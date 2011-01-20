« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 67779 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 93,036
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
They're not exactly going to admit it are they?  ;D
But also theyre not going to deny it if its true, as it would unravel really quickly when the inevitable came out
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
He may have done the wrong thing here. But hes done so for decent and honourable reasons. Hes perhaps a bit weak in parliament, but trying to protect MPs was his rationale.
Thats to be applauded
It's what's led to the world we live in today, decent people being cast as evil while the charlatans are seen as the saviours. we saw the extremes in the US with ANTIFA. the people standing up to the Nazis and White Supremacists are the baddies in the eyes of millions.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,994
  • Kloppite
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
Couldnt disagree more

Hoyle is useless, & the worst speaker ever, he allows Government ministers to constantly lie in the commons without any punity whatsoever, likes of Betty Boothroyd would take none of that nonsense from this lot.
#Sausages

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 93,036
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm
Hoyle is useless, & the worst speaker ever, he allows Government ministers to constantly lie in the commons without any punity whatsoever, likes of Betty Boothroyd would take none of that nonsense from this lot.
All this can be true. But hes still not a bellend. Bercow? He was a bellend
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Sounds like Labour have threatened Hoyles job and thats why he shat the bed.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,994
  • Kloppite
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
Sounds like Labour have threatened Hoyles job and thats why he shat the bed.

Yeah, sounds like Labour whips threatened Hoyle, in that they would make moves to vote him out as speaker if he didn't allow the Labour amendment, so seems Hoyle was more interested in saving his own skin, than allowing the amendment for decent & honorable reasons, but shit has now hit the proverbial, & Hoyle looks toast anyway.
#Sausages

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm »
Useless speaker, can't say mass.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
It's what's led to the world we live in today, decent people being cast as evil while the charlatans are seen as the saviours. we saw the extremes in the US with ANTIFA. the people standing up to the Nazis and White Supremacists are the baddies in the eyes of millions.
Off topic, but they have a very broad idea of who counts as Nazis or white supremacists, including pretty much anyone on the right including ordinary citizens at Trump rallies, speakers at universities they don't like and reporters who have the temerity to come to their demonstrations, and standing up involves explicit violence.

They're a bunch of middle class white kids living out their violent power fantasies through 'leftist' politics. Just this week, a court threw out an unlawful riot case against a bunch of far-right nutcases because the defendants could prove Antifa's violence was worse and more proactive and wasn't prosecuted. All it does is make left-wing politics look bad.
Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:44:34 pm
Off topic, but they have a very broad idea of who counts as Nazis or white supremacists, including pretty much anyone on the right including ordinary citizens at Trump rallies, speakers at universities they don't like and reporters who have the temerity to come to their demonstrations, and standing up involves explicit violence.

They're a bunch of middle class white kids living out their violent power fantasies through 'leftist' politics. Just this week, a court threw out an unlawful riot case against a bunch of far-right nutcases because the defendants could prove Antifa's violence was worse and more proactive and wasn't prosecuted. All it does is make left-wing politics look bad.
Ive had these sort of arguments in the past, what about ANTIFA attacking them hey. I expect trouble when people stand up to fascists, we had it in Liverpool roughly at the same time as well. nobody attacked the people who fought them in Lime st station, they were praised for it rightly, it might sound hypocritical but I give them a free pass as violence is inevitable when you stand up to these people.
I also think your looking at the way Trump and the far right want you to look at it.
I take ANTIFA to be anyone who stands up to Fascists, it's in the name. ANTI-FACISTS, of course some will be left wingers, some will be from BLM am sure but they are not playing politics here,  there will be plenty of people who just hate fascists and see them as a evil they have to stand up too.
The question is were they standing up to Nazis and White Supremist, one look at Charlottesville leaves no doubt. carrying flags with Nazi symbols. marching with torches in the dark. replicating the Nuremberg rally. chanting Nazi slogans. chanting sick replacement theory slogans.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:17 am by oldfordie »
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 12:09:13 am »
Oi!
Nineteen nineties and the nazis are back
Family burnt out in an arson attack
Children lying in hospital dying of their burns
It's about time that everyone learns (to)

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

Germany in the thirties was the same
A life or death struggle - not some kind of game
Learn at least the basics of some martial art
Then you'll be ready when the aggro starts

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

B.N.P. scum marching on your street
They even get elected when they should get beat
Beat off the streets that belong to us
You won't stop them with chants and placards so just


Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

First they came for the Jews
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a Jew
Then they came for the communists
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a communist
Next they came for the trade unionists
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a trade unionist
And then they came for me
And there was no one left to help me

Adolf Hitler himself said that the only way the rise of the German nazi party could have been prevented was if its
enemies had recognised it for what it was right at the start and had smashed it in its infancy with utmost force.
For once we would agree with him - waving placards and chanting at fascists through megaphones
accomplishes absolutely nothing. The only way to stop nazi scum like the B.N.P. is by physically confronting
them and literally kicking them off our streets.

