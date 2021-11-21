« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 71358 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 04:45:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:36:34 pm
amazing that so few words devoid of any context, entirely innocuous words at that, have riled you so much

was the visceral reaction unadulterated? or did someone else tweet things about it that exercised you?

either way, i'll look forward to seeing yet another of the 'not a great look' shouts end up having absolutely zero consequences with the general public in the next week or so's polling

If you think the future chancellor talking about household economies is innocuous then we will have to disagree.
By tweeting the quote in question she leaves herself open. 


as for visceral reaction, I try to avoid those, hence my praise in the previous post for Streeting. 

Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,653
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:50:55 pm
'

Some do mind foreigners owning our infrastructure
Mansour bin Zayed is trying to buy the Telegraph, hes already brainwashed Burnham, we dont want him to get his claws into anymore of the country.



Abu Dhabi also have a pretty decent chunk of Thames Water too
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 05:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:56:15 pm
Shite from Reeves though

https://twitter.com/RachelReevesMP/status/1763917150727606361

My mum showed me how to balance the books at the kitchen table


 :butt
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:03:30 pm
what's wrong with the article/whatever she's talked about?

(i'm not gonna read it, but it seems like you already have so am hoping you can break it down for us)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:00 pm
I havent, its behind a paywall and I woukdnt give that paper my cash

Its a direct quote though, and she has tweeted it from her own account so she must be happy with it.

considering she had her parliamentary credit card revoked, its not a great look.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:36:34 pm
amazing that so few words devoid of any context, entirely innocuous words at that, have riled you so much

was the visceral reaction unadulterated? or did someone else tweet things about it that exercised you?

either way, i'll look forward to seeing yet another of the 'not a great look' shouts end up having absolutely zero consequences with the general public in the next week or so's polling
Here ya go, Kenny:

https://archive.is/dbq3x

Gotta say, though, I hate all that 'kitchen table', and 'managing the family budget' nonsense (which is used widely by politicians in the US). Vacuous nonsense.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 05:16:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:55:23 pm
Abu Dhabi also have a pretty decent chunk of Thames Water too


And Manchester
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 05:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:01:55 pm
So they're going to turn the benefits system into the YouTube algorithm. I got £7k arrears last year from the DWP because they stiffed me on my benefits for six years. If some AI system sees that in my account it'll flag it up because it doesn't know any better. Wtf do they want me to do? Spend it all??

Don't worry mate, Liz has your back:

Life on benefits under Labour will not be an option, says Liz Kendall

In Demos speech, shadow work and pensions secretary takes tough stance on welfare as she lays out plans for young

Quote
Under a Labour government there would be no option of a life on benefits, the party has said, as it set out plans to reduce the number of young people not in work, education or training.

The shadow work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall, said the party would recruit 8,500 more mental health workers and promised that the sickness benefits bill would fall under Labour.

But Kendall did not specify what form the tougher measures on universal credit would take.

Under our changed Labour party, if you can work there will be no option of a life on benefits, she said in a speech to the centre-left Demos thinktank in London, where she sought to outline Labours commitment to investing in young people.

Not just because the British people believe rights should go hand in hand with responsibilities. But because being unemployed or lacking basic qualifications when youre young can harm your job prospects and wages for the rest of your life.

The tough language on welfare  reminiscent of 90s-era New Labour  prompted concern about the implications of sanctions for those struggling with mental health issues.

Kendall also spoke of overhauling jobcentres to end a tick-box culture and devolving employment support to local areas because the man  or even woman  in Whitehall can never know whats best for Leicester, Liverpool and Leeds.

She also took aim at what she described as Tory claims about being tough on benefits, and said that over the next five years there would be 600,000 more people on incapacity and disability benefits costing an extra £33bn.

Kendall made the speech as new figures revealed that almost 851,000 young people aged 16-24 were not in education, employment or training (Neet)  an increase of 20,000 in a year. It was largely driven by the increase in young men who are Neet.

