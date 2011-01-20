After the mass trousering of 'other peoples money' that occured during COVID I think they will be very wary of bringing that up, not that Labour seem to be very good at that sort of thing after basically pleading guilty to causing the world banking crisis.



The point am making is attitudes have to change so Labour have the confidence to do what they want, many don't seem to get this, they think Labour do what they want so anything they don't do is down to choice, that's not true. it has never been true.The Torys will lose the next election because they've destroyed everything but just imagine a situation were everything was ticking over ok going into the next election, the Torys would be probably win the next election, the national debt wouldn't be a issue, it wasn't in 2017 or 2019 so theres no reason to believe it would be any different on 2024. now imagine if Labour went into the 2024 election under the exact same circumstances, the Torys would have wound the public up over Labour spending other peoples money, the national debt would have cost Labour the election. whatever the critics say things were far far better in 2010 than when Labour took over in 97, things were far better in 2010 than they are now in 2024 so nobody can argue Labour made lives worse or destroyed the NHS. education etc.I understand the point you make, this will make this election harder for the Torys to fight but give it a few yrs and the Torys will re-write history, the public will still carry one thinking as they have for decades, Labour spend other peoples money, that's it. the Labour majority doesn't matter, all that does is give them the power to do as they want for 5 yrs but they can't really do this if they know they will be punished for it at the following election. that point doesn't seem to be appreciated. now if Labour never had to worry about it just as the Torys never worry about it then Labour could do all the things they want.