Nazi falls amidst a hall of fists and feet
Stomping out the rhythm of the cable street beat
With our boots on the scumbag's head
The only good nazi is one that's dead

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

A.F.A. girls and boys block the fash escape route
Now we've got them cornered and they're gonna eat boot
Trying to escape but they just can't manage
Our boots rain in wreaking terrible damage

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 07:38:33 am »
Hilarious how MPs are coming out now saying how its a scandal we never had a proper debate about this subject and the nerve of the SNP to be pissed off about the debate being lost amongst the politics. The public should be shown how much of a waste of money their mps are.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,659
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 07:46:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:38:33 am
Hilarious how MPs are coming out now saying how its a scandal we never had a proper debate about this subject and the nerve of the SNP to be pissed off about the debate being lost amongst the politics. The public should be shown how much of a waste of money their mps are.

The people who are tuned in to politics (and those who are not), will be looking at this and thinking what a bunch of pricks, they are.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 08:04:56 am »
On the plus side at least Hoyle will get sacked. He can ask for the British Anthem to be played though as he hands in his notice, that should make him feel better.
Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 08:12:07 am »
All this drama and anger over a meaningless vote that will have no influence whatsoever over government policy. Utterly bizarre
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 08:32:51 am »
Missed all the shenanigans yesterday but caught coverage this morning.  Why did the Tories walk out (if indeed thats true)?
Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,211
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 08:38:15 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:12:07 am
All this drama and anger over a meaningless vote that will have no influence whatsoever over government policy. Utterly bizarre

this is what gets me, everybody here is playing politics and arguing over semantics of language.  When the outcome will be, in the grand scheme of what is actually happening, meaningless.

Is Netenyahu (sic) going to wake up this morning and think ' you know what, now the brits have voted this way or that way, i'm going to scale it all back'
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 08:52:16 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:32:51 am
Missed all the shenanigans yesterday but caught coverage this morning.  Why did the Tories walk out (if indeed thats true)?

Because the Labour motion/form of words was chosen and not the SNP who brought the debate and they missed the opportunity of shadow front benchers resigning. Thats what all this was about.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 08:55:32 am »
Starmer comes out of this looking pretty powerful. He missed a trick not doing the Klopp fist pumps in front of his benches. I bet he wanted to.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 08:57:00 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 08:38:15 am
this is what gets me, everybody here is playing politics and arguing over semantics of language.  When the outcome will be, in the grand scheme of what is actually happening, meaningless.

Is Netenyahu (sic) going to wake up this morning and think ' you know what, now the brits have voted this way or that way, i'm going to scale it all back'

Check out how some who were militant over how anything about Israel must contain certain wording will now argue that it's all pointless because Israel will just ignore it, and it all just shows there's not point in voting Labour. Like I've said before, if anyone takes a foreign affairs issue as the red line on how they will vote, then they'll probably not be persuaded anyway, and Labour might as well just ignore their vote.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 09:25:26 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:12:07 am
All this drama and anger over a meaningless vote that will have no influence whatsoever over government policy. Utterly bizarre


Technically, Parliament should drive the government's policy on a particular issue.

Had Parliament voted to accept the SNP motion, that should be the position - condemning Israel of committing war crimes and calling for an immediate ceasefire without caveats - that the UK government takes, including at the UN and in UN votes

In reality, we all know that the last few Tory administrations have ridden roughshod over Parliament (and have even used their majority to vote in new legislation to give 'the executive' more powers to bypass Parliament and enact new legislation in a dictatorial way)

The anger, though, is as much about established protocol not being followed. There are rules in Parliament. The allocation of 'Opposition Days' is dominated by the official opposition, but all parties get an opportunity to have a turn introducing a motion every so often. This was the SNPs official day. And Hoyle essentially passed control of the day to Labour. It was wrong, and what's worse is that it was done to protect Labour from having a large number of their MPs being seen to support an SNP motion (and send a message of condemning Israel's mass slaughter of innocents in Gaza)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 09:41:47 am »
Well - Parliament now has a passed motion calling on a ceasefire for both sides (which may not be what a lot of protestors want but hey ho).

Hopefully at least some time in the remainder of this session can be looking at the absolute mess that parts of this country are in. The absolute vandalism going on in Birmingham due to the councils financial position for example. Childrens services being slashed to the bone, all the libraries being closed, public buildings being sold off on the cheap. Likewise the theft by Houchen and co in Teeside.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,659
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 10:01:16 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:41:47 am
Well - Parliament now has a passed motion calling on a ceasefire for both sides (which may not be what a lot of protestors want but hey ho).

Hopefully at least some time in the remainder of this session can be looking at the absolute mess that parts of this country are in. The absolute vandalism going on in Birmingham due to the councils financial position for example. Childrens services being slashed to the bone, all the libraries being closed, public buildings being sold off on the cheap. Likewise the theft by Houchen and co in Teeside.

You sound like one of those people who want money spent in this country, rather than giving it (aid) abroad.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,604
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 10:15:29 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:16 am
You sound like one of those people who want money spent in this country, rather than giving it (aid) abroad.