Kendall was challenged in a question and answer session by Ollie Steadman, policy and campaigns manager at the charity Mind, who prefaced his comments by welcoming her emphasis on the need for quality work.

But, he added: Many of the same people might feel a bit concerned about the talk around responsibility, and potentially for it to lead to sanctions and a kind of wider system or harsher system that doesnt get mental health.

Steadman said afterwards: Supporting disabled people to find long-term, fulfilling work can only be achieved by taking a supportive approach. Punitive action does not work and only pushes disabled people further into poverty.

Whoever forms the next UK government should restore trust in the benefits system by establishing a commission led by disabled people to redesign benefits assessments.

Kendall responded to his question by saying that there was clear evidence that having a good job was very good for mental health, adding: We know that if youre in good work, your relapses can be cut by a third or even half. Thats better for you. Its better for the NHS, its better for taxpayers.

Other concerns were expressed by Dr Michael Orton of the Institute for Employment Research at the University of Warwick, who welcomed much of what Kendall had outlined, in particular around devolving employment support.

But there are questions as to how this differs from programmes going back to the 1980s and which the evidence shows have marginal impact at best, he said.

Some critical issues werent mentioned including fluctuating health conditions, which standard jobs cant accommodate, and the need to update our social security system to meet new challenges not repeat punitive approaches which do more harm than good.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/04/life-on-benefits-under-labour-will-not-be-an-option-says-liz-kendall

I will say that, under the last Labour government, we had a well-functiong benefits system - one that prevented from falling into destitution.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:58 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,653
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 05:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:17:29 pm
Don't worry mate, Liz has your back:

Life on benefits under Labour will not be an option, says Liz Kendall

In Demos speech, shadow work and pensions secretary takes tough stance on welfare as she lays out plans for young

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/04/life-on-benefits-under-labour-will-not-be-an-option-says-liz-kendall

I will say that, under the last Labour government, we had a well-functiong benefits system - one that prevented from falling into destitution.

Is there a bit there you dont agree with or take issue with? Youve bolded 90% of the article! :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,951
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 05:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:17:29 pm

I will say that, under the last Labour government, we had a well-functioning benefits system - one that prevented from falling into destitution.

My breakdown began over an 18 month period starting in 2009 and I left my job at the end of 2010. Trust me - the benefits system might have been better than the omnishambles it is now, but it was far from well-functioning. I can't remember the number of appeals I had to put in because they kept finding against me in the capability assessments.

I never expected to still be on benefits 14 years later. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 05:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:15:41 pm
Here ya go, Kenny:

https://archive.is/dbq3x

Gotta say, though, I hate all that 'kitchen table', and 'managing the family budget' nonsense (which is used widely by politicians in the US). Vacuous nonsense.

Thanks JC, how do you do that?



Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 05:36:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:42:20 pm
There is nothing much in there apart from her saying if the Tories abolish inheritance tax, Labour would bring it back. Lots of iron chancellor stuff but not from her and unclear if thats from her team or the Telegraph.

I find the bit about not wanting to sell the Telegraph to nations abroad quite odd. People dont mind our infrastructure being owner by foreign nations, but they are about newspapers?


It was quite boring

This bit is from Reeves
I will enforce the fiscal rules [bringing down government debt over five years] with an iron discipline that the Conservatives have totally failed on.

Sounds like Osborne
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:23:34 pm
Is there a bit there you dont agree with or take issue with? Youve bolded 90% of the article! :D

 ;D
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 05:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:31:46 pm
My breakdown began over an 18 month period starting in 2009 and I left my job at the end of 2010. Trust me - the benefits system might have been better than the omnishambles it is now, but it was far from well-functioning. I can't remember the number of appeals I had to put in because they kept finding against me in the capability assessments.

I never expected to still be on benefits 14 years later. :(

Yeah, fair enough.  I should say it wasn't as vicious, and insidious, as it is now.  I am not sure anyone plans to be long-term sick (I know I didn't).


