Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 70527 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,697
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 01:48:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:01:13 pm
You don't get the fact that the Torys and right wing always wind the public up over Labour spending other peoples money, runing out of peoples money-= National debt yet the Torys never face the same attacks, the Torys nearly doubled the National debt before the 2017 election, did it get a mention?
I mentioned it back in 2017+2019 was anyone bothered, nope the Torys dictate what voters think important at elections, the debt only becomes a issue when Labour are in power.
Were the same public who were tearing into Miliband angry with the Torys in 2017 or 2019, not a chance. I don't think I heard them face a question over it. Torys don't have to worry about facing backlashes over being economically incompetent.
So Labour will always have to be wary, they know they will face a backlash otherwise.
After the mass trousering of 'other peoples money' that occured during COVID I think they will be very wary of bringing that up, not that Labour seem to be very good at that sort of thing after basically pleading guilty to causing the world banking crisis.
Logged
Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,725
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:33:28 pm
George Galloway says that Russell Brand, Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr., and Lauren Boebert are/will be framed for sexual assault by the establishment for criticizing the COVID vaccine and Ukraine, and then says Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection and implies a conspiracy behind it.
https://twitter.com/PostLeftWatch/status/1764184899668640186?t=dhqqmM1mHNV039-o67k-jA&s=19

:lmao

It's not worth giving him or his ilk the time nor day.

The horseshoe theory of left and right extremes coming together is a very real thing!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 02:05:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:07 pm
I dont get this, Labour will probably get a really good majority with enough power to do what they want. Policies get criticised all the time but if they deliver and peoples living standards and public services improve, then they wont have a problem.

What is exactly being asked for here? A fan fare of boyband screaming support for everything they do?

See how little credit they get for the massive improvements in 1997-2010.
Logged
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,211
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 02:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:05:17 pm
See how little credit they get for the massive improvements in 1997-2010.

They got three terms and it took the most significant economic event in our lifetimes to oust them and even then  the Tories didnt get a majority.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 02:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:48:21 pm
After the mass trousering of 'other peoples money' that occured during COVID I think they will be very wary of bringing that up, not that Labour seem to be very good at that sort of thing after basically pleading guilty to causing the world banking crisis.
The point am making is attitudes have to change so Labour have the confidence to do what they want, many don't seem to get this, they think Labour do what they want so anything they don't do is down to choice, that's not true. it has never been true.
The Torys will lose the next election because they've destroyed everything but just imagine a situation were everything was ticking over ok going into the next election, the Torys would be probably win the next election, the national debt wouldn't be a issue, it wasn't in 2017 or 2019 so theres no reason to believe it would be any different on 2024. now imagine if Labour went into the 2024 election under the exact same circumstances, the Torys would have wound the public up over Labour spending other peoples money, the national debt would have cost Labour the election. whatever the critics say things were far far better in 2010 than when Labour took over in 97, things were far better in 2010 than they are now in 2024 so nobody can argue Labour made lives worse or destroyed the NHS. education etc.
I understand the point you make, this will make this election harder for the Torys to fight  but give it a few yrs and the Torys will re-write history, the public will still carry one thinking as they have for decades, Labour spend other peoples money, that's it. the Labour majority doesn't matter, all that does is give them the power to do as they want for 5 yrs but they can't really do this if they know they will be punished for it at the following election. that point doesn't seem to be appreciated
. now if Labour never had to worry about it just as the Torys never worry about it then Labour could do all the things they want.

Logged
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,128
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:54:13 pm
The horseshoe theory of left and right extremes coming together is a very real thing!

Its as much grifter theory as horseshoe theory. Some money from right wing nut jobs to say shit on a podcast or exploiting a community to get some money being paid to represent them is the same to him (as is taking a free to go on Big Brother and hug his friend Saville while he was a serving MP)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,768
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 03:59:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:14 pm
They got three terms and it took the most significant economic event in our lifetimes to oust them and even then  the Tories didnt get a majority.

Exactly. 
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:14 pm
They got three terms and it took the most significant economic event in our lifetimes to oust them and even then  the Tories didnt get a majority.

