Off topic, but they have a very broad idea of who counts as Nazis or white supremacists, including pretty much anyone on the right including ordinary citizens at Trump rallies, speakers at universities they don't like and reporters who have the temerity to come to their demonstrations, and standing up involves explicit violence.
They're a bunch of middle class white kids living out their violent power fantasies through 'leftist' politics. Just this week, a court threw out an unlawful riot case against a bunch of far-right nutcases because the defendants could prove Antifa's violence was worse and more proactive and wasn't prosecuted. All it does is make left-wing politics look bad.
Ive had these sort of arguments in the past, what about ANTIFA attacking them hey. I expect trouble when people stand up to fascists, we had it in Liverpool roughly at the same time as well. nobody attacked the people who fought them in Lime st station, they were praised for it rightly, it might sound hypocritical but I give them a free pass as violence is inevitable when you stand up to these people.
I also think your looking at the way Trump and the far right want you to look at it.
I take ANTIFA to be anyone who stands up to Fascists, it's in the name. ANTI-FACISTS, of course some will be left wingers, some will be from BLM am sure but they are not playing politics here, there will be plenty of people who just hate fascists and see them as a evil they have to stand up too.
The question is were they standing up to Nazis and White Supremist, one look at Charlottesville leaves no doubt. carrying flags with Nazi symbols. marching with torches in the dark. replicating the Nuremberg rally. chanting Nazi slogans. chanting sick replacement theory slogans.