« Last Edit: Today at 06:51:05 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,653
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 06:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:36:25 pm

It was quite boring

This bit is from Reeves
I will enforce the fiscal rules [bringing down government debt over five years] with an iron discipline that the Conservatives have totally failed on.

Sounds like Osborne

Not necessarily, you can shrink the debt by borrowing less, taxing more or growing the economy or a mixture of all 3. But unpalatable as it is, the government is spending £100 billion on interest on its debts a year, thats 10% of total government spending, about 40% of what is spent on the NHS, about 180% of whats spent on schools and 200% of what is spent on defence, so borrowing does have to come down one way or another because its just swallowing a larger and larger part of government spending. As I said a few days ago, somehow the Tories have managed to oversee record tax levels, record debt levels and shit public services all at the same time.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:10:18 pm
Not necessarily, you can shrink the debt by borrowing less, taxing more or growing the economy or a mixture of all 3. But unpalatable as it is, the government is spending £100 billion on interest on its debts a year, thats 10% of total government spending, about 40% of what is spent on the NHS, about 180% of whats spent on schools and 200% of what is spent on defence, so borrowing does have to come down one way or another because its just swallowing a larger and larger part of government spending. As I said a few days ago, somehow the Tories have managed to oversee record tax levels, record debt levels and shit public services all at the same time.
By far away the easiest and best way of achieving this is for the UK - in all but name - to rejoin the EU.* This means rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union.

* Irrespective of potential political barriers at home about rejoining the EU and all the arguments around that, the EU would not have the UK as a member again. Or, at least, not for very long time. We will have to become rule takers.

Of course, rejoining the SM and CU is not the whole solution. But are totally necessary and the easiest parts to fix since the UK has hardly diverged from SM rules. Further, voters would see the benefits quickly and reward Labour at the following election. Labour just need to be brave, 'get it done', and reap the political benefits at subsequent elections. My fear is that they will fanny about, too scared to do much of anything.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,653
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 07:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:34:15 pm
By far away the easiest and best way of achieving this is for the UK - in all but name - to rejoin the EU.* This means rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union.

* Irrespective of potential political barriers at home about rejoining the EU and all the arguments around that, the EU would not have the UK as a member again. Or, at least, not for very long time. We will have to become rule takers.

Of course, rejoining the SM and CU is not the whole solution. But are totally necessary and the easiest parts to fix since the UK has hardly diverged from SM rules. Further, voters would see the benefits quickly and reward Labour at the following election. Labour just need to be brave, 'get it done', and reap the political benefits at subsequent elections. My fear is that they will fanny about, too scared to do much of anything.

Would get my vote, but at the same time it would breath new life back into the Tory party. I also think support would need to be overwhelming otherwise at some point in the future we end with a Tory government again and the EU understandably cant be watching the UK do the Hokey Cokey with the SM and CU every few years.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,286
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 07:11:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:44:32 am
Create a thread to discuss it would be amazing 👍
It really won't
Spoiler
If only his critcs, could climb down off the fence and tell us what they really think of him.  ;D 
[close]
We need to think of peoples blood pressure  :)

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:47:15 pm

Labour need to push the narrative that Rochdale means nothing to Galloway except as a seat to exploit in order to give him a platform for his foreign affairs rantings.

They'll more likely tell Rochdale It doesn't matter We dont need you,We dont want you, Your just stupid, I'm definitely getting that vibe.

TLP pushing the narrative..."Stating the bleeding obvious" and  "Yeah we know, thats why we voted for him" 
would be the top two answers. I reckon a lot of his voters just want someone, to ask some awkward questions
in Parliament.
A task that shouldn't really be a problem for any Labour candidate. But... 
Starmer has shown an authoritarian streak in regards to the whole Israel / Palestine thing...
So it is a problem.

How TLP deal with this insurrection will be noted in other towns where "ignored" and taken for granted"
would be top answers if asked about Rochdale.



 







Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 