to put in because they kept finding against me in the capability assessments.

I never expected to still be on benefits 14 years later. :(

Yeah, fair enough.  I should say it wasn't as vicious, and insidious, as it is now.  I am not sure anyone plans to be long-term sick (I know I didn't).


Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2811 on: March 4, 2024, 06:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 05:36:25 pm

It was quite boring

This bit is from Reeves
I will enforce the fiscal rules [bringing down government debt over five years] with an iron discipline that the Conservatives have totally failed on.

Sounds like Osborne

Not necessarily, you can shrink the debt by borrowing less, taxing more or growing the economy or a mixture of all 3. But unpalatable as it is, the government is spending £100 billion on interest on its debts a year, thats 10% of total government spending, about 40% of what is spent on the NHS, about 180% of whats spent on schools and 200% of what is spent on defence, so borrowing does have to come down one way or another because its just swallowing a larger and larger part of government spending. As I said a few days ago, somehow the Tories have managed to oversee record tax levels, record debt levels and shit public services all at the same time.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2812 on: March 4, 2024, 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  4, 2024, 06:10:18 pm
Not necessarily, you can shrink the debt by borrowing less, taxing more or growing the economy or a mixture of all 3. But unpalatable as it is, the government is spending £100 billion on interest on its debts a year, thats 10% of total government spending, about 40% of what is spent on the NHS, about 180% of whats spent on schools and 200% of what is spent on defence, so borrowing does have to come down one way or another because its just swallowing a larger and larger part of government spending. As I said a few days ago, somehow the Tories have managed to oversee record tax levels, record debt levels and shit public services all at the same time.
By far away the easiest and best way of achieving this is for the UK - in all but name - to rejoin the EU.* This means rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union.

* Irrespective of potential political barriers at home about rejoining the EU and all the arguments around that, the EU would not have the UK as a member again. Or, at least, not for very long time. We will have to become rule takers.

Of course, rejoining the SM and CU is not the whole solution. But are totally necessary and the easiest parts to fix since the UK has hardly diverged from SM rules. Further, voters would see the benefits quickly and reward Labour at the following election. Labour just need to be brave, 'get it done', and reap the political benefits at subsequent elections. My fear is that they will fanny about, too scared to do much of anything.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2813 on: March 4, 2024, 07:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March  4, 2024, 06:34:15 pm
By far away the easiest and best way of achieving this is for the UK - in all but name - to rejoin the EU.* This means rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union.

* Irrespective of potential political barriers at home about rejoining the EU and all the arguments around that, the EU would not have the UK as a member again. Or, at least, not for very long time. We will have to become rule takers.

Of course, rejoining the SM and CU is not the whole solution. But are totally necessary and the easiest parts to fix since the UK has hardly diverged from SM rules. Further, voters would see the benefits quickly and reward Labour at the following election. Labour just need to be brave, 'get it done', and reap the political benefits at subsequent elections. My fear is that they will fanny about, too scared to do much of anything.

Would get my vote, but at the same time it would breath new life back into the Tory party. I also think support would need to be overwhelming otherwise at some point in the future we end with a Tory government again and the EU understandably cant be watching the UK do the Hokey Cokey with the SM and CU every few years.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #2814 on: March 10, 2024, 10:17:24 am »
Good interview by Rachel Reeves on the Tory mouth pieces show. Good to see that she is committed to Raynors extension of workers rights.

Looks like though breakfast clubs and the NHS money is coming out of another departments budget. Will find out when the manifesto is published.
Re: Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #2815 on: March 10, 2024, 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 10, 2024, 10:17:24 am
Good interview by Rachel Reeves on the Tory mouth pieces show. Good to see that she is committed to Raynors extension of workers rights.

Looks like though breakfast clubs and the NHS money is coming out of another departments budget. Will find out when the manifesto is published.
Ok folks, her accounts been hacked.

Ive reported it.
Re: Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #2816 on: March 10, 2024, 10:32:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 10, 2024, 10:30:39 am
Ok folks, her accounts been hacked.

Ive reported it.
🤣
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2817 on: March 10, 2024, 10:41:07 am »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2818 on: March 12, 2024, 11:48:07 am »
Just seen the Sophie Ridge Keir Starmer interview. Despite whether we will agree with everything he will do, my God it will be good to have a human as a leader again.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2819 on: March 12, 2024, 12:55:33 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on March 12, 2024, 11:48:07 am
Just seen the Sophie Ridge Keir Starmer interview. Despite whether we will agree with everything he will do, my God it will be good to have a human as a leader again.
This is how I see it. Hes a decent human being. Its a huge step up
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm »
Looks like Raynor has put pressure on Starmer by saying Abbott should be readmitted to the Labour Party.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2822 on: Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
Looks like Raynor has put pressure on Starmer by saying Abbott should be readmitted to the Labour Party.
doubtful anyone would feel any pressure to do that. she's a liability and a bigot
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2823 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
Looks like Raynor has put pressure on Starmer by saying Abbott should be readmitted to the Labour Party.
Is it up to Starmer.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2824 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
doubtful anyone would feel any pressure to do that. she's a liability and a bigot

