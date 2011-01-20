Oi!

Nineteen nineties and the nazis are back

Family burnt out in an arson attack

Children lying in hospital dying of their burns

It's about time that everyone learns (to)



Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!



Germany in the thirties was the same

A life or death struggle - not some kind of game

Learn at least the basics of some martial art

Then you'll be ready when the aggro starts



Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!



B.N.P. scum marching on your street

They even get elected when they should get beat

Beat off the streets that belong to us

You won't stop them with chants and placards so just





Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!



First they came for the Jews

And I did nothing to help them because I was not a Jew

Then they came for the communists

And I did nothing to help them because I was not a communist

Next they came for the trade unionists

And I did nothing to help them because I was not a trade unionist

And then they came for me

And there was no one left to help me



Adolf Hitler himself said that the only way the rise of the German nazi party could have been prevented was if its

enemies had recognised it for what it was right at the start and had smashed it in its infancy with utmost force.

For once we would agree with him - waving placards and chanting at fascists through megaphones

accomplishes absolutely nothing. The only way to stop nazi scum like the B.N.P. is by physically confronting

them and literally kicking them off our streets.



Nazi falls amidst a hall of fists and feet

Stomping out the rhythm of the cable street beat

With our boots on the scumbag's head

The only good nazi is one that's dead



Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!



A.F.A. girls and boys block the fash escape route

Now we've got them cornered and they're gonna eat boot

Trying to escape but they just can't manage

Our boots rain in wreaking terrible damage



Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!

Bash - bash the Fash!