More to the point, we've had 14 years of Tory government, and we have people playing down what that Labour government has achieved, saying they're not different from the Tories, etc.
Logged
Online oldfordie

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 04:26:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:14 pm
They got three terms and it took the most significant economic event in our lifetimes to oust them and even then  the Tories didnt get a majority.
Wish that would have been the way the public saw it at the time as they might not have faced a back lash.
It's just another example on the problems Labour face. the people who voted Labour out did so believing Labour caused the crash, it seems people willingly accept this bullshit to attack them. no matter how many times we pointed out this was a world crash that started in the US it was ignored, Labour caused the crash.
I wouldn't mind but this was not even part of the thinking 5 yrs later in 2015.
 it was all about the debt Labour left back in 2010. no need to go into it deeper, am sure everyone on here understands the ins and outs. d/head leaving notes, awful tactics by the Labour leader.
Logged
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,938
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:33:28 pm
George Galloway says that Russell Brand, Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr., and Lauren Boebert are/will be framed for sexual assault by the establishment for criticizing the COVID vaccine and Ukraine, and then says Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection and implies a conspiracy behind it.
https://twitter.com/PostLeftWatch/status/1764184899668640186?t=dhqqmM1mHNV039-o67k-jA&s=19

:lmao

It's not worth giving him or his ilk the time nor day.

Galloway keeps supplying his supporters with evidence that he's a Fascist. Friend of Trump, of Bannon, of Assange, of Assad, of Nick Griffin, of Farridge, of Saddam Hussein, of Carlson, of Hamas, of Putin, of Hezbollah.

At some point you have to think this must be exactly what his supporters find attractive about him.
Logged
Online oldfordie

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 04:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:15:49 pm
More to the point, we've had 14 years of Tory government, and we have people playing down what that Labour government has achieved, saying they're not different from the Tories, etc.
:) the double standards.

One minute it's fight the Tory cuts, support us we will fight the Tory cuts.

Next minute it's Labour are the same as the Torys, hardly anything changed when Labour took over.  :odd  err who brought in those services the Torys are chopping in the first place or are we supposed to believe Thatcher did and Labour just sat on their arse for 13 yrs doing nothing.
Logged
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 30,255
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 04:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:28:50 pm
Galloway keeps supplying his supporters with evidence that he's a Fascist. Friend of Trump, of Bannon, of Assange, of Assad, of Nick Griffin, of Farridge, of Saddam Hussein, of Carlson, of Hamas, of Putin, of Hezbollah.

At some point you have to think this must be exactly what his supporters find attractive about him.
definitely

on bigbonedrawkys point, i'd firmly disagree he's a problem for starmer - on the contrary, it's a timely reminder to the electorate that the main opposition party is no longer being run by likeminded fringe politics, cranks and friends of the bnp (and putin and asad, further afield).
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 44,905
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 06:24:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:08:01 am
I haven't seen it mate but why do you say that? He's a football fanatic.
He hasn't got the "banter" that the show can feed off. Seen him a few times around football. Think he was at Emirates a few hours before game against us on Sky iirc. Probably more his scene.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 06:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:33:28 pm
George Galloway says that Russell Brand, Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr., and Lauren Boebert are/will be framed for sexual assault by the establishment for criticizing the COVID vaccine and Ukraine, and then says Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection and implies a conspiracy behind it.
https://twitter.com/PostLeftWatch/status/1764184899668640186?t=dhqqmM1mHNV039-o67k-jA&s=19

:lmao

It's not worth giving him or his ilk the time nor day.
There is surely no fucking chance he'll be elected again at the GE. Though, perhaps Labour and other Parties could get behind that Tully fellow to make sure.
Logged
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,955
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:26:45 pm
There is surely no fucking chance he'll be elected again at the GE. Though, perhaps Labour and other Parties could get behind that Tully fellow to make sure.


Labour need to push the narrative that Rochdale means nothing to Galloway except as a seat to exploit in order to give him a platform for his foreign affairs rantings.
Logged
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,955
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 06:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:33:28 pm
George Galloway says that Russell Brand, Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr., and Lauren Boebert are/will be framed for sexual assault by the establishment for criticizing the COVID vaccine and Ukraine, and then says Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection and implies a conspiracy behind it.
https://twitter.com/PostLeftWatch/status/1764184899668640186?t=dhqqmM1mHNV039-o67k-jA&s=19

:lmao

It's not worth giving him or his ilk the time nor day.


Like I said in another thread, he's the epitome of a juvenile "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" and he views the American establishment as the ultimate enemy.

I've no idea if he's even aware of the moral contortions he makes to fit himself to that.

And, whilst he does have some limited support amongst some leftist groups, the more insightful and intelligent ones think he's a gobshite.
Logged