Yep I dont see why Raynor had to wade into that process which is out of Stamers hands, albeit its taking ages to come to a conclusion.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
They have really let the interns loose on the official Labour party twitter account
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:52:32 pm
They have really let the interns loose on the official Labour party twitter account
I don't have a twitter account. The LP home page at Twitter is not chronological. Do you refer to this:

https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1768613665131954343

If so - yeah, bag o' shite.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 03:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:58:58 pm
I don't have a twitter account. The LP home page at Twitter is not chronological. Do you refer to this:

https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1768613665131954343

If so - yeah, bag o' shite.

If you think thats bad should see the activists dressed as chickens holding letters spelling all that out. Embarrassing.

I want to know how Ellie Reeves became national campaigns coordinator. Shite.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 03:18:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:01:43 pm
If you think thats bad should see the activists dressed as chickens holding letters spelling all that out. Embarrassing.

I want to know how Ellie Reeves became national campaigns coordinator. Shite.

If people start shouting 'Chickens!' and making clucking sounds at ever Tory at every event then it's probably a good ploy.

The current state of British people like easy cheerful slogans

This has given them one


Tories are chickens.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2829 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm »
Diane Abbot was receiving a lot of sympathy. Then seemingly she opened her mouth and once again showed why she lost the whip.

Quote
   I will not get the whip back because my attacks on the leadership have if anything intensified. This is the leaderships real agenda.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2830 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:28:32 pm
Diane Abbot was receiving a lot of sympathy. Then seemingly she opened her mouth and once again showed why she lost the whip.


Yes, which is why Raynor wading in yesterday was silly.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2831 on: Today at 03:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:18:22 pm
If people start shouting 'Chickens!' and making clucking sounds at ever Tory at every event then it's probably a good ploy.

The current state of British people like easy cheerful slogans

This has given them one


Tories are chickens.

John Major had Tony Blair chased by a guy in a chicken suit back in 1997 because he wouldn't debate him (because he didn't have to). Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson taunted Corbyn in the run up to 2019 GE demanding he vote for it (as the fixed term parliament act was still in force). This sort of thing isn't new, and I think Sunak should be taunted.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 05:15:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:01:43 pm
If you think thats bad should see the activists dressed as chickens holding letters spelling all that out. Embarrassing.

I want to know how Ellie Reeves became national campaigns coordinator. Shite.
FFS. I'd look it up, but I fear I would collapse from the depth of the cringe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2833 on: Today at 05:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:18:22 pm
If people start shouting 'Chickens!' and making clucking sounds at ever Tory at every event then it's probably a good ploy.

The current state of British people like easy cheerful slogans

This has given them one

Tories are chickens.
Maybe. I am a strong believer in ridicule being most lethal to a political career. I seem to recall even posting about it at RAWK in the past.

Having said that, there is a different between spontaneous chicken sounds from the crowd and what killer-heels described in her post.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2834 on: Today at 05:47:54 pm »
Well done to Labour for filibustering Truss’ transgender law changing proposal. Get fucked Truss.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2835 on: Today at 05:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:28:32 pm
Diane Abbot was receiving a lot of sympathy. Then seemingly she opened her mouth and once again showed why she lost the whip.

However, it has been reported today that she woes offered the whip back and made a more fulsome apology and attended antisemitism training , and she refused to do so.

She has (so far) refused to deny this)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/diane-abbott-labour-whip-antisemitism-starmer-b2513315.html
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2836 on: Today at 06:36:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:28 pm
However, it has been reported today that she woes offered the whip back and made a more fulsome apology and attended antisemitism training , and she refused to do so.

She has (so far) refused to deny this)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/diane-abbott-labour-whip-antisemitism-starmer-b2513315.html

I guess she just prefers to be a martyr.

It's the fatal blind spot of the hard left. They will rather crash and burn on a point of principle rather than try to actually accomplish anything.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2837 on: Today at 08:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:36:08 pm
I guess she just prefers to be a martyr.

It's the fatal blind spot of the hard left. They will rather crash and burn on a point of principle rather than try to actually accomplish anything.
Maybe its not true?
I quite like her. Shes very clever and achieved the near impossible a black working class immigrant  getting in to Cambridge in the 60s. I just dont agree with her. And shes done something really silly.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #2838 on: Today at 08:20:34 pm »
She once seemed a pretty capable politician, but her behaviour over the last few years has been pretty erratic and downright odd at times, to the extent that I assumed there was some sort of health issue going on.