Aid makes a difference, discussing domestic issues (and theres lot of them) makes a difference. Instead everyone is getting their knickers in a twist over a vote that makes zero difference to whats actually going on in Palestine other then giving some people a sense of satisfaction.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,776
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 10:16:29 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:16 am
You sound like one of those people who want money spent in this country, rather than giving it (aid) abroad.

I didn't get that message. (I'm struggling to see how you did too!). A passionate hatred for what the Tories have been doing/are still doing to local government is not an infallible sign of being indifferent to what is also happening abroad. We're in trouble if it is.

Of all the reasons why we need a Labour government, the catastrophic collapse of local government finances is the main one I'd say. It's absolutely tragic what is happening at municipal level. All over the country local councils are selling their assets to privateers simply in order to get money to perform very basic front-line services. Everything is cut to the bone. Everything is being sold off. This is happening in rural areas as well as urban. It will take years to recover, and perhaps local government never will fully recover. Tragic.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 10:21:13 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:25:26 am

Technically, Parliament should drive the government's policy on a particular issue.

Had Parliament voted to accept the SNP motion, that should be the position - condemning Israel of committing war crimes and calling for an immediate ceasefire without caveats - that the UK government takes, including at the UN and in UN votes

In reality, we all know that the last few Tory administrations have ridden roughshod over Parliament (and have even used their majority to vote in new legislation to give 'the executive' more powers to bypass Parliament and enact new legislation in a dictatorial way)

The anger, though, is as much about established protocol not being followed. There are rules in Parliament. The allocation of 'Opposition Days' is dominated by the official opposition, but all parties get an opportunity to have a turn introducing a motion every so often. This was the SNPs official day. And Hoyle essentially passed control of the day to Labour. It was wrong, and what's worse is that it was done to protect Labour from having a large number of their MPs being seen to support an SNP motion (and send a message of condemning Israel's mass slaughter of innocents in Gaza)

What I don't understand in all this - the SNP knew that they were chossing deliberately provocative wording so it would never pass; what is wrong therefore in having a debate effecitvely saying "we have 2 ammendments to change the initial wording - if you pass either then there will be a vote on the initial SNP motion with the modified wording.  But if you don't, then the original motion stands and a vote for that will happen".  I don't understand how that is "handing over control" to Labour.  Seems like that is the common sense way of running things - and allows 2 (or more) opposition parties to work together against the government rather than the traditional way of only allowing the government to propose an ammendment to an opposition bill.

It is purely politicking from the SNP, and cuntish behaviour from the Tories who didn't want to criticise Israel or even be calling for a ceasefire at all (their wording was so wishy-washy "immediate humanitarian pause")
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,199
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 10:25:58 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:21:13 am
What I don't understand in all this - the SNP knew that they were chossing deliberately provocative wording so it would never pass; what is wrong therefore in having a debate effecitvely saying "we have 2 ammendments to change the initial wording - if you pass either then there will be a vote on the initial SNP motion with the modified wording.  But if you don't, then the original motion stands and a vote for that will happen".

The precedent is that the opposistion day parties motion is always voted on - as it is their opposition day. With your suggestion that does not happen. The whole point of it is to allow smaller parties that don't command a majority to have a chance to control the house procedure for a day.

Otherwise the government or the main opposition in this case can put in an amendment that completely changes the origianl motion and override the smaller party and deny their chance to have their motion voted on.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 10:27:39 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:25:58 am
The precedent is that the opposistion day parties motion is always voted on - as it is their opposition day. With your suggestion that does not happen. The whole point of it is to allow smaller parties that don't command a majority to have a chance to control the house procedure for a day.

Otherwise the government or the main opposition in this case can put in an amendment that completely changes the origianl motion and override the smaller party and deny their chance to have their motion voted on.

I can see why the SNP were vexed. The funny thing is the fake morality thing they came out with saying what was lost was the debate due to the speaker and other peoples actions. Their position may have been consistent, but yesterday was all about causing division in Labour.
Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,427
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 10:28:50 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:12:07 am
All this drama and anger over a meaningless vote that will have no influence whatsoever over government policy. Utterly bizarre

Isn't it. Thankfully I've had other concerns the past few days so have missed whatever has gone on. Coming to the news this morning and it's almost impossible to fathom what this is all about. Think this is one of those things that those who are seriously into politics get really worked up about yet the vast majority don't give the slightest fuck about.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,913
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:16 am
You sound like one of those people who want money spent in this country, rather than giving it (aid) abroad.
You must not work in an industry anywhere related to the public sector to make an un-caveated statement like that.

Probably except for Whitehall & Parliament itself, there isn't a single area of public and local government that isn't decimated and close to collapse.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,659
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 10:31:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:15:29 am
Aid makes a difference, discussing domestic issues (and theres lot of them) makes a difference. Instead everyone is getting their knickers in a twist over a vote that makes zero difference to whats actually going on in Palestine other then giving some people a sense of satisfaction.

Of course there are lots of domestic issues, doesn't mean we should close our eyes to the rest of the world, though.

As I said, we can provide international aid, as well as tackling our own backyard, too.
