« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 72058 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm »
Only having a gander in here but fuck me do I hate Galloway getting the attention he's getting, even in here. Ignore the cretin he will be gone in a few months.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,300
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:58:12 pm
I dye my whiskers from time to time. Mainly when eating spag bol or other tomato-rich food.
What sick  perverts frequent this thread

(;D)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
It's very rare to see Galloway without his Hat on, saw him today, he looks the the spit of Anges out of Mrs Browns boys, I think he's self-conscious over his baldy head, wind the bugger up calling him Anges or Baldy Galloway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ssh_RfB89MI
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,253
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 10:24:17 pm »
Remember at the last Scottish elections Galloway said he would vote for the Tories in the constituency vote and ran his party in the list vote called  All for Unity in the with an RAF logo calling for all unionists to come together.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
It's very rare to see Galloway without his Hat on, saw him today, he looks the the spit of Anges out of Mrs Browns boys, I think he's self-conscious over his baldy head, wind the bugger up calling him Anges or Baldy Galloway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ssh_RfB89MI


He has eyes like Jabba the Hutt
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm

He has eyes like Jabba the Hutt
He does doesn't he, no wonder he's so bitter.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,029
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2846 on: Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm
Only having a gander in here but fuck me do I hate Galloway getting the attention he's getting, even in here. Ignore the cretin he will be gone in a few months.
yep he's all in it for himself, I doubt he actually gives a shit about anyone in Gaza
 He's just milking it as political capital and it's actually pretty disgusting politics too.

It's no surprise though he has plenty of form for it. Looks like he's picked up a mail order bride at some point too, she must be at least 30 years younger than him.

Odious individual
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 02:00:27 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
yep he's all in it for himself, I doubt he actually gives a shit about anyone in Gaza
 He's just milking it as political capital and it's actually pretty disgusting politics too.

It's no surprise though he has plenty of form for it. Looks like he's picked up a mail order bride at some point too, she must be at least 30 years younger than him.

Odious individual
George Galloway is the hero in his own movie : George Galloway ... It's all about him George Galloway.
What happens if I say his name three times at 2am ?
 
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,913
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 07:24:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:08:38 pm
I dont watch it, but I guess its moved on from Baddiels weekly racism towards Jason Lee. Starmer is a proper football fan unlike most senior politicians

When was it on, Id be interested to watch it on catch up?
It has yes.

Should be on Sky catch up. Was on Friday.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 08:26:39 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:00:27 am
George Galloway is the hero in his own movie : George Galloway ... It's all about him George Galloway.
What happens if I say his name three times at 2am ?
Your missus will tell you to shut the fuck up and go to sleep.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,702
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 11:41:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:26:01 pm
You do me an injustice Nobby. It's definitely a site I visit. I enjoy reading their analysis and I often agree with parts of it.
You Stalinoid!
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,702
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:00:27 am
George Galloway is the hero in his own movie : George Galloway ... It's all about him George Galloway.
What happens if I say his name three times at 2am ?
 
You get a slap from the wife.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,985
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
It's very rare to see Galloway without his Hat on, saw him today, he looks the the spit of Anges out of Mrs Browns boys, I think he's self-conscious over his baldy head, wind the bugger up calling him Anges or Baldy Galloway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ssh_RfB89MI

Those comments underneath that..

:D

I'm hoping they're Russian bots, otherwise our nations IQ tally is dropping by the day..
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 